Henry Mayo, Keck Medicine Physician Appointed to National Breast Cancer Committee

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of University of Southern California breast surgical oncologist Amanda M. Woodworth, MD, has been appointed to the American Cancer Society National Breast Cancer Roundtable Steering Committee.

The American Cancer Society National Breast Cancer Roundtable Steering Committee leads collective action across the nation so that every person and their support systems will know and understand breast cancer risk and screening needs and can access timely, high-quality, and compassionate screening, diagnosis, treatment and supportive care needed to improve their survival and quality of life.

For the past year, Woodworth has co-chaired the Roundtable’s Risk Assessment, Screening, Risk Reduction and Early Diagnosis Priority Team, a role she will continue to fill.

In announcing Woodworth’s new position the American Cancer Society National Breast Cancer Roundtable Steering Committee said,

“Dr. Woodworth’s appointment reflects her outstanding leadership, deep commitment and alignment with our shared mission to lead collective action across the nation so that every person and their support systems will know and understand breast cancer risk and screening needs, and can access timely, high-quality, and compassionate screening, diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care needed to improve their survival and quality of life,” said a spokesperson for the steering committee who announced Woodard’s new position.

“We are enormously proud of Dr. Woodworth’s appointment to this prestigious committee,” said Kevin A. Klockenga, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital President and CEO. “Her expertise and dedication to advancing breast cancer care benefits both our patients here in the Santa Clarita Valley, and individuals across the country.”

Woodworth has extensive experience as a breast surgical oncologist with Keck Medicine of USC and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where she provides compassionate, leading-edge care to patients navigating breast cancer treatments.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.

Like this: Like Loading...