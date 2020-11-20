header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 20
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Health Officials Urge Americans to Stay Home for Thanksgiving
| Friday, Nov 20, 2020
A home for Thanksgiving virtual gathering. | AARP Illustration: Tara Jacoby.

 

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday asked Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving and only celebrate with people they live with.

Especially for those planning to visit places with a high number of cases or areas where hospitals are overloaded with patients, the CDC recommends making other plans, such as hosting a virtual gathering or rescheduling travel to a later date. That suggestion also applies to anyone who is visiting high-risk individuals or traveling by bus, train or plane.

“Celebrating virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice this Thanksgiving,” the CDC said Thursday.

The agency’s latest guidance to stay home for Thanksgiving reminded those who do choose to attend a family gathering or travel for the holiday to follow the safety measures it has recommended for months.

They include wearing a mask in public settings, washing hands frequently, checking travel restrictions, getting a flu shot before going and staying 6 feet away from anyone who is outside a person’s household.

“Right now, especially as we are seeing exponential growth in cases and the opportunity to translocate disease or infection from one part of the country to another leads to our recommendation to avoid travel at this time,” Dr. Henry Walke, COVID-19 incident manager for the CDC, said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Health officials stated that extra precautions should be taken if family members in attendance include those who have not been living in the household for 14 days prior to a celebration.

Expressing concern that people may unknowingly bring infection to the gatherings they attend, Walke added, “What is at stake is the increased chance of one of your loved ones becoming sick and then being hospitalized and dying around the holidays.”

Dr. Erin Sauber-Schatz, who leads the CDC’s Community Intervention and Critical Population Task Force, told reporters that the agency decided to provide new recommendations due to the alarming level of new cases reported over the week.

More than 1 million new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country this week, the agency said Thursday.

“The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home with the people in your household,” Sauber-Schatz said.

About 250,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 since January and more than 11.4 million have been infected with the respiratory disease, according to CDC data.

States reported an additional 1,869 deaths on Thursday alone, well above the recent average of about 1,200 deaths per day. The CDC projects that between 276,000 and 298,000 Americans will have died from COVID-19 by Dec. 12.

The agency predicted last month that 250,000 Americans would be dead by Thanksgiving weekend, but that grim milestone was reached this week.

Read more here about how to host a virtual Thanksgiving.

