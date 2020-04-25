‘Hearts for Heroes’ T-Shirt Campaign Salutes Essential Workers

The city of Santa Clarita has teamed up with the community to show support and gratitude for our essential workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #HeartsForHeroes campaign allows residents to decorate and place hearts around the community as visible signs of appreciation for essential workers.

Now you can also purchase a t-shirt to wear your support for our heroes. Via Promotionals will be taking orders for t-shirts featuring the official Santa Clarita #HeartsForHeroes template.

Shirts are available in toddler, kids, women and men sizes.

A portion of the proceeds from each purchase will go to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation to help provide necessary resources to their medical staff.

These t-shirts can be decorated, tie-dyed and even given to your own personal hero to show your support for the work they do.

To purchase a #HeartsForHeroes t-shirt you can visit heartsforheroes.orderpromos.com/.

The link is also available on the city’s emergency website at SantaClaritaEmergency.com.

To download a heart to decorate visit santa-clarita.com/heartsforheroes.