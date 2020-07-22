Hebrew School Goes Virtual for Temple Beth Ami

In an effort to continue providing students in the Santa Clarita Valley with educational resources, Temple Beth Ami is offering a free Hebrew school program with an innovative hybrid model.
“We were working on implementing a hybrid model anyways, but this situation obviously sped everything up,” Rabbi Mark Blazer said. “We’re using some models that have already been in operation for others across the country, so I think we really came up with a good program.”
The idea for a hybrid model came as the synagogue wanted to adapt a program around the busy schedules of young people, allowing flexibility in when and where studies were conducted, Blazer said.
That being said, the program came at a perfect time when in-person classes have been halted.
“With the current times, we have to be a little bit more creative and think outside the box,” said Jennifer Twitchell, education director for Temple Beth Ami. “Our education committee was trying to come up with ways to take the school out of it and the fun back into it, because after spending six hours in school, spending another two hours in a Hebrew school did not seem like something the kids wanted to do, so we came up with a hybrid format.”
The program will give students a week to complete Hebrew and Judaic studies lessons online, and while Hebrew will be a bit more structured, each Judaica lesson will be targeted at each student’s specific interests, with weekly 30-minute online sessions with their teachers.
In addition, when in-person activities are allowed to resume, students will be able to join in monthly Sunday programs, which are designed to be more family-based.
“We wanted to involve our community more, so what we decided to do was have it once a month for families … (with) parent workshops that will take place while the kids are in elective classes,” Twitchell added.
The program will allow those in the community with special skills to teach both parents and students about health, parenting or Jewish cooking, for example.
“There’s so many things and activities that take place outside of a textbook and outside of reading around a table, and that’s what I am so proud of with this program,” Twitchell said. “I’m just very excited to be able to work with such a great team of people to bring this to our kids.”
“One of the things that’s so special about this is that we have had some really generous donors that have allowed us to offer this program for free to any child,” Blazer added.
The program is expected to begin in late August and go through the school year, though anyone can join at any time. An informational Zoom meeting is scheduled Aug. 16, with more information expected to be provided on the program’s details.
Even as the number of COVID-19 cases in California surges past 400,000 and the death toll tops 7,000, a group of parents sued the state Tuesday demanding the state reopen schools for business as usual this fall.
Following votes held Monday and Tuesday by the governing boards for the Newhall, Saugus Union and Sulphur Springs Union school districts, all five public school districts within the Santa Clarita Valley have officially postponed their return to physical campuses in the fall.
Seniors picking up lunches at the SCV Senior Center’s Bella Vida Drive Thru were treated to a special performance by the Hart High School Dance Team. Elated guests watched the team’s spirited show filled with highly -skilled dance moves and fun choreography.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, declared their support Monday should local school districts ask the state to allow them to resume in-person instruction.
Even as the number of COVID-19 cases in California surges past 400,000 and the death toll tops 7,000, a group of parents sued the state Tuesday demanding the state reopen schools for business as usual this fall.
Following votes held Monday and Tuesday by the governing boards for the Newhall, Saugus Union and Sulphur Springs Union school districts, all five public school districts within the Santa Clarita Valley have officially postponed their return to physical campuses in the fall.
A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion aimed at shifting budget priorities to “revitalize” under-resourced and low-income communities in the county left the board and Sheriff Alex Villanueva at odds once again during Tuesday’s meeting.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce its commitment to support Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative, a unified effort to address the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities in the U.S. and around the world.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases reported by Public Health Tuesday (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 57% occurred in people under the age of 41 years old.
Seniors picking up lunches at the SCV Senior Center’s Bella Vida Drive Thru were treated to a special performance by the Hart High School Dance Team. Elated guests watched the team’s spirited show filled with highly -skilled dance moves and fun choreography.
Join representatives from Los Angeles County’s Probation Department, Department of Mental Health, Department of Health Services, Department of Public Health and the Office of Education Wednesday, July 22, at 2:00 p.m. for a virtual town hall discussing the response to COVID-19 in the County’s juvenile halls and camps.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, declared their support Monday should local school districts ask the state to allow them to resume in-person instruction.
Los Angeles County Interim Chief Probation Officer Ray Leyva joined the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and Governor Gavin Newsom in recognizing probation professionals who work to keep communities safe as part of Probation Services Week from July 19 to July 25.
Though barbershops and salons have once again been ordered closed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Californians can still get their hair and nails done outside under guidance released Monday by state regulators.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 9 new deaths and 3,160 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital reported its 16th COVID-related death to date, bringing SCV's total to 42.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.