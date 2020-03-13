Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Officials Confirm Positive Test for COVID-19

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed Friday morning the hospital has received its first result indicating a patient tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“We had a positive COVID-19 test come back,” Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Friday.
“We do not have a COVID-19 patient at the hospital,” Moody said.
“If a patient qualifies for testing and is tested and doesn’t have any symptoms that would require hospitalization then they will be sent home to self-quarantine,” he said, referring to procedures on the Valencia hospital’s website:
How is Henry Mayo Prepared To Handle the Coronavirus?
We have procedures in place to screen patients and visitors who show signs or symptoms of the Coronavirus and who have a history that would indicate they are at risk of the disease.
If such a person is identified, they would be isolated and evaluated for their eligibility for a Coronavirus test. If they are not deemed eligible to be tested then the person will be sent home with appropriate instructions.
If they are deemed eligible to be tested then a test will be administered. If the person tested is not seriously ill, then he or she would be sent home and asked to self-quarantine until the test results come in.
If the test results come back positive and the person is still relatively healthy, then that person would be asked to continue to self-quarantine. (Please note that it generally takes two to six days to get COVID-19 test results.)
If the person is not well enough to go home and requires admission to the hospital, then we will treat them appropriately in an isolated room.
For questions about our infection control procedures, please call 661-200-1302, or send an e-mail to moodypj@henrymayo.com.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
The Master's University and Seminary in Newhall has extended Spring Break, which begins Monday, through Sunday, March 29, with classes set to resume Monday, March 30, according to a note late Thursday from TMU Interim President Dr. John F. Stead
Kaiser Permanente, one of the Santa Clarita Valley's major healthcare providers, has sent its members guidance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advice is also relevant to all residents of the SCV.
The Master's University and Seminary in Newhall has extended Spring Break, which begins Monday, through Sunday, March 29, with classes set to resume Monday, March 30, according to a note late Thursday from TMU Interim President Dr. John F. Stead
Kaiser Permanente, one of the Santa Clarita Valley's major healthcare providers, has sent its members guidance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advice is also relevant to all residents of the SCV.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has postponed their 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at College of the Canyons.
Despite rumors circulating on a number of social media platforms, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials are confirming there has not been a confirmed case of coronavirus at the hospital as of Thursday.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce its continued partnership as a Humanitarian Sponsor of Vitamin Angels, a global public health organization working towards ending malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world
Following a call with the 30 Clubs, and after consultation with the Major League Baseball Players Association, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Thursday that MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.
In proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, Princess Cruises announced that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months (60 days), impacting voyages departing March 12 to May 10.
To protect the health of the public and personnel, and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is limiting access to its front lobby unless you are experiencing an emergent situation, for the remainder of the month of March.
Exactly one year ago, on the anniversary of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster in San Francisquito Canyon, Congress passed the St. Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial Act, agreeing to create a national memorial and monument to recognize the lives lost.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers. Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around these outlets after a rainfall
While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.