header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 18
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
HelloFresh to Pay $7.5 Million in Consumer Protection Lawsuit
| Monday, Aug 18, 2025
Hello Fresh

HelloFresh, the world’s largest meal kit delivery company, has been ordered by the court to pay $7.5 million to settle a civil lawsuit alleging the company violated California’s Automatic Renewal Law by deceptively enrolling consumers into auto-renewing subscription plans without proper disclosure or consent.

The lawsuit, jointly led by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, alleged that HelloFresh misled California consumers into ongoing subscription charges without adequate notice or authorization.

“No company no matter how big or well-known is exempt from California’s consumer protection laws,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. “We will aggressively pursue enforcement when businesses take advantage of consumers by failing to clearly disclose subscription terms, obtain proper consent, or provide a fair way to cancel. Consumers have a right to know what they’re signing up for, and they deserve better. Digital deception is still deception under the law.”

The civil complaint alleged that HelloFresh failed to

Clearly and conspicuously disclose its subscription terms before collecting payment

Obtain consumers’ affirmative consent before charging their credit or debit cards

Provide a post-transaction acknowledgment containing the material terms of the subscription

Offer an easy-to-use mechanism for cancellation.

These practices allegedly resulted in consumers being unknowingly enrolled in ongoing payment plans that were difficult to terminate.

This case is one of the ongoing investigations conducted by the California Automatic Renewal Task Force. CART was established by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in 2015 to address rising consumer complaints about subscription-based traps. In addition to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, CART includes the district attorney’s offices of Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Diego, and the Santa Monica city Attorney’s Office.

“I want to thank the dedicated prosecutors in our Consumer Protection Division and members of the California Automatic Renewal Task Force for their outstanding work on this case, in particular Deputy District Attorney Duke Chau,” Hochman said. “He and his team worked tirelessly with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office to secure a result that holds a major corporation accountable and delivers restitution to consumers. Their commitment to fairness and justice is what makes this outcome possible.”

The HelloFresh case was filed in the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Under the final judgment, signed by Judge Daniel T. Nishigaya HelloFresh was ordered to pay:

$6.38 million in civil penalties, divided among the prosecuting agencies

$120,000 in investigative costs

$1 million in restitution to be distributed to eligible California consumers.

HelloFresh, which occupies approximately 75 percent of the U.S. meal kit delivery market, is headquartered in Germany. The company did not admit liability in the settlement.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
08-18-2025 HelloFresh to Pay $7.5 Million in Consumer Protection Lawsuit
08-14-2025 Aug. 21: SCV Chamber, the Power of Generational Communication, Networking
08-13-2025 Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
08-13-2025 Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
08-13-2025 Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
From bird-filled wetlands to golden hillsides, starlit skies and color-changing black oaks, the coming months are packed with ways to explore Tejon Ranch. Tejon Ranch Conservatory has planned a variety of hikes and outings for all ages and skill levels, there's something for everyone, perfect for discovering wildlife, taking in the scenery, recharging your batteries and learning more about this unique landscape.
Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
HelloFresh to Pay $7.5 Million in Consumer Protection Lawsuit
HelloFresh, the world’s largest meal kit delivery company, has been ordered by the court to pay $7.5 million to settle a civil lawsuit alleging the company violated California’s Automatic Renewal Law by deceptively enrolling consumers into auto-renewing subscription plans without proper disclosure or consent.
HelloFresh to Pay $7.5 Million in Consumer Protection Lawsuit
Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a movie night and family picnic under the stars on Saturday, Aug. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Aug. 20 beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 23.
Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures
As the school year begins, fall in Santa Clarita brings the perfect opportunity to explore something new, reconnect with your community and try new activities.
Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures
Child & Family Center, Elks Lodge Donate 300 Backpacks
Back-to-school season was brighter for 300 local students this year as Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and the Child & Family Center donated backpacks filled with essential school supplies.
Child & Family Center, Elks Lodge Donate 300 Backpacks
County Receives $5.1 Million to Advance Living Shoreline Projects
Projects to restore and protect Dockweiler, Zuma and Redondo beaches for future generations are moving ahead, thanks to $5.1 million in Measure A funds.
County Receives $5.1 Million to Advance Living Shoreline Projects
TMU Men’s Soccer Adds Akasaka for 2025 Season
Hidenori Akasaka has signed with The Master's University men's soccer team for the 2025 season.
TMU Men’s Soccer Adds Akasaka for 2025 Season
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Oct. 5: Wanted: Wild West Gala Will Benefit the Titania K9 Fund
The ninth annual fundraiser for the Titania K9 Fund to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will be held Sunday, Oct. 5, 1-4 p.m. at Sand Canyon Country Club.
Oct. 5: Wanted: Wild West Gala Will Benefit the Titania K9 Fund
Sept. 8: Fifth Annual SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Monday, Sept. 8.
Sept. 8: Fifth Annual SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament
Val Verde Park Will Host Movie, Concert
One of the favorite summer traditions of Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation returns to Val Verde Park this August, a free family-friendly movie and free concert.
Val Verde Park Will Host Movie, Concert
Aug. 18: Closure of David March Park for Upgrades, New Amenities
David March Park will close starting Monday, Aug. 18, to complete planned upgrades and the addition of new amenities for the community.
Aug. 18: Closure of David March Park for Upgrades, New Amenities
Aug. 22: City Cinema Presents ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ at The Centre
The city of Santa Clarita City Cinema will present 'How to Lose a Gy in 10 Days' on Friday, Aug. 22 at The Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Aug. 22: City Cinema Presents ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ at The Centre
Aug. 24: L and D Wellness Thrive Together, Nonprofit Launch, Fundraiser
Join the official launch and fundraiser for nonprofit L and D Wellness Thrive Together, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
Aug. 24: L and D Wellness Thrive Together, Nonprofit Launch, Fundraiser
Sept. 13-14: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ in Yiddish
The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish with English suptertitles will be performed at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of California State University, Northridge, Sept. 13-14.
Sept. 13-14: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ in Yiddish
Aug. 22-31: ‘Secret Sanity’ by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company at The MAIN
"Secret Sanity," a theatrical production by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company will run weekends beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22-31 at The MAIN.
Aug. 22-31: ‘Secret Sanity’ by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company at The MAIN
Canyons Athletics ‘All-Sports’ Season Pass On Sale Now
College of the Canyons student-athletes and coaches have been hard at work on the field, in the gym, on the track, in the pool, on the course and in the weight room, preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.
Canyons Athletics ‘All-Sports’ Season Pass On Sale Now
SCVNews.com