Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation February Message

February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
February is all about hearts. And at Henry Mayo we celebrate in many ways. Of course, we are highlighting the excellent work of our Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Program and its many advances
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors passed a motion directing the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs’ Office of Cannabis Management to start the development and implementation of an equitable commercial cannabis licensing program in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.
Art, culture and history come together during Santa Clarita’s Black History Month Art Exhibit 2022 this Saturday, Feb. 19 at Glowhouse Studios in Valencia. The exhibit will be on display 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 55 additional deaths and 2,133 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 52 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 29,980, county case totals to 2,766,161 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 71,097 since March of 2020.
View artwork from local artist Charlotte Mullich at the Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library From Feb. 16 to May 8.
Auto Center Drive in Valencia was renamed Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 15 during a special dedication ceremony.
Learn about CalSavers, California's new retirement savings program, for your employees. The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will host a special free webinar about the program Wednesday, Feb 23 at noon.
College of the Canyons women's tennis remained undefeated against conference opponents with a 6-3 road victory vs. Ventura College on Tuesday, with the Cougars taking wins in the top three singles matches.
College of the Canyons opened Western State Conference play with a 30-stroke victory at Valencia Country Club on Feb. 7 as four Cougars finished in the top three spots including medalist Hugo Amsallem who fired an even-par round of 72.
Live performances resume at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center this spring with "Dinosaur World Live." There will be two performances Saturday, March 12 at noon and 4 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union School District will hold it's regular governing board meeting Wednesday, Feb 16 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place in-person at the District’s administrative center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve will host two days of volunteer training Feb. 19 and Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers must attend both training days.
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC are collaborating to bring advanced health care services directly to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas.
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Bridge to Home is excited to break ground on a new, permanent homeless shelter.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number to 221 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute has received a $1.5 million contract from the California Employment Training Panel to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce.
The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has received reports of a telephone scam targeting consumers.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 20.
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
