Hazel Rhodes Wins 3C2A Individual State Title (400m), Antonio Moore is Runner-Up (110h)

College of the Canyons freshman Hazel Rhodes stamped her name in the Cougars’ track & field history book over the weekend, winning the individual 3C2A State Championship in the 400m and earning Junior College All-American honors with a fantastic performance at the State Championship meet hosted by College of San Mateo May 16-17.

The state championship performance from Rhodes came alongside Antonio Moore finishing runner-up in the 110h to also earn JC All-American Honors. Elsewhere, Victoria Jamison finished sixth in the women’s 5,000m, while Gavin Dion was 11th in the men’s 1,500m.

Rhodes posted a season-best time of 55.62 to win the state title just ahead of runner-up Deniya Fields of Pasadena City College (55.67). Jasmin Trujillo of Orange Coast College finished third (56.34).

Fields had entered the meet as the 2025 3C2A Southern California Regional Champion, while Rhodes previously won the 2025 Western State Conference championship with a then season-best time of 55.91.

The individual state championship from Rhodes is just the third in COC women’s track & field program history, and the 10th for Canyons track & field all time. She follows in the footsteps of COC women’s track & field state title holders Corey Honeycutt (800m) in 2010 and Díani Ellis (3,000m Steeplechase) in 2017.

Rhodes, who attended Saugus High School, is the first COC student-athlete to win a state championship in the 400m event. She is also the eighth individual state champion under longtime COC track & field/cross country head coach Lindie Kane.

“Hazel’s performance and strategy at the state championship were perfectly executed,” said Kane. “Our sprints coach Denean Hill spent the week leading up to the state meet working with Hazel on a more controlled early pace that would allow her to have that little bit extra needed in the final strides.

“The state championship victory is a reflection of Hazel’s hard work, strategic execution and drive to be the best,” added Kane.

Her title brings the college’s all-time state championship count to 44 (23 team, 21 individual) across its 17 athletic programs.

Additionally, Rhodes is one of only two 3C2A state champions representing the WSC in 2025. She is joined by Weston Greeneish of Cuesta College (men’s 5,000m).

Rhodes will now move on to compete at the 2025 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships being held June 19-20, at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene.

Moore’s time of 14.74 in the 110h placed the freshman just behind state champion Ruben Delgado of Mt. San Antonio College at 14.60.

That pace represented a season-best time for Moore who swept the hurdles events at the WSC Championships in April, taking conference titles in both the 110h (15.16) and 400h (55.64).

The Golden Valley High School alum also earned JC All-American honors based on his performance at the state meet.

COC freshman Victoria Jamison made her second appearance at a 3C2A State Championship event after previously running at the 2024 cross country state meet last fall, as a member of the COC women’s cross country team.

Jamison, who also attended Saugus, finished sixth in the 5,000m with a time of 18:16.61 to end a highly successful freshman campaign. Her time at the state championship meet represented an improvement of roughly 78 seconds from her pace at the WSC Championship meet in April.

Dion’s performance in the 1,500m rounded out the Cougars’ run at the state meet. The freshman, also representing Saugus, finished in a time of 4:12.09 to place 11th in the field.

In the team standings, Canyons finished 18th on the women’s side with 13 event points. Modesto College won the women’s team title followed by runner-up Riverside City College and San Diego Mesa College in third.

The COC men’s squad finished with eight event points to place 22nd. Riverside City was the men’s state champion, followed by San Diego Mesa and Mt. San Antonio College in third.

