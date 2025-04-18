Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Celebrates National Volunteer Week

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will recognize and celebrate its dedicated volunteers during National Volunteer Week, April 20-26.

This annual celebration honors the contributions of individuals who generously give their time to support patients, visitors, staff and physicians at the hospital.

With more than 300 volunteers, including adult, teen, canine and one bird, Henry Mayo’s Volunteer Services Department provides meaningful opportunities for individuals to give back to their community. Since 1975, hospital volunteers have contributed more than one million hours of service, helping create a warm and welcoming environment for patients, their loved ones and Henry Mayo staff members.

“The Henry Mayo volunteers are a major part of the Henry Mayo family. They are the visual heartbeat of the hospital”, said April Garcia, Manager of Volunteer Services. “Our volunteers assist in various departments throughout the hospital, diligently serving and supporting our patients, visitors and staff. Their dedication is truly inspiring.”

National Volunteer Week, first established in 1974 by an executive order from President Richard Nixon, is an annual observance that highlights the profound impact of volunteerism in communities across the country. Each year, this week serves as a call to action, encouraging individuals to give back and make a difference.

“The commitment and generosity of our volunteers play a crucial role in helping Henry Mayo fulfill its mission of delivering exceptional healthcare,” said Marlee Lauffer, President of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “Their compassion and dedication enhance the hospital experience for both patients and staff, and we are deeply appreciative of their contributions.”

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital invites community members to learn more about volunteer opportunities and the ways they can get involved. To explore volunteering at the hospital, please visit henrymayo.com/volunteer.

Henry Mayo is a 357-bed, not-for-profit community hospital and trauma center. The emergency department is open 24/7 to serve the community and a panel of physicians, both specialists and sub-specialists, are available around the clock for critical needs.

Henry Mayo also offers a maternity department, lactation support and childbirth education program, a highly respected cancer program jointly operated with Keck Medicine of USC, advanced primary stroke center, an acute rehab unit that helps individuals regain their independence, cardiovascular services, outpatient primary care, urgent care and wound care services, physical and occupational therapies and a number of inpatient and outpatient surgical services.

For more information about giving opportunities to support Henry Mayo visit www.henrymayo.com/support-henry-mayo/about-the-foundation.

