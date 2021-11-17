header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 16
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Henry Mayo Names Carissa Bortugno as VP of Clinical Support, Food/Nutrition and Environmental Services
| Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021

Carissa Bortugno has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Clinical Support, Food/Nutrition and Environmental Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Bortugno joined Henry Mayo 10 years ago as the hospital’s Manager of Pharmacy Services, and was subsequently promoted to Pharmacy Director, and most recently, Senior Director for Clinical Support Services.

Bortugno has been instrumental in guiding the departments under her oversight through a number of performance improvement initiatives.

Beginning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has led efforts to secure needed supplies and critical medications. She oversaw a very successful COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened to Henry Mayo employees, medical staff members, and to the general public.

In her new role, Bortugno will help develop Henry Mayo’s strategic direction.

Bortugno holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Western University of Health Sciences and a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Physiology and Anatomy from California State University, Fresno.

“We congratulate Carissa on her achievements to date and look forward to her continued valuable contributions as she provides clinical and support leadership for the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Roger E. Seaver, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital CEO and President.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 16)
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Heritage Junction in Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
