Help Kindergarten Students by Donating to Bag of Books Program

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is encouraging literacy by starting early. Designed to encourage reading, Bag of Books allows Kindergarten students to “own” a different set of books each week to read on their own or with their families. In areas where students have no or low access to books outside school, this program promotes literacy and responsibility.

At the beginning of the week, each student signs out a bag containing four grade-level books. The bag is returned to the class on Friday. Each week the student receives a different bag with four new books inside. Over the course of a school year, students have an opportunity to read 120 different books.

Bag of Books is currently in 85 kindergarten classes, reaching over 2,000 students!

Each $25 donation adds a bag of books into a classroom. A $1,000 donation adds a classroom of books along with sponsorship recognition in each book.

To donate to the Bag of Books Program visit the SCV Education Foundation.

