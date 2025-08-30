header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 29
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for Santa Clarita Valley
| Friday, Aug 29, 2025
heat-advisory

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to impact the region next week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory as high temperatures have been forecasted for the following areas:

Heat Advisory

Issued when hot weather is expected to cause discomfort and may lead to heat-related illness for some people, especially those who are vulnerable to heat, as indicated below.

Calabasas/Agoura Hills: Sunday, Aug. 31 through Tuesday, Sept. 2

Santa Clarita Valley: Monday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Sept. 2

Los Angeles Inland Coast: Monday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Sept. 2

West Santa Monica Mountains: Monday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Sept. 2

East Santa Monica Mountains: Monday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Sept. 2

West San Fernando Valley: Monday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Sept. 2

East San Fernando Valley: Monday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Sept. 2

San Gabriel Valley: Monday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Sept. 2

Public Health recommends the following tips to keep yourself and others safe during excessive heat:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen (SPF 15).

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets alone in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

If you don’t have air conditioning, follow these tips:

Stay hydrated and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water.

Take cool showers or baths.

Use your stove and oven less to avoid making your home hotter.

Visit a library, cooling center, shopping mall, or other air-conditioned space. If you need help finding a cool space, call 211.

Heat-Related Illness

It’s important to know how to recognize and help someone who is experiencing a heat-related illness. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), dizziness, nausea, passing out, headache, fast &strong pulse, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin.

Watch out for each other. Everyone should take precautions to prevent heat-related illness, but there are groups more vulnerable to heat. Check on those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant people, children, those who live alone, pets and outdoor workers and athletes.

“Heat causes more deaths in the U.S. annually than floods, storms, and lightning combined. Those most likely to get ill during the heat include older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and individuals with chronic medical conditions,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Remember, your safety and the safety of others is crucial during extreme heat conditions. If you or someone around you experiences symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, confusion, or passing out, seek medical help immediately.”

To check the risk of heat-related impacts for your specific city, go to the NWS HeatRisk website and click on Location Search and enter your city or use the zoom (+) button in the top left corner to see nearby cities more clearly.

For actions to take based on your city’s HeatRisk category, read the NWS’ Understand HeatRisk guide.

The NWS HeatRisk takes into consideration:

How unusual the heat is for the time of the year.

The duration of the heat including both daytime and nighttime temperatures.

If those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

* HeatRisk is a comprehensive calculation used by NWS that combines current weather forecast data, historical climate data that is specific to each geographic area, and social vulnerability data (i.e., CDC Social Vulnerability Index) to inform level of heat risk specific in each geographic area in a much more detailed and accurate way than a single temperature reading.

County and city partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers, splash pads and community pools. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 211 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 211 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 L.A. County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.

You can find the most up-to-date information by visiting the extreme heat website, signing up for heat advisories, and following Public Health on all social media platforms with tips and advisories on heat. The social media handle is @lapublichealth on all platforms.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for Santa Clarita Valley

Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for Santa Clarita Valley
Friday, Aug 29, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to impact the region next week.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest

Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest
Friday, Aug 29, 2025
Show off your creativity in the Los Angeles County Library's 46th Annual Bookmark Contest. From Sept. 2 to Oct. 18, aspiring artists in grades K-12 can submit an original bookmark design inspired by reading, books, libraries or your own imagination.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Reports Increase in Flea-Borne Typhus in L.A. County

Public Health Reports Increase in Flea-Borne Typhus in L.A. County
Thursday, Aug 28, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions following an increase of flea-borne typhus cases across the county.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 2: Supervisors to Consider Rent Relief Program

Sept. 2: Supervisors to Consider Rent Relief Program
Thursday, Aug 28, 2025
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Sept. 2, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Implementing an Emergency Rent Relief Program to Prevent Evictions and Homelessness.
FULL STORY...

