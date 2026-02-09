Henry Mayo Cardiovascular Center Offers SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy

|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
The College of the Canyons Valencia Campus will hold an American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Feb. 17-18. at the campus cafeteria.
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced that John Lite is now serving as the organization’s Board President for the 2026–2027 term.
The California Department of Transportation has announced major steps in strengthening its commitment to public transportation by establishing a new Deputy Director for Transit and Rail Programs and restoring the Division of Mass Transportation to create a dedicated team focused on providing faster, more reliable and connected transit services statewide.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is one of the first hospital’s in Southern California to improve treatment of “widowmaker” heart attack patients with SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy, the first and only FDA-approved therapy that could reduce muscle damage in heart attack patients after percutaneous intervention.
SCVi Charter School is redefining college readiness with the launch of College Connect, an innovative pathway that allows high school students to begin earning college credit while still receiving a full, connected high school experience.
SCV Water urges customers to pause all outdoor water use from Feb. 17-24. During that period, the California Department of Water Resources will conduct a second round of scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake to complete pipeline repairs.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 9 to Sunday, Feb. 15.
The CIF Southern Section has made its selections for playoff contenders in both boys and girls high school soccer. Five boys teams and four girls teams were chosen from the Foothill League. Boys will begin competition this Wednesday, Feb. 11, and girls on Thursday, Feb. 12.
<strong>1971, 6:01 a.m.</strong> - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sylmarquake1971_usda.htm" target="_blank">WATCH FILM</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sylmarquake1971_usda.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/sylmarquake1971_usdat.jpg" alt="1971 earthquake film" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
<strong>1990</strong> - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/delshannon.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/delshannon.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/mugs/delshannon_runaway.jpg" alt="Del Shannon" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
<strong>1919</strong> - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/signal100_2019.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/signal100_2019.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2424t.jpg" alt="Signal Century" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday, a 5-4 conference victory over visiting Bakersfield College.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.
Soroptimist of Valencia Third Annual Laughs for a Cause 2026 will celebrate women in comedy on Thursday, April 16, with a lineup of women who have helped define, and continue to elevate, the world of comedy. The fundraiser benefits the Soroptimist "Live Your Dream" and "Dream It Be It" programs.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for its February Business After Hours Mixer at FastSigns. The networking mixer will be held Wednesday, Feb. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Youth Sports Coaches are needed for 2026 Spring 6-on-6 Flag Football for the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports program.
Aspire Fiber will host a ribbon-cutting event to commemorate the kickoff of its high-speed fiber optic network construction in the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will discuss, and consider approving, the city of Santa Clarita's proposed, new five-year strategic plan, "Santa Clarita Pathway Forward."
The California Highway Patrol is game-day ready for Super Bowl LX, the NFL’s biggest event of the season. With this year’s big game headed to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, on Sunday Feb. 8, the CHP urges fans across the state to make smart, responsible decisions, whether they’re attending the game in person, heading to a watch party or celebrating at home.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. to recieve updates on the temporary public art murals project, 2026 Poetry Project and 2026 city events.
The final week of Foothill League soccer competition produced some changes in the middle of the pack in the boys standings, but not at the top. There was, however, a swap at the top in the girls standings. And the closer a team is to the top, the better its chances of making the playoffs.
<strong>1988</strong> - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt8803.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt8803.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/gt8803t.jpg" alt="Bonelli House" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