— By Erika Williams, CNS
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Health Officials Urge Americans to Stay Home for Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov 20, 2020
Health Officials Urge Americans to Stay Home for Thanksgiving
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday asked Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving and only celebrate with people they live with.
FULL STORY...
COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Santa Clarita Education, Business Settings
Friday, Nov 20, 2020
COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Santa Clarita Education, Business Settings
Santa Clarita education officials from the Newhall School District said Thursday they’re taking “an abundance of caution” after multiple COVID-19 diagnoses were linked to the district office, on the corner of Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road.
FULL STORY...
Proposed Costco Project at Town Center to Cut out Gym, Cinema
Friday, Nov 20, 2020
Proposed Costco Project at Town Center to Cut out Gym, Cinema
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials’ plan to expand the mall with a 101,000-square-foot Costco and other amenities is expected to be significantly smaller as officials have proposed removing the gym and cinema features.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Health Officials Urge Americans to Stay Home for Thanksgiving
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday asked Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving and only celebrate with people they live with.
Health Officials Urge Americans to Stay Home for Thanksgiving
COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Santa Clarita Education, Business Settings
Santa Clarita education officials from the Newhall School District said Thursday they’re taking “an abundance of caution” after multiple COVID-19 diagnoses were linked to the district office, on the corner of Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road.
COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Santa Clarita Education, Business Settings
Proposed Costco Project at Town Center to Cut out Gym, Cinema
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials’ plan to expand the mall with a 101,000-square-foot Costco and other amenities is expected to be significantly smaller as officials have proposed removing the gym and cinema features.
Proposed Costco Project at Town Center to Cut out Gym, Cinema
Santa Clarita Welcomes Holidays with Virtual Light Up Main Street Event
With glistening lights and a flip of the switch Thursday evening, Santa Clarita City Council members sought to spread holiday cheer with a virtual version of Light Up Main Street
Santa Clarita Welcomes Holidays with Virtual Light Up Main Street Event
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest Number of Cases Countywide Since Pandemic Began
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 29 new deaths and 5,031 new cases of COVID-19, including 8,673 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest Number of Cases Countywide Since Pandemic Began
Newsom to Impose Limited Stay at Home Order
SACRAMENTO – In light of an unprecedented, rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced Thursday a limited Stay at Home Order requiring generally that non-essential work, movement and gatherings stop between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. in counties in the purple tier.
Newsom to Impose Limited Stay at Home Order
Academy Adds Seven New Members to Science & Technology Council
Linda Borgeson, Lois Burwell, Teri E.Dorman, Greg Hedgepath, Ujwal Nirgudkar, Helena Packer and Amy Vincent have accepted invitations to join the Science and Technology Council of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, bringing the Council’s 2020–2021 membership roster to 25.
Academy Adds Seven New Members to Science & Technology Council
Melody Ranch Attic Fire Quickly Doused
Firefighters knocked down an attic fire at motion picture studio Melody Ranch in Placerita Canyon on Thursday morning.
Melody Ranch Attic Fire Quickly Doused
New Soundstage Hub Coming to Needham Ranch
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announced Wednesday that LA North Studios, one of Santa Clarita's newest and largest soundstage facility and studio operators, has signed a five-year lease to take over 113,640 square feet at Building 5 at The Center at Needham Ranch.
New Soundstage Hub Coming to Needham Ranch
County’s Animal Care & Control Recognized for COVID-19 Response
The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) recently announced the recipients of its 2020 Challenge Awards spotlighting the most innovative programs developed and implemented by California counties.
County’s Animal Care & Control Recognized for COVID-19 Response
County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) held a virtual Community Meeting recently for residents of the unincorporated Los Angeles County and participating agency recipients. The meeting collected input for the County’s 2021-2022 Action Plan and included presentations relating to homelessness, fair housing, and economic development.
County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan
Hart District Names Fine, Zamora New Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has approved the recommendations to name Dr. Juliet Fine as the new principal of Academy of the Canyons (AOC) and Nina Zamora as the principal of Bowman High School.
Hart District Names Fine, Zamora New Principals
DMV Announces Extension of Learner’s Permits Expiring Through May 2021
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver’s license permits with expiration dates through May 31, 2021, to give student drivers more time during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the prerequisites needed for a provisional license, including 6 hours of behind-the-wheel instruction with a driving school and 50 hours of supervised driving practice.
DMV Announces Extension of Learner’s Permits Expiring Through May 2021
State Presents Draft Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was joined Wednesday by leading scholars and advocates for ethnic studies as the California Department of Education (CDE) presented its latest recommendations to the draft Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, a resource that once adopted will help educators to design coursework that elevates the stories and voices of historically marginalized populations who have contributed to our state and nation’s history.
State Presents Draft Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
Today in SCV History (Nov. 19)
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Near 8,500; L.A. County Cases Total 348,336
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 36 new deaths and 3,944 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide as officials prepare to modify the county Health Officer Order to combat surges in transmission and hospitalizations.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Near 8,500; L.A. County Cases Total 348,336
L.A. County to Tighten Safeguards, Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread
Effective Friday, November 20, Los Angeles County will tighten pandemic safeguards and restrictions as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase significantly.
L.A. County to Tighten Safeguards, Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread
Son of Drowned ‘Glee’ Star Sues Ventura County Over Lake Piru Accident
“Glee” star Naya Rivera drowned in Lake Piru in Ventura County lake this past summer because a boat she rented with her son from the county did not have a ladder and other safety equipment, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Son of Drowned ‘Glee’ Star Sues Ventura County Over Lake Piru Accident
Remembering Philanthropist, SCV Community Activist Cheri Fleming
Community leaders, friends and family from across the Santa Clarita Valley mourned the loss of well-known philanthropist and local community activist Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura, following the announcement of her death Monday.
Remembering Philanthropist, SCV Community Activist Cheri Fleming
Newsom Vows to Appeal Ruling in Mail-in Ballot Suit
Officials with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Tuesday they are appealing a Sutter County judge’s recent ruling that said the governor overstepped his authority in requiring a mail-in ballot be sent to every registered voter.
Newsom Vows to Appeal Ruling in Mail-in Ballot Suit
Planning Commission Says Sand Canyon Resort Plan ‘Needs Some Work’
After hundreds of Sand Canyon residents gathered last year to voice opposition on how a proposed 77-acre resort could affect their quiet, rural community, several spoke out again Tuesday, this time before the Santa Clarita Planning Commission.
Planning Commission Says Sand Canyon Resort Plan ‘Needs Some Work’
California Budget Outlook Rosier With Tax Collections Windfall
Aided by a booming third quarter, California’s economic recovery is gaining steam with analysts estimating Wednesday that tax collections could outpace the summer’s projections by $26 billion.
California Budget Outlook Rosier With Tax Collections Windfall
CDC Updates Guidance on Holiday Celebrations, Small Gatherings
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for holiday celebrations and small gatherings.
CDC Updates Guidance on Holiday Celebrations, Small Gatherings
%d bloggers like this: