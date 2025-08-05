Help Shape the Future of Disability Services in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is creating the county’s first-ever Disability Services Strategic Plan and input from the disability community is essential.

We’re seeking feedback from individuals with disabilities, their families, caregivers, advocates and service providers to understand what’s working, where the gaps are and how we can strengthen services across the County over the next five years.

Take the survey today

The survey is available in 14 languages and will remain open through August 21. Share your experiences, ideas and perspective at bit.ly/LACDisabilitiesSurvey.

Want to help spread the word?

Visit our campaign page to access a social media toolkit, shareable assets or download and print a flyer to post in your community.

Know someone who should weigh in?

Please share the survey with your network or forward this email. Every perspective helps build a stronger, more inclusive system of support.

Together, we can shape a more accessible and responsive L.A. County for all.

