header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 20
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Henderson Tops 1,000 Career Points as Cougs Close Season with Home Win
| Monday, Feb 20, 2023
COC Basketball
Photo by Kyle Kawamoto/COC Sports Information.


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons closed out the season in winning fashion, fighting to the end for an 81-78 win over Santa Monica College during ‘Sophomore Night’ at the Cougar Cage on Friday.

Canyons (14-14, 5-9) finishes the season .500 or better for the second straight season after winning its final two games. COC was also a 74-73 road winner in overtime at Glendale College on Wednesday

COC sophomore Andrew Henderson also achieved a personal milestone by surpassing 1,000 career points in his two seasons as a Cougar. Henderson scored a season-high 33 points to give him 1,006 for his career. He was 12-of-18 for the game and 5-of-8 from downtown.

The Cougars needed every one of those points to get past Santa Monica (12-16, 8-6) which overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to take a 76-73 lead with just under two minutes to play.

A three-point play from Jonah El-Farra tied the game with 1:22 to go then Henderson buried a three-pointer to give Canyons some breathing room before the eventual 81-78 final score.

The Corsairs had four starters finish in double digits after the comeback attempt with a team-high 19 coming from Quinn Collins. Cam Cohn was next with 16 points.

COC received 13 points and 10 board off the bench from El-Farra and Dillon Barrientos ended his night with 11 points and six assists. Mason Savery also scored nine points with three rebounds in a reserve role.

Top Performers 

Dillon Barrientos – 37 mins, 11 pts, 2 rebs, 6 assists

Jonah El-Farra – 26 mins, 13 pts, 10 rebs, 2 stl, block

Andrew Henderson – 33 mins, 33 pts, 7 rebs, assist, 2 stl, block, 12-of-18 shooting

Mason Savery – 9 mins, 9 pts, 3 rebs, stl

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, InstagramFacebook and YouTube.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp

SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Santa Clarita Valley native and Cincinnati Bengals wide-receiver, Trenton Irwin, announces his 2nd annual charity football camp in collaboration with PO3 Agency on March 26, at College of the Canyons, which is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Henderson Tops 1,000 Career Points as Cougs Close Season with Home Win

Henderson Tops 1,000 Career Points as Cougs Close Season with Home Win
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
College of the Canyons closed out the season in winning fashion, fighting to the end for an 81-78 win over Santa Monica College during 'Sophomore Night' at the Cougar Cage on Friday.
FULL STORY...

Matadors Complete Sweep with 8-2 Win Over Stony Brook

Matadors Complete Sweep with 8-2 Win Over Stony Brook
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
California State University, Northridge Baseball (3-0) broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth and plated four in the eighth en route to an 8-2 win and a weekend sweep of Stony Brook on Sunday at Matador Field.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Julia Fuentes, Christian Cruz Student-Athletes of the Week

COC Names Julia Fuentes, Christian Cruz Student-Athletes of the Week
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
College of the Canyons student-athletes Julia Fuentes (softball) and Christian Cruz (men's swim & dive) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 13-18.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Celebrate Monte Brooks’ 800th Win

