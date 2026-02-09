Henry Mayo Cardiovascular Center Offers SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is one of the first hospital’s in Southern California to improve treatment of “widowmaker” heart attack patients with SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy, the first and only FDA-approved therapy that could reduce muscle damage in heart attack patients after percutaneous intervention.

SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy is an innovative treatment designed to reduce heart muscle damage after a severe heart attack, also known as a ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction. This FDA-approved therapy delivers super-oxygenated blood directly to the affected area, enhancing recovery and improving patient outcomes. Studies have shown that SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy can reduce heart damage and scarring in “widowmaker” heart patients, which is directly linked to lower risks of heart failure and other long-term complications.

“The introduction of SSO2 therapy at Henry Mayo is a game-changer for certain heart attack patients,” said Jennifer Whitcomb, Senior Director of Perioperative and Cardiovascular Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “By incorporating this advanced therapy, we are offering our community access to one of the most promising treatments available for reducing heart damage and improving long-term heart function.”

The Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center offers an array of cardiac services, including interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, structural heart procedures and more.

For more information about Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s cardiovascular services, visit henrymayo.com/heart.

SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy was developed by Irvine, California-based ZOLL TherOx and is the first and only FDA-approved treatment beyond percutaneous coronary intervention to significantly reduce muscle damage in heart attack patients. Additional information about SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy is available at www.TherOx.com.

