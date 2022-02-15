header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Henry Mayo, Keck Medicine Partner to Expand Patient Services
| Monday, Feb 14, 2022

Henry MayoHenry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC are collaborating to bring advanced health care services directly to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas.

“Together, we will offer a range of exceptionally high-quality medical services right on our campus, providing cutting-edge care to our patients where and when they need it the most,“ said Henry Mayo president and CEO Roger E. Seaver. “We are excited about collaborating with one of the world’s leading healthcare institutions, offering our patients access to expert physicians and cutting-edge research, and bringing new subspecialist expertise to the local community.”

The collaboration launched with the opening of a USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center Radiation Oncology clinic the Henry Mayo campus. Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine will also soon provide a comprehensive program for inpatient and outpatient oncology services, encompassing radiation, medical oncology and surgical oncology subspecialists, as well as supportive services, to provide a local one-stop destination for world-class cancer care.

“At Henry Mayo, we seek to be the trusted regional leader to inspire and deliver optimal health and wellness,” said Seaver. “We have a proud history of working with other health care providers to provide the best medical care to residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas. This partnership with Keck Medicine of USC is a groundbreaking opportunity that will provide expanded options for top-notch care to our community.”

Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine are also currently collaborating to bring colorectal surgery and certain specialty orthopedic services to Santa Clarita, giving patients opportunities to receive these specialized services without having to leave the Santa Clarita Valley.

“By working with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, a revered member of the Santa Clarita Valley Community, we can better serve patients with a broader spectrum of services at a convenient location they already trust,” said Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine of USC. “Keck Medicine is thrilled to embark on this venture and looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”

The USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center radiation oncology clinic is located in suite 110 on the first floor of the Outpatient Surgery Center Building on the Henry Mayo Campus. The street address is 25751 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355. The clinic phone number is 661.839.1801. The Colorectal Surgery clinic is located in suite 220 of the same building. The Orthopaedics clinic is located at 23929 McBean Parkway, suite 205, Valencia, CA 91355. The clinic phone number is (661)600.1740.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC Joint Venture FAQ

Q: Is Keck Medicine of USC acquiring all or part of Henry Mayo?

A: No, Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine are collaborating to expand patient choices for certain specialty medical services in the Santa Clarita Valley. Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine are equal partners in the venture.

Q: Why is Henry Mayo working with Keck Medicine and not another healthcare provider that is already located here?

A: As a community-based hospital, our objective is always to provide the highest quality, easily accessible medical care to residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. Keck Medical Center of USC is nationally-recognized by U.S. News and World Report in 12 specialties, including cancer, gastrointestinal and orthopedic care.

Keck Medicine is committed to working with the excellent physicians already in the community and to providing services locally at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, eliminating the need for patients to travel long distances to access the best possible care.

Q: What services will this collaboration provide?

A: By working together, Keck Medicine and Henry Mayo will provide on-site radiation oncology services, as well as colorectal and certain specialty orthopedic services. Medical oncology and other select services will be forthcoming.

Q: Where is the radiation oncology clinic located?

A: The radiation oncology clinic is located on the first floor of the Outpatient Surgery building on the Henry Mayo campus. The address is 25751 McBean Parkway, Suite 110. The phone number (661) 839.1810.

Q: Where is the colorectal clinic located?

A: It is also in the Outpatient Surgery Building, in suite 220. The phone number is 661.839.1801

Q: Where is the orthopedic clinic located?

A: 23929 McBean Parkway, suite 205, Valencia, CA 91355. The phone number is 661.600.1740.

Q: Where can I find more information?

A: Please visit henrymayo.com/HenryMayoKeck.

About Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. In late 2019 the hospital opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, maternity, surgery, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call 661.200.2000.

About Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC is the University of Southern California’s medical enterprise, one of only two university-based medical systems in the Los Angeles area. Keck Medicine combines academic excellence, world-class research and state-of-the-art facilities to provide highly specialized care for some of the most acute patients in the country.

Its internationally renowned physicians and scientists provide world-class patient care at Keck Hospital of USC, USC Norris Cancer Hospital, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and more than 80 outpatient locations in Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, Tulare and Ventura counties.

