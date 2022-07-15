Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary Presents $25,000 Check to Hospital

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President Marlee Lauffer was recently presented with a check for $25,000 from the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary during the 2022 Volunteer Appreciation Reception.
Through their creative ideas and persistence, the Henry Mayo Newhall Auxiliary continues to raise funds in support of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Also during this event, the Auxiliary group awarded two scholarships to student hospital volunteers.
The recipient of the College Student Volunteer Scholarship was Steven Stanley, who is attending Brigham Young University. The recipient of the High School Student Volunteer Scholarship was Neha Humbe, who plans to attend the University of California, Los Angeles this upcoming year.
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary is a group of hospital volunteers who render service to the hospital since 1962, assisting in promoting health and welfare to the community and fundraising for Patient Care Services, Breast Cancer Awareness and Scholarships. The Auxiliary also has monthly drives for new clothing and food for patients.
Current officers of The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary:
Connie Bullock, President
Laura Wood, First Vice President Membership
Beverly McCalla, Second Vice President
Cheri Myers, Recording Secretary
Linda Williams, Corresponding Secretary
Mimi Baum, Treasurer
To learn more about the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary, click here.
