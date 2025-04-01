Henry Mayo CEO Appointed to Hospital Association of Southern California Board

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital president and chief executive officer Kevin Klockenga has joined the board of directors of the Hospital Association of Southern California.

On the Hospital Association of Southern California board, Klockenga serves as special constituent representative for independent hospitals, ensuring their needs are heard and addressed. He will provide strategic guidance to the association’s leadership, helping drive the Hospital Association of Southern California’s mission to represent and empower hospitals to improve health and health care in their communities.

Klockenga brings many years of experience as a health care chief executive. Prior to joining Henry Mayo in March 2023, he served for 10 years as CEO and system executive vice president for Northern California at Providence Saint Joseph Health System. There, he oversaw significant growth in Providence’s services, led successful quality initiatives and helped position Providence for success in population health. Earlier, Klockenga led St. Joseph Health – Sonoma County, a two-hospital system, as president and CEO. Prior to that he oversaw operations for two acute care hospitals in Bakersfield.

“I am pleased to serve on the HASC board of directors,” Klockenga said. “It’s important that standalone, independent hospitals have a voice at the table as healthcare organizations work together to address the considerable challenges facing our industry.”

Klockenga holds a master’s degree in health administration from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Mo., and a bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Ill.

Henry Mayo is a 357-bed, not-for-profit community hospital and trauma center. The emergency department is open 24/7 and a panel of physicians, both specialists and sub-specialists, are available around the clock for most critical needs.

