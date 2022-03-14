Henry Mayo Names Maria Vartanian VP of Business Development

Maria Vartanian has been named Vice President of Business Development at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Vartanian will play a key role in developing and implementing strategic growth initiatives for Henry Mayo. This includes developing and implementing strategies to increase collaboration and alignment of Henry Mayo and the Santa Clarita physician community to drive growth and improve service line performance.

“I’m pleased to welcome Maria to Henry Mayo where her considerable experience and expertise in business development will be invaluable,” said Roger E. Seaver, president and CEO. “As a vital member of the executive leadership team she will be instrumental in helping us develop programs and services to meet the needs of our growing community.”

Vartanian most recently was Executive Director of Market Development for Dignity Health’s Southern California region, where she managed a team of nine and was responsible for driving growth and revenue for six hospitals. She holds an MBA in Healthcare Management from Western Governor’s University, and Doctor of Chiropractic and Bachelor’s degrees from Cleveland Chiropractic College.

“I am very happy to join the Henry Mayo leadership team,” Vartanian said. “I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and skills to help Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital grow, thrive and serve this region.”

Vartanian joined Henry Mayo on March 7.

###

About Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357 bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.

