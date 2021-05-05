header image

May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Henry Mayo Announces New VP And Chief Medical Officer
| Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Dr. Robert Pretzlaff, New VP and Chief Medical Officer

  Dr. Robert Pretzlaff, New VP and Chief Medical Officer

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital revealed a new addition to their leadership staff, bringing more than 30 years of medical experience to the hospital.

Robert Pretzlaff, M.D., M.B.A, has joined Henry Mayo as Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, the hospital announced Wednesday.

Dr. Robert Pretzlaff

Dr. Pretzlaff previously held leadership roles in the University of California Davis Health System as well as with the Dignity Health – St. Rose Dominican Hospitals in Henderson, NV. At Dignity, Dr. Pretzlaff was the Regional Chief Medical Officer from 2014 to 2016, and then promoted to Chief Physician Executive of the Nevada Service Area and President of the Dignity Health Medical Group in Nevada. More recently, Pretzlaff served as Chief Medical Officer for Lumeris, a St. Louis-based healthcare consulting firm.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Pretzlaff join our leadership team at Henry Mayo,” said Roger E. Seaver, Henry Mayo’s President and CEO. “He has been successful in building physician engagement; incentivizing physician contracts; improving quality, risk management and peer review processes; and moving his hospitals through The Joint Commission accreditation.”

Born and raised in Michigan, Dr. Pretzlaff received a BA in Philosophy from the Michigan State University with a minor in Chemistry, and an MS degree in Biology from Wayne State University, where he also received his medical degree. His interest in genetics led him to do a residency in Pediatrics at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and then a fellowship in Critical Care Medicine at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington DC.

“We congratulate Dr. Pretzlaff on his achievements to date and both welcome him and look forward to supporting him as he works to help provide medical leadership for the Santa Clarita Valley,” Seaver added.
