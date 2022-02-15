Henry Mayo, Keck Medicine Partner to Expand Patient Services

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC are collaborating to bring advanced health care services directly to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas.

“Together, we will offer a range of exceptionally high-quality medical services right on our campus, providing cutting-edge care to our patients where and when they need it the most,“ said Henry Mayo president and CEO Roger E. Seaver. “We are excited about collaborating with one of the world’s leading healthcare institutions, offering our patients access to expert physicians and cutting-edge research, and bringing new subspecialist expertise to the local community.”

The collaboration launched with the opening of a USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center Radiation Oncology clinic the Henry Mayo campus. Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine will also soon provide a comprehensive program for inpatient and outpatient oncology services, encompassing radiation, medical oncology and surgical oncology subspecialists, as well as supportive services, to provide a local one-stop destination for world-class cancer care.

“At Henry Mayo, we seek to be the trusted regional leader to inspire and deliver optimal health and wellness,” said Seaver. “We have a proud history of working with other health care providers to provide the best medical care to residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas. This partnership with Keck Medicine of USC is a groundbreaking opportunity that will provide expanded options for top-notch care to our community.”

Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine are also currently collaborating to bring colorectal surgery and certain specialty orthopedic services to Santa Clarita, giving patients opportunities to receive these specialized services without having to leave the Santa Clarita Valley.

“By working with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, a revered member of the Santa Clarita Valley Community, we can better serve patients with a broader spectrum of services at a convenient location they already trust,” said Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine of USC. “Keck Medicine is thrilled to embark on this venture and looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”

The USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center radiation oncology clinic is located in suite 110 on the first floor of the Outpatient Surgery Center Building on the Henry Mayo Campus. The street address is 25751 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355. The clinic phone number is 661.839.1801. The Colorectal Surgery clinic is located in suite 220 of the same building. The Orthopaedics clinic is located at 23929 McBean Parkway, suite 205, Valencia, CA 91355. The clinic phone number is (661)600.1740.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC Joint Venture FAQ

Q: Is Keck Medicine of USC acquiring all or part of Henry Mayo?

A: No, Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine are collaborating to expand patient choices for certain specialty medical services in the Santa Clarita Valley. Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine are equal partners in the venture.

Q: Why is Henry Mayo working with Keck Medicine and not another healthcare provider that is already located here?

A: As a community-based hospital, our objective is always to provide the highest quality, easily accessible medical care to residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. Keck Medical Center of USC is nationally-recognized by U.S. News and World Report in 12 specialties, including cancer, gastrointestinal and orthopedic care.

Keck Medicine is committed to working with the excellent physicians already in the community and to providing services locally at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, eliminating the need for patients to travel long distances to access the best possible care.

Q: What services will this collaboration provide?

A: By working together, Keck Medicine and Henry Mayo will provide on-site radiation oncology services, as well as colorectal and certain specialty orthopedic services. Medical oncology and other select services will be forthcoming.

Q: Where is the radiation oncology clinic located?

A: The radiation oncology clinic is located on the first floor of the Outpatient Surgery building on the Henry Mayo campus. The address is 25751 McBean Parkway, Suite 110. The phone number (661) 839.1810.

Q: Where is the colorectal clinic located?

A: It is also in the Outpatient Surgery Building, in suite 220. The phone number is 661.839.1801

Q: Where is the orthopedic clinic located?

A: 23929 McBean Parkway, suite 205, Valencia, CA 91355. The phone number is 661.600.1740.

Q: Where can I find more information?

A: Please visit henrymayo.com/HenryMayoKeck.

About Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. In late 2019 the hospital opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, maternity, surgery, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call 661.200.2000.

About Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC is the University of Southern California’s medical enterprise, one of only two university-based medical systems in the Los Angeles area. Keck Medicine combines academic excellence, world-class research and state-of-the-art facilities to provide highly specialized care for some of the most acute patients in the country.

Its internationally renowned physicians and scientists provide world-class patient care at Keck Hospital of USC, USC Norris Cancer Hospital, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and more than 80 outpatient locations in Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, Tulare and Ventura counties.

Keck Medical Center of USC, which includes Keck Hospital and USC Norris Cancer Hospital, was ranked among the top hospitals nationwide on U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Hospitals and among the top three hospitals in Los Angeles and top five in California. The medical center was also nationally recognized among the top 50 in 12 medical specialties.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...