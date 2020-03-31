Help Coming to Families with Newborns

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and the County Department of Health Services (DHS), the second largest municipal health care system in the country, announced Monday that the nonprofit Baby2Baby has donated over 150,000 diapers and more than 3,500 cans of formula for patients with newborns. As they continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, L.A. County health care practitioners are providing these primary products to families who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

“I am committed to helping families who are struggling at this critical moment to find diapers and baby formula for their babies and toddlers,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, whose First District office played an instrumental role in securing this donation. “Families need to stay in their homes as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19. I am proud to partner with Baby2Baby and our County Hospital system to ensure parents who are also primary care patients gain access to essential items that will keep their children safe and healthy.”

Many primary care patients with newborns have told County health care providers that they cannot find diapers and baby formula at their local grocery stores due to limited stock. In addition, many medical practitioners are tending to families with limited incomes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“DHS recognizes that families are having difficulties providing for their children in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Shannon Thyne, Chief of Pediatrics for the County Department of Health Services. “DHS is pleased to partner with Supervisor Solis and Baby2Baby to help support our families during this challenging time.”

The commitment to help young families in need of basic products is what motivated these partners to come together.

“Baby2Baby provides diapers, clothing and basic essentials for children in poverty all year long but with the impact of COVID-19 on these families, the need is even greater,” said Baby2Baby Co-Presidents Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. “While the LA County Department of Health Services is working to provide the most important medical care and services for the children at their hospitals and clinics, we are proud to do our part to support them and supply diapers, formula and other essentials every child deserves to all regions in the county, from South Los Angeles to the Antelope Valley.”

About the Department of Health Services (DHS)

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) is the second largest municipal health system in the nation. Through its integrated system of 25 health centers and four hospitals – and expanded network of community partner clinics – DHS annually provides direct care for 500,000 unique patients, employs over 22,000 staff, and has an annual budget of over $5 billion. For additional information regarding DHS please visit dhs.lacounty.gov.