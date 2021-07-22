header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 23
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Henry Mayo And Logix Announces Continued Partnership In Palliative Care Teddy Bear Program
| Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced that Logix Federal Credit Union will continue to sponsor the hospital’s Foundation Palliative Care Teddy Bear program.

Since 2018, the Palliative Care program at Henry Mayo has used teddy bears to provide comfort to many parents and their children. The bears also bring comfort to the staff involved in difficult cases. When a patient is terminally ill, his or her heartbeat can be recorded by the teddy bear, which is then given to a patient’s family member as a keepsake.

“The response we get from the families that receive a bear has been very positive,” said Balbir Brar, MD, Medical Director of Palliative Care at Henry Mayo. “When a loved one enters the final stages of life, we are able to record the heartbeat of the patient, place the recording in the bear and present the bear as a gift to the child or family member.”

The recordable bears make a profound impact on family members. One such case involved a mother who was non-responsive and on life support. The patient’s son, an only child, was faced with the responsibility of making the health care decisions for his mother. The son compassionately asked the staff to postpone placing his mother on comfort care until after his upcoming graduation a few days later. Unsure of how the son would respond to receiving a teddy bear, staff provided information on the teddy bear keepsake and asked for permission to prepare one for him.

When the recording of the patient’s heartbeat was finished, the bear was placed in between her arms. When the son returned to his mother’s room, he went straight to the bear, hugged it and cried. The bear provided comfort to the young man during a very difficult time. Knowing they were able to give the young man such a precious gift, the staff was grateful for the opportunity to provide the beautiful keepsake.

“It is a privilege to work with the staff at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital who provide exceptional care to the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley,” Logix President and CEO Ana Fonseca said. “We are pleased to again sponsor the palliative care bears; it’s an opportunity for Logix to provide support in a special way to children and families who are experiencing such great loss.”

While nothing can replace a loved one, the bears help to ease the pain and offer support in the face of tragedy. The Palliative Care team at Henry Mayo is committed to making end-of-life situations as comforting and peaceful as possible for both patients and their families.

“Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is grateful to Logix Federal Credit Union for continuing to sponsor the Palliative Care Bear program,” said Marlee Lauffer, President of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “We strive to exceed the expectations of those we serve, every day, every time. Support from corporate partners like Logix helps us achieve that goal.”

