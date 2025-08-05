header image

August 5
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander I. Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Help Shape the Future of Disability Services in L.A. County
| Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025

The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is creating the county’s first-ever Disability Services Strategic Plan and input from the disability community is essential.

We’re seeking feedback from individuals with disabilities, their families, caregivers, advocates and service providers to understand what’s working, where the gaps are and how we can strengthen services across the County over the next five years.

Take the survey today
The survey is available in 14 languages and will remain open through August 21. Share your experiences, ideas and perspective at  bit.ly/LACDisabilitiesSurvey.

Want to help spread the word?
Visit our campaign page to access a social media toolkit, shareable assets or download and print a flyer to post in your community.

Know someone who should weigh in?
Please share the survey with your network or forward this email. Every perspective helps build a stronger, more inclusive system of support.

Together, we can shape a more accessible and responsive L.A. County for all.
Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025
L.A. County 2025 Unsecured Property Tax bills become delinquent if not paid by Tuesday, Sept. 2.
Rep. George Whitesides (CA-27) has introduced the Statistical Agency Integrity and Independence Act, legislation designed to protect and uphold the impartiality of key federal statistical agencies and ensure they are able to deliver unbiased information to the American people. 
College of the Canyons has been selected by the Umoja Community Education Foundation as one of four new campus programs within the California community college system to join its growing statewide network.
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is creating the county’s first-ever Disability Services Strategic Plan and input from the disability community is essential.
Teen volunteers teamed up at ARTree this summer to create a second bottlecap mural for the Old Town Newhall Library.
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has announced the launch of a transformative new mental health initiative providing immediate, proactive and stigma-free emotional support to veterans across the region.
The National League of Junior Cotillions-Santa Clarita Chapter Director Brooke Wanberg has announced the advisory board for the 2025-2026 season.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is bringing together experts in civilian oversight, law enforcement professionals and community partners on Thursday, Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., to discuss local law enforcement operations associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across the county.
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander I. Fraser, postmaster [story]
The Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department alongside 47 regional and local child support agencies in California, recognizes August as Child Support Awareness Month.
Despite devastating wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and scorched wide swaths of Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Malibu, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced the 2025 Assessment Roll increased by $82 billion or 3.91% over last year.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month juried exhibition, which will be on view at City Hall from Aug. 20-Oct. 15. The deadline to submit artwork is Sunday, Aug. 17.
ARTree Community Arts Center will host Comic and Zines Classes Thursdays starting Aug. 28-Dec. 15 6-7:30 p.m. in ARTree studio two.
Support the nonprofit Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru by attending the Old Dawgs New Tricks Concert on Saturday, Aug. 30. Tickets are $15 each.
It’s hard to believe that for our children, summer is almost over. As students across Santa Clarita prepare to head back to class, the city is committed to ensuring a safe and successful school year for families.
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Route 66 Classic Grill are back for an epic 2025 car show battle: People’s Choice vs. The Judges.
The heartbeat of a healthy community lies not just in its people but in how it cares for the natural spaces that surround it.
The city of Santa Clarita invites parents to give your teen a weekend full of adventure and leadership experiences.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 9.
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Hart Park [story]
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Aug. 5 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced the Fourth Annual Touch-A-Truck event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1 at Santa Clarita Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Team Dragon Eyes, a dragon boat paddling club is seeking new members. If you're looking for a good workout and a place to make new friends the club invites you to the annual Team Dragon Eyes Dragon Boat Community Day on Sunday, Aug. 24.
