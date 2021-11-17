Henry Mayo Names Carissa Bortugno as VP of Clinical Support, Food/Nutrition and Environmental Services

Carissa Bortugno has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Clinical Support, Food/Nutrition and Environmental Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Bortugno joined Henry Mayo 10 years ago as the hospital’s Manager of Pharmacy Services, and was subsequently promoted to Pharmacy Director, and most recently, Senior Director for Clinical Support Services.

Bortugno has been instrumental in guiding the departments under her oversight through a number of performance improvement initiatives.

Beginning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has led efforts to secure needed supplies and critical medications. She oversaw a very successful COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened to Henry Mayo employees, medical staff members, and to the general public.

In her new role, Bortugno will help develop Henry Mayo’s strategic direction.

Bortugno holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Western University of Health Sciences and a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Physiology and Anatomy from California State University, Fresno.

“We congratulate Carissa on her achievements to date and look forward to her continued valuable contributions as she provides clinical and support leadership for the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Roger E. Seaver, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital CEO and President.

