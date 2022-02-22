header image

1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers
| Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League recently held its annual installation of new League officers.

The 2022 Home Tour League officers include: President Katie Varner, Vice President Membership Julie Shelton with Doreen Slater, Treasurer Amy Weaver, Recording Secretary Mary Flynn, Corresponding Secretary Tami Reyna with Janet Winkes and Parliamentarian Sue Smyth.

The 41st Holiday Home Tour was held in December 2021 as a fundraiser to benefit the Henry Mayo Center for Women and Newborns.

In its 41 years, the Home Tour League has raised more than $1 million to benefit Henry Mayo. The Home Tour League donations have helped fund equipment and other services for the Center for Women and Newborns, the Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, general hospital equipment, two nurses’ stations and a trauma room in the ER.

For more information about the Home Tour League, or to become a member, visit the Home Tour League.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia H2scan Announces Successful Effort to Raise Growth Capital
H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electricity utilities and industrial markets, today announced it has closed a $70 million capital raise, securing growth capital to underpin the company’s rapid expansion.
Valencia H2scan Announces Successful Effort to Raise Growth Capital
April 9: Neighborhood Clean-Up Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host the 2022 Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, April 9, 2022, where residents are invited to pick up cleaning supplies at one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. The event serves as a socially distant opportunity for residents to take an active role in protecting Santa Clarita’s ecosystem while safely being together.
April 9: Neighborhood Clean-Up Returns to Santa Clarita
Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League recently held its annual installation of new League officers.
Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers
March 26: Rod the Mod Concert Rescheduled at SCV Senior Center
Bella Vida Events at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center presents Rod the Mod featuring the songs and sound of Sir Rod Steward March 26 at 5 p.m.
March 26: Rod the Mod Concert Rescheduled at SCV Senior Center
Cougars Stop Slide, Sweep Doubleheader From Barstow
College of the Canyons freshman Memorie Muñoz gathered an overthrown ball at third base and immediately threw to catcher Lisa Motz for a bang-bang play at home plate that simultaneously prevented the Barstow tying run from scoring and completed a doubleheader sweep, good for the Cougars' women's softball first two wins of the young season.
Cougars Stop Slide, Sweep Doubleheader From Barstow
Feb. 24: Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction Volunteers Sought
A volunteer opportunity to assist with the Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction in Canyon Country will be held Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:45 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help with light trail clean up, no experience required. Work is expected to last until 1 p.m.
Feb. 24: Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction Volunteers Sought
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet
The Master's University Women's Track & Field set multiple program records at the Soka Indoor Meet on Saturday, building off its strong start to the indoor season.
Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet
Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine
A storm system that could bring two inches of snow to the Grapevine and Interstate 5 is expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine
Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
Princess Cruises confirms that it is participating in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters through March 31.
Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar
Los Angeles County will host a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to provide a detailed briefing about its Draft Fiscal Year 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations, which will also be posted online.
Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar
COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates
College of the Canyons Faculty Association, AFT Local 6262, and CSEA Local 725, will collaborate to endorse candidates for the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees.
COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates
Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday released the latest data on COVID-19.
Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County
CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years
The Student Recreation Center of the University Student Union invites Matadors to celebrate the SRC’s 10th Anniversary all semester long with fun activities and giveaways during SRC@10.
CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk of California’s 21st District recognized several prominent community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of families and students living in Senate District 21.
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 4,330 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf
Hugo Amsallem won medalist honors for the second straight week as College of the Canyons topped the field by better than 20 strokes to win the Western State Conference event at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday.
Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf
More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit some Los Angeles County beaches this weekend to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean waters.
More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend
CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair
CalArtians are featured at several February art shows in Los Angeles including the 2022 Felix Art Fair, running from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 20 at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair
LASD Homicide Responding to a Death Investigation in Castaic
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation in Castaic. The incident was reported Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at approximately 7:09 a.m. on the 31500 block of Castaic Road in the city of Castaic. The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LASD Homicide Responding to a Death Investigation in Castaic
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers
I-5 corridor improvements continue to impact commuters and others driving on the northbound and southbound I-5. Work listed below will occur during daytime hours Feb. 18 to Feb. 25 unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers
SCVNews.com
