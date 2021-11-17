Henry Mayo Names Carissa Bortugno as VP of Clinical Support, Food/Nutrition and Environmental Services

Carissa Bortugno has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Clinical Support, Food/Nutrition and Environmental Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Bortugno joined Henry Mayo 10 years ago as the hospital’s Manager of Pharmacy Services, and was subsequently promoted to Pharmacy Director, and most recently, Senior Director for Clinical Support Services.
Bortugno has been instrumental in guiding the departments under her oversight through a number of performance improvement initiatives.
Beginning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has led efforts to secure needed supplies and critical medications. She oversaw a very successful COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened to Henry Mayo employees, medical staff members, and to the general public.
In her new role, Bortugno will help develop Henry Mayo’s strategic direction.
Bortugno holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Western University of Health Sciences and a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Physiology and Anatomy from California State University, Fresno.
“We congratulate Carissa on her achievements to date and look forward to her continued valuable contributions as she provides clinical and support leadership for the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Roger E. Seaver, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital CEO and President.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services announced it has employed a series of accessible "What Is?" informational videos designed to provide customers with an overview of programs and services in a more user-friendly way.
In last month’s blog I listed the many unusual animals DACC has impounded throughout the years. I challenged readers to guess which two species of animals that DACC has not impounded, promising to reveal the answer in this month’s blog.
The community is invited to join College of the Canyons Professor Shane Ramey and his students on a free virtual tour of the Don Takeda Science Center's microbiology laboratory at the Canyon Country Campus on Friday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons has been named a 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education by the Campaign for College Opportunity for its exemplary work in awarding Associate Degrees for Transfer to Latinx students.
A Santa Clarita Valley man was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for scheming to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Vista Canyon Regional Transit Center was recently awarded Envision Verified for Sustainable Infrastructure by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI).
Bridge to Home has partnered with the ArtTree Community Arts Center to host the art show and sale – “Living in Color,” on Friday, Nov. 19, beginning 6:00 p.m., at the ArtTree Center, which is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
In partnership with VFW Post 6885, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be distributing turkeys to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the VFW located at 16208 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work between late November 2021 and mid-February 2022.
