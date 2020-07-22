[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Hebrew School Goes Virtual for Temple Beth Ami
| Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
hebrew school

In an effort to continue providing students in the Santa Clarita Valley with educational resources, Temple Beth Ami is offering a free Hebrew school program with an innovative hybrid model.

“We were working on implementing a hybrid model anyways, but this situation obviously sped everything up,” Rabbi Mark Blazer said. “We’re using some models that have already been in operation for others across the country, so I think we really came up with a good program.”

The idea for a hybrid model came as the synagogue wanted to adapt a program around the busy schedules of young people, allowing flexibility in when and where studies were conducted, Blazer said.

That being said, the program came at a perfect time when in-person classes have been halted.

“With the current times, we have to be a little bit more creative and think outside the box,” said Jennifer Twitchell, education director for Temple Beth Ami. “Our education committee was trying to come up with ways to take the school out of it and the fun back into it, because after spending six hours in school, spending another two hours in a Hebrew school did not seem like something the kids wanted to do, so we came up with a hybrid format.”

The program will give students a week to complete Hebrew and Judaic studies lessons online, and while Hebrew will be a bit more structured, each Judaica lesson will be targeted at each student’s specific interests, with weekly 30-minute online sessions with their teachers. hebrew school

In addition, when in-person activities are allowed to resume, students will be able to join in monthly Sunday programs, which are designed to be more family-based.

“We wanted to involve our community more, so what we decided to do was have it once a month for families … (with) parent workshops that will take place while the kids are in elective classes,” Twitchell added.

The program will allow those in the community with special skills to teach both parents and students about health, parenting or Jewish cooking, for example.

“There’s so many things and activities that take place outside of a textbook and outside of reading around a table, and that’s what I am so proud of with this program,” Twitchell said. “I’m just very excited to be able to work with such a great team of people to bring this to our kids.”

“One of the things that’s so special about this is that we have had some really generous donors that have allowed us to offer this program for free to any child,” Blazer added.

The program is expected to begin in late August and go through the school year, though anyone can join at any time. An informational Zoom meeting is scheduled Aug. 16, with more information expected to be provided on the program’s details.

For more information, contact Twitchell at jennifer.twitchell@templebethami.org.

hebrew school 2020
California Parents Sue Newsom to Reopen Schools

California Parents Sue Newsom to Reopen Schools
Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
Even as the number of COVID-19 cases in California surges past 400,000 and the death toll tops 7,000, a group of parents sued the state Tuesday demanding the state reopen schools for business as usual this fall.
Hebrew School Goes Virtual for Temple Beth Ami

Hebrew School Goes Virtual for Temple Beth Ami
Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
In an effort to continue providing students in the Santa Clarita Valley with educational resources, Temple Beth Ami is offering a free Hebrew school program with an innovative hybrid model.
All 5 SCV Public School Districts Formalize Delayed Returns

All 5 SCV Public School Districts Formalize Delayed Returns
Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
Following votes held Monday and Tuesday by the governing boards for the Newhall, Saugus Union and Sulphur Springs Union school districts, all five public school districts within the Santa Clarita Valley have officially postponed their return to physical campuses in the fall.
Seniors Treated to Special Hart High Dance Team Performance

Seniors Treated to Special Hart High Dance Team Performance
Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
Seniors picking up lunches at the SCV Senior Center’s Bella Vida Drive Thru were treated to a special performance by the Hart High School Dance Team. Elated guests watched the team’s spirited show filled with highly -skilled dance moves and fun choreography.
Barger, Wilk Declare Support Should School Districts Request In-Person Learning Waiver