Mustangs Celebrate Monte Brooks’ 800th Win
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Monte Brooks has done something very few in the coaching profession have achieved.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp
Santa Clarita Valley native and Cincinnati Bengals wide-receiver, Trenton Irwin, announces his 2nd annual charity football camp in collaboration with PO3 Agency on March 26, at College of the Canyons, which is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp
Henderson Tops 1,000 Career Points as Cougs Close Season with Home Win
College of the Canyons closed out the season in winning fashion, fighting to the end for an 81-78 win over Santa Monica College during 'Sophomore Night' at the Cougar Cage on Friday.
Henderson Tops 1,000 Career Points as Cougs Close Season with Home Win
‘Colors of the Rainbow’ Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit titled "Colors of the Rainbow."
‘Colors of the Rainbow’ Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Matadors Complete Sweep with 8-2 Win Over Stony Brook
California State University, Northridge Baseball (3-0) broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth and plated four in the eighth en route to an 8-2 win and a weekend sweep of Stony Brook on Sunday at Matador Field.
Matadors Complete Sweep with 8-2 Win Over Stony Brook
COC Names Julia Fuentes, Christian Cruz Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Julia Fuentes (softball) and Christian Cruz (men's swim & dive) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 13-18.
COC Names Julia Fuentes, Christian Cruz Student-Athletes of the Week
March 28: Henry Mayo Foundation’s Annual Fashion Show, Luncheon
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League will be holding its annual Fashion Show, Boutique and Membership Luncheon on Tuesday, March 28, at The Oaks Club in Valencia.
March 28: Henry Mayo Foundation’s Annual Fashion Show, Luncheon
U.S. Transportation Department Names Cal Poly Grad from SCV Student of the Year
Peyton Ratto, a Cal Poly graduate student from Santa Clarita, was honored with the Student of the Year award by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
U.S. Transportation Department Names Cal Poly Grad from SCV Student of the Year
Mustangs Celebrate Monte Brooks’ 800th Win
Monte Brooks has done something very few in the coaching profession have achieved.
Mustangs Celebrate Monte Brooks’ 800th Win
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Co-Chair for NACo’s New Mental Health Commission
This week, I joined the National Association of Counties for their Legislative Conference in D.C. During the conference, I was proud to share that I'll be serving as co-chair for NACo's new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing. 
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Co-Chair for NACo’s New Mental Health Commission
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
SCV Detectives Seeking Additional Victims of Mail Theft
Could you be a victim of mail theft? Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies with the Special Assignment Team conducted a traffic stop in Canyon Country resulting in the arrest of a male and female found in possession of mail, access cards, narcotics and more. During the investigation, one of the deputies recognized the male to be a person of interest for a separate incident our COBRA detectives are investigating.
SCV Detectives Seeking Additional Victims of Mail Theft
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall!
I am always amazed at how involved and engaged our residents are with our city programs and services. Whether they are playing at our parks, ice skating at The Cube or participating in one of the dozens of classes offered at our two com munity centers in Canyon Country and Newhall, our residents continue to take advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer.
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall!
Friday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths, 1,096 New Cases in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,096 new cases countywide and 26 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths, 1,096 New Cases in County
SR 118 Reseda Boulevard Off-ramp to Partially Reopen by Mid-April
The California Department of Transportation will reopen one lane of the State Route 118 off-ramp to Reseda Boulevard as soon as mid-April.
SR 118 Reseda Boulevard Off-ramp to Partially Reopen by Mid-April
March 1: Water Matters: After the Storms, Live Webinar
Winter storms brought rain to the Santa Clarita Valley, but according to the Department of Water Resources, we're not out of the drought yet. Whether above average Sierra snowpack is enough to overcome three years of extreme drought remains to be seen. At Water Matters: After the Storms, SCV Water conservation and water planning staff will share the impact of the recent storms on the local water supply. Customers can attend this free live virtual webinar on Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m.
March 1: Water Matters: After the Storms, Live Webinar
Schiavo Introduces Bill Aimed at Postpartum Parental, Infant Support
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of AB 608, aimed at supporting women, newborns and families in the first year after childbirth.
Schiavo Introduces Bill Aimed at Postpartum Parental, Infant Support
Parapod Paranormal Festival Coming to SCV
Parapod Festival will bring a two-day celebration of the paranormal to the Santa Clarita Valley on March 31 and April 1, with events at Santa Clarita’s Mentryville Park and the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Parapod Paranormal Festival Coming to SCV
Planning Commission to Visit Sites of Shadowbox, Wiley Canyon Projects
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will conduct a site visit on Feb. 21 to inspect the property where Shadowbox Studios is proposing to develop a full-service film and television studio campus.
Planning Commission to Visit Sites of Shadowbox, Wiley Canyon Projects
March 3: SCVi Charity Trivia Night to Benefit Bridge to Home
A family-friendly Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School Charity Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3 to benefit Bridge to Home.
March 3: SCVi Charity Trivia Night to Benefit Bridge to Home
March 16: SENSES Block Party Returns to Streets of Old Town Newhall
Have you ever wanted to explore the Wild Wild West, escape to a tropical getaway or become a Lord or Lady during the Renaissance? You’ll have your chance to cross these off your list and more at a SENSES Block Party in Old Town Newhall!
March 16: SENSES Block Party Returns to Streets of Old Town Newhall
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: