Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation February Message

By Foundation President Marlee Lauffer

February is all about hearts. And at Henry Mayo we celebrate in many ways. Of course, we are highlighting the excellent work of our Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Program and its many advances. The impact of Roberta’s philanthropy in starting our program 10 years ago is reflected in so many patient success stories, and we are grateful.

We also continue to show love and appreciation to our hard-working staff and physicians, all who have been challenged significantly during these past two years.

As COVID-19 infection rates decline, our hospital is returning to more normal operations. We greatly appreciate all the support our generous community has shown over each of the last four surges. We are prepared for whatever comes next, but we are certainly hoping for a more predictable future.

We know some elective surgeries have been difficult to schedule, and wait times in our Emergency Department were very onerous at times. Currently, the situation is much improved and we encourage everyone to make sure they are taking care of their health needs, scheduling routine screenings, procedures or doctor visits. Our Visitor Policy may be evolving as the California Department of Public Health lifts some restrictions, so be sure and check our website periodically.

Please read our exciting news regarding USC Keck School of Medicine and Henry Mayo. We are working together in some select areas of healthcare to offer top-notch choices for medical treatment in cancer care and other medical specialties.

During this month of Valentines and love, we once again remind you of the importance of philanthropy at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Indeed, it is at the “heart” of all we do. Thank you again for your ongoing support and we encourage you to consider a donation today.

