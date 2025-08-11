Henry ‘Hank’ Arklin, Former SCV, SFV Civic Leader, Philanthropist, Dies at 97

Henry “Hank” Arklin, 97, of Granada Hills, Ca. died peacefully on Aug. 1. He was born July 17, 1928 in Albany, Calif., the son of Haig and Queenie Arklin.

Arklin was a businessman and civic leader in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys and owner of North Valley Construction, which he founded more than 65 years ago.

A Republican, the Newhall businessman was elected to the California State Assembly in the 41st District for the 1968-1970 term, representing parts of the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys. He was unseated by Democrat Jim Keysor in the 1970 election. Keysor beat Arklin again in a 1972 rematch.

Arklin’s generous philanthropy was responsible for contributions to many charities.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Louise, his nieces Michele Hannah of Santa Clarita and Lenora Wechter of Fallbrook, his nephews Levon Arklin and Phil Arklin of Palmdale and Steve Arklin of Santa Clarita who owns the Rancho Deluxe Movie Ranch in Placerita Canyon.

Arklin is also survived by six great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Church of the Hills Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Wednesday Aug. 20 at 12:30 p.m. followed by internment.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ararat Home of Los Angeles, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills CA, 91345 or to St. Peters Armenian Apostolic Church, 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91406.

