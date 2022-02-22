Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers

A volunteer opportunity to assist with the Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction in Canyon Country will be held Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:45 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help with light trail clean up, no experience required. Work is expected to last until 1 p.m.

College of the Canyons freshman Memorie Muñoz gathered an overthrown ball at third base and immediately threw to catcher Lisa Motz for a bang-bang play at home plate that simultaneously prevented the Barstow tying run from scoring and completed a doubleheader sweep, good for the Cougars' women's softball first two wins of the young season.

Bella Vida Events at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center presents Rod the Mod featuring the songs and sound of Sir Rod Steward March 26 at 5 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host the 2022 Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, April 9, 2022, where residents are invited to pick up cleaning supplies at one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. The event serves as a socially distant opportunity for residents to take an active role in protecting Santa Clarita’s ecosystem while safely being together.

H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electricity utilities and industrial markets, today announced it has closed a $70 million capital raise, securing growth capital to underpin the company’s rapid expansion.

College of the Canyons Faculty Association, AFT Local 6262, and CSEA Local 725, will collaborate to endorse candidates for the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees.

Los Angeles County will host a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to provide a detailed briefing about its Draft Fiscal Year 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations, which will also be posted online.

Princess Cruises confirms that it is participating in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters through March 31.

A storm system that could bring two inches of snow to the Grapevine and Interstate 5 is expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Master's University Women's Track & Field set multiple program records at the Soka Indoor Meet on Saturday, building off its strong start to the indoor season.

In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk of California’s 21st District recognized several prominent community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of families and students living in Senate District 21.

The Student Recreation Center of the University Student Union invites Matadors to celebrate the SRC’s 10th Anniversary all semester long with fun activities and giveaways during SRC@10.

Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314 The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 4,330 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf Hugo Amsallem won medalist honors for the second straight week as College of the Canyons topped the field by better than 20 strokes to win the Western State Conference event at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday.

More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit some Los Angeles County beaches this weekend to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean waters.

CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair CalArtians are featured at several February art shows in Los Angeles including the 2022 Felix Art Fair, running from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 20 at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

LASD Homicide Responding to a Death Investigation in Castaic Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation in Castaic. The incident was reported Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at approximately 7:09 a.m. on the 31500 block of Castaic Road in the city of Castaic. The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.