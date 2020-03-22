Help Wanted to Locate Attempted Murder Suspect

Uploaded: , Sunday, Mar 22, 2020

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Authorities from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station seek the public’s help in locating an attempted murder suspect who fled the scene of an alleged armed robbery.

Here’s more from the station’s social media:

“On Saturday, March 21, 2020, at approximately 5:15 p.m., wanted suspect Jeremy Hernandez allegedly robbed a female adult victim at gunpoint in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch residence. During the commission of the robbery, the suspect fired a shot, striking the victim. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

“Suspect Jeremy Hernandez is described as a 19-year-old male Hispanic, 5’11”, 250 lbs, black hair, brown eyes with a tattoo on his face.

“Suspect Hernandez is considered to be armed and dangerous. If suspect is seen, please call 9-1-1.

“If you have information as to the suspect’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Markman of Lancaster’s Sheriff Station at 661-948-8466.

“Anonymous tips may also be submitted through LA CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.LACrimeStoppers.org. Refer file number 020-04093-0661-038.”