Keck Medical Center of USC, which includes Keck Hospital and USC Norris Cancer Hospital, was ranked among the top hospitals nationwide on U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Hospitals and among the top three hospitals in Los Angeles and top five in California. The medical center was also nationally recognized among the top 50 in 12 medical specialties.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Henry Mayo, Keck Medicine Partner to Expand Patient Services
Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Henry Mayo, Keck Medicine Partner to Expand Patient Services
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC are collaborating to bring advanced health care services directly to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas.
FULL STORY...
Small Earthquake Shakes SCV
Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Small Earthquake Shakes SCV
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
FULL STORY...
Bridge to Home Announces Groundbreaking for New Facility
Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Bridge to Home Announces Groundbreaking for New Facility
Bridge to Home is excited to break ground on a new, permanent homeless shelter.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo, Keck Medicine Partner to Expand Patient Services
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC are collaborating to bring advanced health care services directly to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas.
Henry Mayo, Keck Medicine Partner to Expand Patient Services
Small Earthquake Shakes SCV
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Small Earthquake Shakes SCV
Bridge to Home Announces Groundbreaking for New Facility
Bridge to Home is excited to break ground on a new, permanent homeless shelter.
Bridge to Home Announces Groundbreaking for New Facility
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Three Additional Deaths
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number to 221 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Three Additional Deaths
COC’s Training Institute Awarded $1.5M Contract
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute has received a $1.5 million contract from the California Employment Training Panel to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce.
COC’s Training Institute Awarded $1.5M Contract
L.A. County Warning Consumers of Scam Alert
The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has received reports of a telephone scam targeting consumers.
L.A. County Warning Consumers of Scam Alert
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 20.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Friday COVID Roundup: New COVID Cases Continue to Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 75 additional deaths (29,764. to date) and 5,610 new cases (2,752,398 total) of COVID-19 countywide, with 115 new (70,816 total) cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: New COVID Cases Continue to Decline
CTG Extends Run of ‘Clue: On Stage’
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall is extending the run of "Clue: On Stage" to include an additional performance.
CTG Extends Run of ‘Clue: On Stage’
Canyons Promise Accepting Applications
The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ program is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2022-23 academic year.
Canyons Promise Accepting Applications
Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating missing person Najee Anthony Bright. He is a 34-year-old male Black who was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. on the 25700 block of Wilde Avenue in Stevenson Ranch.
Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Man
Wilk Announces Inaugural Fellowship Program
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has announced the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Fellowship program, which is an amazing opportunity for college students to gain valuable insight into California’s policymaking process and help shape the future of California.
Wilk Announces Inaugural Fellowship Program
TMU Inducts Three Into Hall of Honor
The Master's University has inducted three former Mustangs, Emily Pedersen Bruton, Ryan Zamroz and Erin Perperoglou Buescher. into the Athletics Hall of Honor on Jan. 29.
TMU Inducts Three Into Hall of Honor
CalArtian Directed Features Earn Oscar Nods
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed nominations for the 94th Academy Awards on Feb. 8. Among the nominees for Animated Feature Film are graduates from California Institute of the Arts. CalArtian-directed features nominated are "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "The Mitchells vs. the Machines."
CalArtian Directed Features Earn Oscar Nods
SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Public Meeting Notice
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Public Meeting Notice
Canyon High Drama Presents ‘Into The Woods’
Canyon High School Drama will present the popular musical "Into the Woods," Feb. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m.
Canyon High Drama Presents ‘Into The Woods’
SCV Businesses Can ‘Upskill Your Workforce’ at Employee Training Institute
A state-funded training program to upskill your workforce for area businesses is now available at the Employee Training Institute at College of the Canyons.
SCV Businesses Can ‘Upskill Your Workforce’ at Employee Training Institute
Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
Assistant City Manager Recognized by League of California Cities
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Assistant City Manager Frank Oviedo has been recognized with the 2021 John H. Nail Memorial Award from the League of California Cities.
Assistant City Manager Recognized by League of California Cities
Officials Confirm No Shots Fired Near Sierra Vista
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station provided an update on the incident that occurred on the 19400 block of Soledad Canyon Road.
Officials Confirm No Shots Fired Near Sierra Vista
Thursday COVID Roundup: Super Bowl Safety Measures Encouraged
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 81 additional deaths (29,690 to date) and 6,276 new cases (2,746, 866 total) of COVID-19 countywide, with 116 new (70,701 total) cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Super Bowl Safety Measures Encouraged
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: