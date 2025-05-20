header image

May 20
1946 - Cher, onetime Placerita Canyon property owner and great-granddaughter of Placerita homesteader Frank Walker, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Hazel Rhodes Wins 3C2A Individual State Title (400m), Antonio Moore is Runner-Up (110h)
Tuesday, May 20, 2025

College of the Canyons freshman Hazel Rhodes stamped her name in the Cougars’ track & field history book over the weekend, winning the individual 3C2A State Championship in the 400m and earning Junior College All-American honors with a fantastic performance at the State Championship meet hosted by College of San Mateo May 16-17.

The state championship performance from Rhodes came alongside Antonio Moore finishing runner-up in the 110h to also earn JC All-American Honors. Elsewhere, Victoria Jamison finished sixth in the women’s 5,000m, while Gavin Dion was 11th in the men’s 1,500m.

Rhodes posted a season-best time of 55.62 to win the state title just ahead of runner-up Deniya Fields of Pasadena City College (55.67). Jasmin Trujillo of Orange Coast College finished third (56.34).

Fields had entered the meet as the 2025 3C2A Southern California Regional Champion, while Rhodes previously won the 2025 Western State Conference championship with a then season-best time of 55.91.

The individual state championship from Rhodes is just the third in COC women’s track & field program history, and the 10th for Canyons track & field all time. She follows in the footsteps of COC women’s track & field state title holders Corey Honeycutt (800m) in 2010 and Díani Ellis (3,000m Steeplechase) in 2017.

Rhodes, who attended Saugus High School, is the first COC student-athlete to win a state championship in the 400m event. She is also the eighth individual state champion under longtime COC track & field/cross country head coach Lindie Kane.

“Hazel’s performance and strategy at the state championship were perfectly executed,” said Kane. “Our sprints coach Denean Hill spent the week leading up to the state meet working with Hazel on a more controlled early pace that would allow her to have that little bit extra needed in the final strides.

“The state championship victory is a reflection of Hazel’s hard work, strategic execution and drive to be the best,” added Kane.

Her title brings the college’s all-time state championship count to 44 (23 team, 21 individual) across its 17 athletic programs.

Additionally, Rhodes is one of only two 3C2A state champions representing the WSC in 2025. She is joined by Weston Greeneish of Cuesta College (men’s 5,000m).

Rhodes will now move on to compete at the 2025 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships being held June 19-20, at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene.

Moore’s time of 14.74 in the 110h placed the freshman just behind state champion Ruben Delgado of Mt. San Antonio College at 14.60.

That pace represented a season-best time for Moore who swept the hurdles events at the WSC Championships in April, taking conference titles in both the 110h (15.16) and 400h (55.64).

The Golden Valley High School alum also earned JC All-American honors based on his performance at the state meet.

COC freshman Victoria Jamison made her second appearance at a 3C2A State Championship event after previously running at the 2024 cross country state meet last fall, as a member of the COC women’s cross country team.

Jamison, who also attended Saugus, finished sixth in the 5,000m with a time of 18:16.61 to end a highly successful freshman campaign. Her time at the state championship meet represented an improvement of roughly 78 seconds from her pace at the WSC Championship meet in April.

Dion’s performance in the 1,500m rounded out the Cougars’ run at the state meet. The freshman, also representing Saugus, finished in a time of 4:12.09 to place 11th in the field.

In the team standings, Canyons finished 18th on the women’s side with 13 event points. Modesto College won the women’s team title followed by runner-up Riverside City College and San Diego Mesa College in third.

The COC men’s squad finished with eight event points to place 22nd. Riverside City was the men’s state champion, followed by San Diego Mesa and Mt. San Antonio College in third.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has introduced an amendment to the Federal budget reconciliation process that would ensure families affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill are not unfairly taxed on the assistance they receive.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Daniel V. Chavira, 21, an off-duty deputy, was killed in a multivehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Monday, May 19.
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
As of today, Los Angeles County is rolling out a Building Plan Self-Certification Pilot Program designed to streamline plan review and help homeowners rebuild faster following the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present "Growth on the Horizon: Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses" on Thursday, June 5 at 4-6 p.m.
L.A. County Invests Additional $10 Million to Advance Food Equity
Los Angeles County’s Chief Sustainability Office and local nonprofit intermediary Community Partners have announced a second tranche of $10 million in community grants to alleviate food insecurity and build a more resilient food system across the region.
June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites all to the Sunday, June 1 "Celebrating Graduates" Square and Round Dance, 2-4:30 p.m.
COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’
After overcoming addiction and experiencing tremendous loss, Zoe Hollenbeck reached her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse thanks to College of the Canyons.
Schiavo Camps Overnight Near Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Demand Action
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo camped outside this past weekend for 24 hours next to the 90-acre underground fire at Chiquita Canyon Landfill to shine a light on the ongoing public health impacts harming families across Val Verde, Castaic and Santa Clarita.
May 21: Hart Board to Recognize Retirees
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, May 21, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley May 21-22.
May 20: Shape the Future of the Arts at the 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to help shape the next decade of arts in the community.
Jade Meichtry Named Recipient of SCV Water Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Santa Clarita Valley Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has announced that the 2025 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Jade Meichtry.
May 20-21: Online Registration Opens for City ‘Seasons’ Summer Classes
Online registration will begin Tuesday and Wednesday, May 20-21 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department featured in the summer edition of the Santa Clarita "Seasons" magazine.
May 19-24: Four Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 19 to Saturday, May 24.
California Invests Nearly $1.7 Billion for Transportation, Fire Recovery
The California Transportation Commission has allocated nearly $1.7 billion to help improve safety, increase mobility for all users and strengthen the state highway system.
Ken Striplin | Silent Stars Shine Again: Honoring Santa Clarita’s Cinematic Roots
Santa Clarita’s long-standing connection to the film industry takes center stage once again as the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival returns on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25.
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking the public’s assistance locating At-Risk Missing Person, Justin Keith Gant.
May 26: Annual Memorial Day Tribute at Eternal Valley Memorial Park
The annual Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday, May 26, 10 a.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, in Newhall.