Los Angeles County Flags Lowered To Honor Victims of Minneapolis Tragedy

Los Angeles County Flags Lowered To Honor Victims of Minneapolis Tragedy
Wednesday, Aug 27, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that all County facilities will lower their flags to half-staff in accordance with the Presidential Proclamation, in solemn remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting that took place in Minneapolis.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for Santa Clarita Valley
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to impact the region next week.
Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for Santa Clarita Valley
FYI Holds Back-to-School Bash, Career Fair for Santa Clarita Valley Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence recently held its annual Back-to-School Bash and Career Fair to celebrate the start of the new school year and help former Santa Clarita Valley foster youth get school-ready with a backpack and supplies.
FYI Holds Back-to-School Bash, Career Fair for Santa Clarita Valley Foster Youth
Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest
Show off your creativity in the Los Angeles County Library's 46th Annual Bookmark Contest. From Sept. 2 to Oct. 18, aspiring artists in grades K-12 can submit an original bookmark design inspired by reading, books, libraries or your own imagination.
Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest
Sept. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Sept. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Sept. 14: Sierra Hillbillies 58th Anniversary Square Dance
The Santa Clarita Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to its 58th Anniversary Square Dance on Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: Sierra Hillbillies 58th Anniversary Square Dance
Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball team rallied after an opening-set loss to down visiting Irvine Valley College by a 3-1 final score at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Set scores were 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23.
Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
City Accepting Poems for Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026 from writers with the theme, "Share a Santa Clarita Secret."
City Accepting Poems for Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026
Laurene Weste | Step Back in Time at the Ranch House at Hart Park
Tucked into the hills of Old Town Newhall lies one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured landmarks, a place where history lives and the spirit of the West continues to thrive.
Laurene Weste | Step Back in Time at the Ranch House at Hart Park
Public Health Reports Increase in Flea-Borne Typhus in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions following an increase of flea-borne typhus cases across the county.
Public Health Reports Increase in Flea-Borne Typhus in L.A. County
Nov. 1: City of Santa Clarita Hosts Sofi Stadium Tour
Ever wondered what it’s like to walk where the pros do? On Saturday, Nov. 1, hop on a charter bus from Santa Clarita and head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, home of the Rams and Chargers, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour.
Nov. 1: City of Santa Clarita Hosts Sofi Stadium Tour
Aug. 30: Last Concerts In The Park Of The Summer Brings Three Tribute Bands
For 35 years, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, has been the soundtrack of Santa Clarita’s warmest months, filling Central Park with the sounds of laughter, dancing and unforgettable live music.
Aug. 30: Last Concerts In The Park Of The Summer Brings Three Tribute Bands
Sept 5: Deadline for Early Bird Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea Tickets
Once upon a time in a community filled with heart and hope, Circle of Hope launched a tradition that has blossomed into one of Santa Clarita’s most cherished events. The 21st Annual Afternoon Tea will be held Saturday, Oct. 18.
Sept 5: Deadline for Early Bird Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea Tickets
Sept. 11: Potions Class, Magic Mocktails at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a adults Potions Class: Magic Mocktails Thursday, Sept. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept. 11: Potions Class, Magic Mocktails at Newhall Library
Sept. 2: Supervisors to Consider Rent Relief Program
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Sept. 2, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Implementing an Emergency Rent Relief Program to Prevent Evictions and Homelessness.
Sept. 2: Supervisors to Consider Rent Relief Program
‘A Conversation Under the Sun’ Art Exhibit at Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition “A Conversation Under the Sun” by artist Tim Forcum at the Old Town Newhall Library on view through Nov. 12.
‘A Conversation Under the Sun’ Art Exhibit at Newhall Library
Sept. 2: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
Sept. 2: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Mustangs Shut Out in Road Loss to Westcliff
The Master's University women's soccer team fell to 0-2 as the Mustangs where shut out 1-0 by Westcliff on Wednesday, Aug. 27 in Irvine.
Mustangs Shut Out in Road Loss to Westcliff
COC Opens Season in Victorious Fashion
College of the Canyons men's soccer freshman Andrew Sorto scored his first collegiate goal, which proved to be enough, as the Cougars defeated visiting Moorpark College 1-0 on Tuesday night, Aug. 26.
COC Opens Season in Victorious Fashion
Cougars Score First Tourney Win at Olivas Links
College of the Canyons women's golf started its 2025 season by winning the annual Chuck Melendez Invitational at Olivas Links Golf Course, with defending 3C2A individual state champion Sahya Kitabatake also taking home tourney medalist honors.
Cougars Score First Tourney Win at Olivas Links
Canyons Downs Cypress, Earns Split at PCC Tri-Tourney
College of the Canyons women's volleyball earned a season-opening victory over Cypress College as part of a 1-1 split Aug. 22 at the Pasadena City College Tri-Tourney.
Canyons Downs Cypress, Earns Split at PCC Tri-Tourney
Today in SCV History (Aug. 28)
1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Los Angeles County Flags Lowered To Honor Victims of Minneapolis Tragedy
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that all County facilities will lower their flags to half-staff in accordance with the Presidential Proclamation, in solemn remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting that took place in Minneapolis.
Los Angeles County Flags Lowered To Honor Victims of Minneapolis Tragedy
Sept.13: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Invites Singers to Audition
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a premier community choral ensemble dedicated to performing high-quality choral works, has announced open auditions for its upcoming season.
Sept.13: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Invites Singers to Audition
SCVNews.com