Barger, Wilk Declare Support Should School Districts Request In-Person Learning Waiver
Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, declared their support Monday should local school districts ask the state to allow them to resume in-person instruction.
Supes, Sheriff Continue to Face Off Over Budget Priorities
A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion aimed at shifting budget priorities to “revitalize” under-resourced and low-income communities in the county left the board and Sheriff Alex Villanueva at odds once again during Tuesday’s meeting.
Supes, Sheriff Continue to Face Off Over Budget Priorities
SCV Deputies Arrest 2 Seattle Men on Multiple Weapons, Drug Charges
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested two men from Seattle at a Stevenson Ranch hotel on multiple weapons and drug charges last weekend.
SCV Deputies Arrest 2 Seattle Men on Multiple Weapons, Drug Charges
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Announces Continued Support of Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Initiative
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce its commitment to support Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative, a unified effort to address the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities in the U.S. and around the world.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Announces Continued Support of Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Initiative
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: People Under 41 Driving New Infections Countywide, 3,991 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases reported by Public Health Tuesday (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 57% occurred in people under the age of 41 years old.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: People Under 41 Driving New Infections Countywide, 3,991 SCV Cases
July 22: Santa Clarita Public Library’s ‘Garbology’ Virtual Panel Discussion
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to present the Book to Action: Garbology Discussion Panel on Wednesday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m.
July 22: Santa Clarita Public Library’s ‘Garbology’ Virtual Panel Discussion
L.A. County to Establish Antiracist Policy Agenda
Acting on a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Establishing an Antiracist Los Angeles County Policy Agenda.
L.A. County to Establish Antiracist Policy Agenda
Aug. 28,29: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Virtual Mixed Media/Collage Workshop
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association for a virtual 2-Day Mixed Media / Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader, Friday, Aug. 28 - Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Aug. 28,29: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Virtual Mixed Media/Collage Workshop
Supes Approve Spending Package to Fund COVID-19 Relief Measures
The Board of Supervisors has approved a $1.22 billion spending package to fund a broad range of essential services and relief measures to assist people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Supes Approve Spending Package to Fund COVID-19 Relief Measures
COC Theatre Department to Hold 3 Virtual Performances
While the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered playhouses and theaters across the country, the College of the Canyons Theatre Department has found a way for the show to go on.
COC Theatre Department to Hold 3 Virtual Performances
Seniors Treated to Special Hart High Dance Team Performance
Seniors picking up lunches at the SCV Senior Center’s Bella Vida Drive Thru were treated to a special performance by the Hart High School Dance Team. Elated guests watched the team’s spirited show filled with highly -skilled dance moves and fun choreography.
Seniors Treated to Special Hart High Dance Team Performance
July 22: County Probation Department Virtual Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Response
Join representatives from Los Angeles County’s Probation Department, Department of Mental Health, Department of Health Services, Department of Public Health and the Office of Education Wednesday, July 22, at 2:00 p.m. for a virtual town hall discussing the response to COVID-19 in the County’s juvenile halls and camps.
July 22: County Probation Department Virtual Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Response
Barger, Wilk Declare Support Should School Districts Request In-Person Learning Waiver
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, declared their support Monday should local school districts ask the state to allow them to resume in-person instruction.
Barger, Wilk Declare Support Should School Districts Request In-Person Learning Waiver
Newhall’s Main Street Shuts Down for Expanded Outdoor Dining
Santa Clarita Valley residents had the opportunity to visit a shut down Main Street in Newhall this past weekend as restaurants expanded their outdoor dining footprints into the street.
Newhall’s Main Street Shuts Down for Expanded Outdoor Dining
Caltrans Unveils Plans for More Efficient, Sustainable Freight System
SACRAMENTO – Goods will move through California more efficiently, safely and sustainably under a plan unveiled Monday by Caltrans.
Caltrans Unveils Plans for More Efficient, Sustainable Freight System
Woman Suspected of Falsely Imprisoning Mother Arrested
A woman suspected of falsely imprisoning her mother in Stevenson Ranch was arrested Saturday evening.
Woman Suspected of Falsely Imprisoning Mother Arrested
Today in SCV History (July 21)
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
July 21: Supes to Vote on Motion ‘Establishing Antiracist L.A. County Policy Agenda’
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote at its meeting Tuesday on Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas’ motion, "Establishing an Antiracist Los Angeles County Policy Agenda."
July 21: Supes to Vote on Motion ‘Establishing Antiracist L.A. County Policy Agenda’
Probation Services Week in L.A. County July 19-25
Los Angeles County Interim Chief Probation Officer Ray Leyva joined the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and Governor Gavin Newsom in recognizing probation professionals who work to keep communities safe as part of Probation Services Week from July 19 to July 25.
Probation Services Week in L.A. County July 19-25
California Salons Given Green Light to Cut Hair Outdoors
Though barbershops and salons have once again been ordered closed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Californians can still get their hair and nails done outside under guidance released Monday by state regulators.
California Salons Given Green Light to Cut Hair Outdoors
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; 16th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 9 new deaths and 3,160 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital reported its 16th COVID-related death to date, bringing SCV's total to 42.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; 16th Death at Henry Mayo