For more information regarding the program visit henrymayogiving.com.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Atkins Delays Resigning from SCV Water Board
Friday, Jul 23, 2021
Atkins Delays Resigning from SCV Water Board
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board member BJ Atkins told The Signal Thursday he has delayed his plan to resign from the board, due to construction delays on a house he is building outside of the agency’s jurisdiction.
FULL STORY...
Cleanup of Whittaker-Bermite Land Completed, Land Remains Up in the Air
Friday, Jul 23, 2021
Cleanup of Whittaker-Bermite Land Completed, Land Remains Up in the Air
As the cleanup of close to 1,000 acres of contaminated soil and water at Whittaker-Bermite comes to a close, and while lawyers in bankruptcy court hundreds of miles from the site slice through litigation so that one day stores or homes can be built there, the land itself is reverting to the way it was long before the dynamite makers made a mess of it, where the deer — if not the antelope — and other critters play, marking a robust return of wildlife.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reports Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since February 13; Henry Mayo Reports Highest Hospitalizations since March
Friday, Jul 23, 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reports Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since February 13; Henry Mayo Reports Highest Hospitalizations since March
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed seven new deaths and 3,058 new cases of COVID-19, marking the third day in a row with more than 2,500 cases reported in a day.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
The Soraya Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Reopening with 5 Free Concerts
The Soraya, located at the California State University, Northridge campus, announced it is celebrating both its 10th Anniversary and its reopening with a special gift of five free concerts to welcome back and thank its loyal audience.
The Soraya Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Reopening with 5 Free Concerts
Atkins Delays Resigning from SCV Water Board
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board member BJ Atkins told The Signal Thursday he has delayed his plan to resign from the board, due to construction delays on a house he is building outside of the agency’s jurisdiction.
Atkins Delays Resigning from SCV Water Board
Cleanup of Whittaker-Bermite Land Completed, Land Remains Up in the Air
As the cleanup of close to 1,000 acres of contaminated soil and water at Whittaker-Bermite comes to a close, and while lawyers in bankruptcy court hundreds of miles from the site slice through litigation so that one day stores or homes can be built there, the land itself is reverting to the way it was long before the dynamite makers made a mess of it, where the deer — if not the antelope — and other critters play, marking a robust return of wildlife.
Cleanup of Whittaker-Bermite Land Completed, Land Remains Up in the Air
City, Canyon View Estates Diverge on Solar Panel System Removal
The city of Santa Clarita and Canyon View Estates have proposed two differing judgments in court filings this month on the matter of a solar panel system at the Canyon Country mobile home park.
City, Canyon View Estates Diverge on Solar Panel System Removal
Newhall School District Votes to Ask CDPH for More Leniency on Mask Policies
Newhall School District board members voted unanimously Tuesday to ask the California Department of Public Health to provide new face-covering guidance to give the district discretion over whether to make masks optional.
Newhall School District Votes to Ask CDPH for More Leniency on Mask Policies
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reports Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since February 13; Henry Mayo Reports Highest Hospitalizations since March
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed seven new deaths and 3,058 new cases of COVID-19, marking the third day in a row with more than 2,500 cases reported in a day.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reports Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since February 13; Henry Mayo Reports Highest Hospitalizations since March
Final Rosters for Tokyo Olympics Include a Handful of SCV Athletes
With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics getting underway, the final rosters are set and athletes across the country are ready to begin competition and represent the USA at today’s Opening Ceremony — including some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s own elite athletes.
Final Rosters for Tokyo Olympics Include a Handful of SCV Athletes
Princess Cruises and Holland America Line Kick Off Return To Service In the U.S. From Port Of Seattle
To kick off its return to service in the U.S., Princess Cruises and Holland America Line held a celebration at the Port of Seattle on Friday, July 23.
Princess Cruises and Holland America Line Kick Off Return To Service In the U.S. From Port Of Seattle
City Announces Recycle Hero TikTok Social Media Contest
The city of Santa Clarita is calling all Recycle Heroes! The city announced it is inviting residents to participate in a citywide social media contest where residents create their own TikTok video themed after the city’s Recycle Hero campaign, which encourages residents to recycle right.
City Announces Recycle Hero TikTok Social Media Contest
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees Surge in Delta Variant; SCV Cases Total 29,192
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 13 new deaths and 2,767 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,192 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees Surge in Delta Variant; SCV Cases Total 29,192
Green Santa Clarita’s Redesigned Website Offers Sustainability Resources
Green Santa Clarita is excited to launch a newly redesigned website filled with valuable resources and programming for Santa Clarita residents and businesses looking to live more sustainably.
Green Santa Clarita’s Redesigned Website Offers Sustainability Resources
CSUN Names Trent Johnson Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach
CSUN has named Trent Johnson Interim Head Men's Basketball Coach, the university announced Tuesday.
CSUN Names Trent Johnson Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Val Verde Residents Warned of Traffic Delays Due to Upcoming Water Main Project
Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts will begin work to replace a water main in the unincorporated community of Val Verde (District No. 36).
Val Verde Residents Warned of Traffic Delays Due to Upcoming Water Main Project
Barger Proposes Blue-Ribbon Commission on L.A. County’s Homelessness
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, has authored a motion to create a Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness that, if approved, will provide guidance and recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on reforms to solve the homelessness crisis throughout Los Angeles County.
Barger Proposes Blue-Ribbon Commission on L.A. County’s Homelessness
Child & Family Center Receives L.A. County Arts and Culture Grant
The Child and Family Center of Santa Clarita was one of 63 nonprofits receiving part of the $750,000 in grant awards from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, as a part of the County's Community Impact Arts Grant (CIAG) program.
Child & Family Center Receives L.A. County Arts and Culture Grant
Residents Reminded of Wildfire Action Plan as Officials Brace for Fire Season
After several fires in the Santa Clarita Valley this past week, everyone from utility representatives to fire officials to meteorologists is reminding residents that, due to unusually dry weather during fire season, they should have their Ready! Set! Go! plans ready to go.
Residents Reminded of Wildfire Action Plan as Officials Brace for Fire Season
LACoFD Fire Captain Arrested on Suspicion of Assault After Stevenson Ranch Altercation
A Los Angeles County Fire Department captain was arrested on suspicion of assault following an altercation in Stevenson Ranch earlier this month.
LACoFD Fire Captain Arrested on Suspicion of Assault After Stevenson Ranch Altercation
Miranda Tells Camps Scott, Scudder Committee More EIRs, Public Outreach Required
Mayor Bill Miranda spoke directly with the committee recommending the transfer of violent juvenile offenders to Camps Scott and Scudder on Wednesday, saying the move required more environmental impact reports and public outreach.
Miranda Tells Camps Scott, Scudder Committee More EIRs, Public Outreach Required
State Schools Chief Hosts First American Indian Education Oversight Committee Meeting Since 2017
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted Wednesday the first American Indian Education Oversight Committee (AIEOC) meeting since 2017.
State Schools Chief Hosts First American Indian Education Oversight Committee Meeting Since 2017
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Henry Mayo And Logix Announces Continued Partnership In Palliative Care Teddy Bear Program
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced that Logix Federal Credit Union will continue to sponsor the hospital's Foundation Palliative Care Teddy Bear program. 
Henry Mayo And Logix Announces Continued Partnership In Palliative Care Teddy Bear Program
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; L.A. County Reports 20-Fold Case Increase Since June
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday seven new deaths and 2,551 new cases and of COVID-19, with 29,104 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. 
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; L.A. County Reports 20-Fold Case Increase Since June
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Postpones State Of The County
The  Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce with supervisor Kathryn Barger have decided to postpone this year's state of the county event in the interest of public health. 
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Postpones State Of The County
%d bloggers like this: