header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 6
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Henry Mayo Medical Director on Ambulance Transports, Overwhelmed ER’s Countywide
| Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
ambulance

Amid reports of the nightmarish circumstances in overrun Southern California hospitals, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday while resources are thin, the hospital hasn’t been impacted by a recent order that prevents ambulance crews from transporting patients with slim chances for survival.

The intensive care units in Los Angeles County and the rest of the Southern California region have remained at 0% capacity for weeks on end during the recent COVID-19 surge, in which L.A. County has seen more than 14,000 new cases per day for the past week.

It’s a dire situation in many areas: Hospitals are setting up for care in parking lots, ambulance crews are waiting several hours to offload new patients and those with non-life-threatening emergencies are waiting several more hours in the emergency waiting rooms.

The Santa Clarita Valley hospital, which issued a “code triage” last month due to staffing shortages amid a large number of COVID patients, is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 surge but “not nearly to the degree as others in the general area, such as in the San Fernando Valley,” according to Dr. Bud Lawrence, medical director of Henry Mayo’s Emergency Department.

“Yes, occasionally paramedic ambulances or non-paramedic ambulances may have to wait with a patient on their gurney to get a bed to put that patient into, but that is happening everywhere,” he said. “Unfortunately, Los Angeles is, essentially, the COVID epicenter of the world right now.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the average wait time at Henry Mayo marked “300 minutes” on its website, a number that is fluid, according to Lawrence.

A Jan. 4 memo issued by L.A. County EMS Medical Director Marianne Gausche-Hill now orders ambulance workers not to transport adult people to hospitals if their heart stops beating and those who cannot be resuscitated at the scene, such as victims of heart attacks, shootings and stabbings. The order became effective “due to the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on EMS and 9-1-1 receiving hospitals,” reads the directive.

Henry Mayo does not have control over the directive and only controls “what’s brought to us,” but Lawrence said he understands why the county has issued the ambulance directive.

“They’re basically saying that if we cannot get the heart beating again, we’re not going to transport the patient to the emergency room, which, I know can be very disconcerting to the family members or people that are on the scene … but in reality, what the county is saying is that some of these efforts may be futile in these very specific, certain situations, and they don’t warrant transportation to the hospital.”

This directive comes at a time when resources for hospitals are stretched thin. And those resources most likely will get thinner over the next two weeks with the holiday surge in COVID-19 numbers expected to continue, according to Lawrence.

“We have our resources stretched so very thin and we have to be very deliberate about how we utilize those resources,” he said. “We’re going to see a real thinning of our resources, not only hospital beds but nurses, respiratory therapists and things like ventilators and certain medications — and there are difficult decisions that have to be made, and this is one of them.”

What hospitals are seeing still represents the cases resulting from the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of health services for the county, during a Monday briefing.

“We do not believe that we are yet seeing the cases that stemmed from the Christmas holiday,” she said. “This, sadly, and the cases from the recent New Year’s holiday, is still before us, and hospitals across the region are doing everything they can to prepare.”

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the SCV, wrote a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday, requesting additional nurses and respiratory care practitioners from the Army National Guard.

“All counties in this state are experiencing this same surge, which is why an injection of additional staff to the entire system from the National Guard is necessary,” she wrote.

On Tuesday, the county reported a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations with a total of 7,898 currently admitted, of which 21% are in the ICU. The figure is an increase of more than 200 patients since Monday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Lawrence reiterated that residents should continue wearing masks and washing their hands, and get tested for COVID-19 when presenting even mild symptoms that are cold- or flu-like.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Active Shooter in Capitol as Trump Supporters Force Building Lockdown
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
Active Shooter in Capitol as Trump Supporters Force Building Lockdown
Shots were fired in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building during a violent clash with police, forcing a lockdown of the ceremony to confirm Joe Biden’s win in the November election.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
With COVID-19 vaccine distribution going slower than expected in Los Angeles County, officials spoke Tuesday about whether the county could call on retired nurses and other former healthcare workers to help administer doses.
FULL STORY...
Supes Extend Eviction Ban, Rent Relief Program
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
Supes Extend Eviction Ban, Rent Relief Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday extending and enhancing the countywide ban on evictions and a rent-relief program as the county awaits its share of the $25 billion in additional federal assistance for renters.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Active Shooter in Capitol as Trump Supporters Force Building Lockdown
Shots were fired in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building during a violent clash with police, forcing a lockdown of the ceremony to confirm Joe Biden’s win in the November election.
Active Shooter in Capitol as Trump Supporters Force Building Lockdown
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
With COVID-19 vaccine distribution going slower than expected in Los Angeles County, officials spoke Tuesday about whether the county could call on retired nurses and other former healthcare workers to help administer doses.
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
SCV Teens Create Peer Counseling Service
In an effort to help Santa Clarita Valley residents in need of someone to talk to, teens Caitlin Ong and Kyle Fabella created Lucy’s Psychiatry, a peer-counseling service.
SCV Teens Create Peer Counseling Service
Supes Extend Eviction Ban, Rent Relief Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday extending and enhancing the countywide ban on evictions and a rent-relief program as the county awaits its share of the $25 billion in additional federal assistance for renters.
Supes Extend Eviction Ban, Rent Relief Program
Henry Mayo Medical Director on Ambulance Transports, Overwhelmed ER’s Countywide
Amid reports of the nightmarish circumstances in overrun Southern California hospitals, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday while resources are thin, the hospital hasn’t been impacted by a recent order that prevents ambulance crews from transporting patients with slim chances for survival.
Henry Mayo Medical Director on Ambulance Transports, Overwhelmed ER’s Countywide
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Countywide Deaths Top 11,000; SCV Surpasses 18,000 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 224 new deaths, surpassing 11,000, and 13,512 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,180 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Countywide Deaths Top 11,000; SCV Surpasses 18,000 Cases
Barger Abstains from Vote to Create ‘Hero Pay’ for Grocery, Drug Store Workers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of “hero pay” for frontline workers at larger grocery and drug retail stores during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Barger Abstains from Vote to Create ‘Hero Pay’ for Grocery, Drug Store Workers
Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop
A tax workshop titled “Understand the Basics - Whether You Prepare Your Own or Not” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop
Power Cut to Sand Canyon Residents After Car Hits Power Line
A traffic collision in which a vehicle hit a power line cut power to approximately 1,200 Sand Canyon residents Tuesday morning.
Power Cut to Sand Canyon Residents After Car Hits Power Line
Residents Encouraged to Take City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey
City of Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to take part in the City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan survey, which is available now through Monday, Jan. 25.
Residents Encouraged to Take City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey
Castaic Union Selects Mayreen Burk New Board President
It is with great pleasure that the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees announces they have selected Mayreen Burk as the new School Board President, effective Dec. 14, 2020.
Castaic Union Selects Mayreen Burk New Board President
SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Proper Pruning
Pruning your plants is a necessary part of gardening. It helps to improve growth, quality and beauty of your flowers and plants.
SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Proper Pruning
Firefighters Quickly Douse Val Verde Structure Fire
Firefighters responded to an early morning structure fire in Val Verde Tuesday.
Firefighters Quickly Douse Val Verde Structure Fire
Coroner IDs Driver in Fatal Big Rig Crash
The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the driver of a loaded Ace Hardware truck who died after the big rig fell down an embankment off Interstate 5 on Monday.
Coroner IDs Driver in Fatal Big Rig Crash
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 6 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Near 18K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 77 new deaths and 9,142 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported a new death on Saturday and five more fatalities Monday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 6 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Near 18K
Supes to Weigh Extending Eviction Moratorium for Residential Renters
Eviction protections for residential renters across Los Angeles County are set to expire at the end of January, but they could extend for at least an additional month should the county Board of Supervisors approve the move Tuesday.
Supes to Weigh Extending Eviction Moratorium for Residential Renters
Newsom Vows to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Comparing the COVID-19 vaccination endeavor to a “military operation,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday he will press lawmakers for an additional $300 million to jumpstart the state’s lagging vaccine distribution efforts.
Newsom Vows to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
New State Laws Restore Felons’ Right to Vote, Protect Student-loan Borrowers
As the new year begins, so does a list of new state laws for California residents, including one that restores felons’ ability to vote after completing a sentence, and another that looks to protect college students from predatory lending practices.
New State Laws Restore Felons’ Right to Vote, Protect Student-loan Borrowers
88.5 FM Dedicates Its January Playlist to the Grammys
The Grammy Awards are scheduled for Jan. 31, and if you look at the list of nominees, especially in the rock categories, you’ll notice it reads like a playlist on public, member-supported 88.5-FM.
88.5 FM Dedicates Its January Playlist to the Grammys
Saugus Teen Nicholas Cashin Assists Animal Sanctuary with Eagle Scout Project
Saugus High School senior and Boy Scout in Troop 58 Nicholas Cashin wanted to positively impact the lives of some of the animals in his community while completing his Eagle Award project.
Saugus Teen Nicholas Cashin Assists Animal Sanctuary with Eagle Scout Project
Rob McFerren, Wolf Creek Co-owner, Dies at 64
Wolf Creek Brewery co-owner Rob McFerren died Wednesday at the age of 64 after losing his battle with kidney cancer.
Rob McFerren, Wolf Creek Co-owner, Dies at 64
Former SCV Woman of the Year, Community Activist Pat Allen Dies
Santa Clarita resident Pat Allen, previous Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year and local community activist, died recently.
Former SCV Woman of the Year, Community Activist Pat Allen Dies
%d bloggers like this: