Health Advisory Issued for Private Gatherings, Public Celebrations

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH is issuing a Health Advisory for private gatherings and public celebrations advising Los Angeles County residents that the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission at such celebrations is high based on the increasing rate of COVID-19 community transmission in Los Angeles County.

Since early October, Los Angeles County’s average number of daily cases has increased from around 940 per day to almost 1,200 per day. Additionally, recent contact tracing interviews over the course of 3 weeks showed that 55% of the people who knew of a possible exposure had attended an event or gathering where 2 or more people were sick.

To prevent future spread of COVID-19, Dr. Davis reminds L.A. County it is best to celebrate at home with your household, however, if you are going to host or attend a private gathering, it must adhere to the following Public Health protocols:

– Held outdoors with physical distancing between households;

– Limited to 3 households, including the host and all guests;

– Cloth face coverings being worn when not eating or drinking;

– Food served in single-serve disposable containers;

– Two hours or less.

“As cases are increasing in our community, so is the risk of COVID-19. We have a lot to celebrate in the County, and it is critical that we all take action to slow the spread as we do,” said Dr. Davis. “That means not participating in public celebrations of any kind, which are high-risk. There have been too many instances of people unknowingly spreading the virus at these types of gatherings, which, sadly, has led to new infections, serious illness and death. We can prevent cases, but it will take action from each of us personally and collectively.”

Additionally, Dr. Davis recommends we all do the following throughout this week and beyond:

– If you are sick, stay home. Isolate from others and consider being tested for COVID-19.

– Wear a cloth face covering when outside your home and around others.

– Stay at least 6-feet or more apart from others not in your household.

– Do not share utensils, cups, food or drinks.

– Disinfect frequently touched items often.

– Wash or sanitize your hands.

– Isolate if you are positive for COVID-19.

– Quarantine if you have been a close contact of someone who is positive for COVID-19.

For more information, please refer to the guidance documents below:

– Gatherings

– Halloween

– Physical distancing

– Cloth face coverings