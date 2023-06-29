Henry Mayo Now Offering New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Aquablation therapy, a surgical treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia. This minimally invasive procedure brings long-lasting relief to men suffering from BPH.

BPH or an enlarged prostate, is a prostate that has grown to be larger than normal. BPH is not prostate cancer.

As the prostate grows and becomes larger than normal, it may:

– Constrict the urethra, making it difficult to urinate

– Apply pressure on the bladder, causing it to weaken and have difficulty emptying

If left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence.

Aquablation therapy utilizes water delivered with robotic precision to remove prostate tissue that causes symptoms, all without making an incision in the abdomen. The treatment is performed under anesthesia, typically taking less than an hour, with an overnight stay for monitoring.

“We are pleased to add Aquablation therapy to our offerings at Henry Mayo,” says Robert Pretzlaff, MD, Henry MayoSenior vice president, chief medical officer and chief clinical officer. “This therapy makes a notable difference to the men suffering from BPH. It offers precise relief without compromise, ensuring our patients experience enhanced well-being and long-term comfort.”

For more information on Aquablation therapy, visit henrymayo.com/BPH.

###

About Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...