Help Needed Locating Missing, At-Risk Stevenson Ranch Male

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Mihir Narayanan, a.k.a. “Mimi”. He is a 20 year old male, who was last seen on Tuesday, May 16, at 4p.m., on the 26000 block of Beecher Lane in Stevenson Ranch.

Mihir is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, black hair with brown eyes and a birthmark on the right side of his face. He was last seen wearing black shirt and blue jeans.

A possible destination for Mihir is Mexico.

His family is concerned with his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

