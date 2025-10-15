Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Four Project SEARCH Interns

Every August at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, they prepare for a day filled with both excitement and emotion: the graduation of their PathPoint interns.

This year, Henry Mayo proudly celebrated four incredible individuals who completed their year-long journey with them through the PathPoint Project SEARCH program.

Each graduate brought something unique to the hospital community, whether it was a cheerful greeting in the cafeteria, a helping hand in Materials Management, or the quiet reliability that kept essential services running smoothly in departments like Sterile Processing. Their presence not only supported patients and staff but also reminded staff the power of inclusion and opportunity.

With their certificates in hand, the newest graduates join 21 other PathPoint alumni who have completed their internships at Henry Mayo since the program began in 2017. Collectively, they represent more than just numbers, they embody stories of growth, perseverance, and possibility.

Project SEARCH is a unique, internationally recognized program that helps adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities build independence and career readiness through immersive, on-the-job training. At Henry Mayo, interns rotate through departments such as Materials Management, Environmental Services (Linens), Food and Nutrition Services, Cafeteria Dining Commons, and Sterile Processing. Each rotation is a steppingstone, helping the interns build practical skills while also fostering confidence and connection.

The impact doesn’t end at graduation. Many former interns have gone on to gain employment at Henry Mayo as well as at organizations across the community, including Six Flags Magic Mountain, a local funeral home, and Dollar Tree. Their success is a powerful reminder of what can happen when doors are opened and opportunities are shared.

For our staff and patients, having PathPoint interns as part of the hospital family has been just as rewarding. Their determination, positivity, and eagerness to learn enrich our community and inspire us all.

Henry May is proud to stand alongside PathPoint in this meaningful partnership. Each graduation may be bittersweet, but the pride felt watching talented individuals move forward far outweighs the sadness of saying goodbye. As they step into the next chapter of their journeys, they carry with them not only the skills they’ve built, but also the confidence to continue opening doors, for themselves and for others.

