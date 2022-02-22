Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League recently held its annual installation of new League officers.
The 2022 Home Tour League officers include: President Katie Varner, Vice President Membership Julie Shelton with Doreen Slater, Treasurer Amy Weaver, Recording Secretary Mary Flynn, Corresponding Secretary Tami Reyna with Janet Winkes and Parliamentarian Sue Smyth.
The 41st Holiday Home Tour was held in December 2021 as a fundraiser to benefit the Henry Mayo Center for Women and Newborns.
In its 41 years, the Home Tour League has raised more than $1 million to benefit Henry Mayo. The Home Tour League donations have helped fund equipment and other services for the Center for Women and Newborns, the Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, general hospital equipment, two nurses’ stations and a trauma room in the ER.
For more information about the Home Tour League, or to become a member, visit the Home Tour League.
A volunteer opportunity to assist with the Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction in Canyon Country will be held Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:45 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help with light trail clean up, no experience required. Work is expected to last until 1 p.m.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Empower Hour “SB-357 Crimes: loitering for the purpose of engaging in a prostitution offense” will be presented Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. by the i-5 Freedom Network, a nonprofit anti-human trafficking organization.
H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electricity utilities and industrial markets, today announced it has closed a $70 million capital raise, securing growth capital to underpin the company’s rapid expansion.
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host the 2022 Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, April 9, 2022, where residents are invited to pick up cleaning supplies at one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. The event serves as a socially distant opportunity for residents to take an active role in protecting Santa Clarita’s ecosystem while safely being together.
College of the Canyons freshman Memorie Muñoz gathered an overthrown ball at third base and immediately threw to catcher Lisa Motz for a bang-bang play at home plate that simultaneously prevented the Barstow tying run from scoring and completed a doubleheader sweep, good for the Cougars' women's softball first two wins of the young season.
A volunteer opportunity to assist with the Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction in Canyon Country will be held Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:45 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help with light trail clean up, no experience required. Work is expected to last until 1 p.m.
Los Angeles County will host a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to provide a detailed briefing about its Draft Fiscal Year 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations, which will also be posted online.
In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk of California’s 21st District recognized several prominent community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of families and students living in Senate District 21.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 4,330 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Hugo Amsallem won medalist honors for the second straight week as College of the Canyons topped the field by better than 20 strokes to win the Western State Conference event at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation in Castaic. The incident was reported Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at approximately 7:09 a.m. on the 31500 block of Castaic Road in the city of Castaic. The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
I-5 corridor improvements continue to impact commuters and others driving on the northbound and southbound I-5. Work listed below will occur during daytime hours Feb. 18 to Feb. 25 unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.