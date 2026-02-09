header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 9
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
1971 earthquake film
Henry Mayo Cardiovascular Center Offers SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy
| Monday, Feb 9, 2026
Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is one of the first hospital’s in Southern California to improve treatment of “widowmaker” heart attack patients with SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy, the first and only FDA-approved therapy that could reduce muscle damage in heart attack patients after percutaneous intervention.

SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy is an innovative treatment designed to reduce heart muscle damage after a severe heart attack, also known as a ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction. This FDA-approved therapy delivers super-oxygenated blood directly to the affected area, enhancing recovery and improving patient outcomes. Studies have shown that SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy can reduce heart damage and scarring in “widowmaker” heart patients, which is directly linked to lower risks of heart failure and other long-term complications.

“The introduction of SSO2 therapy at Henry Mayo is a game-changer for certain heart attack patients,” said Jennifer Whitcomb, Senior Director of Perioperative and Cardiovascular Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “By incorporating this advanced therapy, we are offering our community access to one of the most promising treatments available for reducing heart damage and improving long-term heart function.”

The Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center offers an array of cardiac services, including interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, structural heart procedures and more.

For more information about Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s cardiovascular services, visit henrymayo.com/heart.

SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy was developed by Irvine, California-based ZOLL TherOx and is the first and only FDA-approved treatment beyond percutaneous coronary intervention to significantly reduce muscle damage in heart attack patients. Additional information about SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy is available at www.TherOx.com.

DS2 SSO2 Therapy Infographic_page-0001
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
02-09-2026 Henry Mayo Cardiovascular Center Offers SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy
02-09-2026 Feb. 17-24: Pause SCV Outdoor Water Use
02-06-2026 Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at FastSigns
02-06-2026 Feb. 25: Aspire Fiber Ribbon Cutting at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market
02-05-2026 Feb. 14-15: Valentine’s Weekend Celebration at Gilchrist Farm
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 12 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Feb. 12 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Feb. 17-18: American Red Cross Blood Drive at COC
The College of the Canyons Valencia Campus will hold an American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Feb. 17-18. at the campus cafeteria.
Feb. 17-18: American Red Cross Blood Drive at COC
John Lite Named SCV Boys & Girls Club Board President
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced that John Lite is now serving as the organization’s Board President for the 2026–2027 term.
John Lite Named SCV Boys & Girls Club Board President
Caltrans Establishes New Deputy Director for Transit, Rail Programs
The California Department of Transportation has announced major steps in strengthening its commitment to public transportation by establishing a new Deputy Director for Transit and Rail Programs and restoring the Division of Mass Transportation to create a dedicated team focused on providing faster, more reliable and connected transit services statewide.
Caltrans Establishes New Deputy Director for Transit, Rail Programs
Henry Mayo Cardiovascular Center Offers SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is one of the first hospital’s in Southern California to improve treatment of “widowmaker” heart attack patients with SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy, the first and only FDA-approved therapy that could reduce muscle damage in heart attack patients after percutaneous intervention.
Henry Mayo Cardiovascular Center Offers SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy
SCVi Charter School Launches College Connect
SCVi Charter School is redefining college readiness with the launch of College Connect, an innovative pathway that allows high school students to begin earning college credit while still receiving a full, connected high school experience.
SCVi Charter School Launches College Connect
Feb. 17-24: Pause SCV Outdoor Water Use
SCV Water urges customers to pause all outdoor water use from Feb. 17-24. During that period, the California Department of Water Resources will conduct a second round of scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake to complete pipeline repairs.
Feb. 17-24: Pause SCV Outdoor Water Use
Feb. 9-15: Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 9 to Sunday, Feb. 15.
Feb. 9-15: Three Productions Filming in SCV
Foothill League Soccer: Playoffs Begin
The CIF Southern Section has made its selections for playoff contenders in both boys and girls high school soccer. Five boys teams and four girls teams were chosen from the Foothill League. Boys will begin competition this Wednesday, Feb. 11, and girls on Thursday, Feb. 12.
Foothill League Soccer: Playoffs Begin
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
<strong>1971, 6:01 a.m.</strong> - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sylmarquake1971_usda.htm" target="_blank">WATCH FILM</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sylmarquake1971_usda.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/sylmarquake1971_usdat.jpg" alt="1971 earthquake film" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
<strong>1990</strong> - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/delshannon.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/delshannon.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/mugs/delshannon_runaway.jpg" alt="Del Shannon" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
<strong>1919</strong> - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/signal100_2019.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/signal100_2019.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2424t.jpg" alt="Signal Century" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Canyons Women’s Tennis Picks Up First Victory 5-4 Over Bakersfield
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday, a 5-4 conference victory over visiting Bakersfield College.
Canyons Women’s Tennis Picks Up First Victory 5-4 Over Bakersfield
Feb. 11: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.
Feb. 11: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
April 16: Third Annual Soroptimist of Valencia Laughs for Cause at Hart & Main
Soroptimist of Valencia Third Annual Laughs for a Cause 2026 will celebrate women in comedy on Thursday, April 16, with a lineup of women who have helped define, and continue to elevate, the world of comedy. The fundraiser benefits the Soroptimist "Live Your Dream" and "Dream It Be It" programs.
April 16: Third Annual Soroptimist of Valencia Laughs for Cause at Hart & Main
Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at FastSigns
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for its February Business After Hours Mixer at FastSigns. The networking mixer will be held Wednesday, Feb. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at FastSigns
Santa Clarita Seeks Youth Sports Coach Volunteers for 6-on-6 Flag Football
Youth Sports Coaches are needed for 2026 Spring 6-on-6 Flag Football for the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports program.
Santa Clarita Seeks Youth Sports Coach Volunteers for 6-on-6 Flag Football
Feb. 25: Aspire Fiber Ribbon Cutting at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market
Aspire Fiber will host a ribbon-cutting event to commemorate the kickoff of its high-speed fiber optic network construction in the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.
Feb. 25: Aspire Fiber Ribbon Cutting at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market
Feb. 10: Council to Discuss ‘Santa Clarita Pathway Forward’ Five-Year Plan
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will discuss, and consider approving, the city of Santa Clarita's proposed, new five-year strategic plan, "Santa Clarita Pathway Forward."
Feb. 10: Council to Discuss ‘Santa Clarita Pathway Forward’ Five-Year Plan
CHP is Super Bowl Game-Day Ready for Football’s Biggest Weekend
The California Highway Patrol is game-day ready for Super Bowl LX, the NFL’s biggest event of the season. With this year’s big game headed to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, on Sunday Feb. 8, the CHP urges fans across the state to make smart, responsible decisions, whether they’re attending the game in person, heading to a watch party or celebrating at home.
CHP is Super Bowl Game-Day Ready for Football’s Biggest Weekend
Feb. 12: Arts Commission Updates on Public Art, Sidewalk Poetry, Events
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. to recieve updates on the temporary public art murals project, 2026 Poetry Project and 2026 city events.
Feb. 12: Arts Commission Updates on Public Art, Sidewalk Poetry, Events
Foothill League Soccer: Standings Final, Playoffs Ahead
The final week of Foothill League soccer competition produced some changes in the middle of the pack in the boys standings, but not at the top. There was, however, a swap at the top in the girls standings. And the closer a team is to the top, the better its chances of making the playoffs.
Foothill League Soccer: Standings Final, Playoffs Ahead
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
<strong>1988</strong> - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt8803.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt8803.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/gt8803t.jpg" alt="Bonelli House" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
SCVNews.com