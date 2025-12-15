Henry Mayo Hospital Employees Support Local Families

Every holiday season, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital employees provide support to local families through the William S. Hart Union High School District Annual Helping Families Program.

This year Henry Mayo staff members supplied gifts, essential items and a little extra comfort to 42 families experiencing challenges.

The program is coordinated at Henry Mayo by assistant controller Nahla Hennawy, whose dedication ensures strong coordination and employee participation. The program is run in partnership with Hart School District social workers, who identify the families in need and help facilitate the support. Elizabeth Tarantini, a Hart School District social worker, acts as liaison with the hospital.

“It’s so gratifying for us to be able to help our community at this time of year,” said Hennawy.

