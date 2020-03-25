Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020

By SCVNews.com

The Hasley Canyon Jack-in-the-Box property sold to an undisclosed investor from Los Altos Hills for $2 million, according to the commercial real-estate firm that handled both ends of the deal.

Avison Young, a Canadian firm with offices in Los Angeles, said the current tenant – the operator of the Jack-in-the-Box restaurant – has 7 years left on the original 20-year lease with scheduled rent increases and options to extend.

“Jack-in-the-Box has been operating at this location since the property was developed in 2007 and has experienced strong consumer demand,” Chris Maling, an Avison Young principal, said in a statement. “This was a prime opportunity for a buyer to own a corporate-guaranteed, cash-flowing, quick-service-restaurant site with no landlord responsibilities in a densely populated area.”

Chris Maling and David Maling of the company’s downtown Los Angeles office also represented the seller, a limited family partnership from Palm Desert.

The 2,590-square-foot restaurant property is located in the Hasley Crossroads shopping center at 31769 The Old Road, on a 1-acre parcel that includes SCVi Charter School.

No Comments for : Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.

    Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.

    1 hour ago
  • County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates

    County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates

    5 hours ago
  • County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April

    County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April

    8 hours ago
  • Remote Instruction Resumes at COC

    Remote Instruction Resumes at COC

    13 hours ago
  • CDC: Virus Lived Up to 17 Days in Vacated Diamond Princess Cabins

    CDC: Virus Lived Up to 17 Days in Vacated Diamond Princess Cabins

    13 hours ago
  • March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’

    March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’

    14 hours ago
  • California Tuesday: Over 2,100 Cases; Deaths Up 48% in 1 Day

    California Tuesday: Over 2,100 Cases; Deaths Up 48% in 1 Day

    15 hours ago
  • L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Lancaster Youth’s Death Possibly Virus-Related

    L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Lancaster Youth’s Death Possibly Virus-Related

    15 hours ago
  • Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect

    Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect

    15 hours ago
  • Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter

    Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter

    15 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.