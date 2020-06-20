[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

June 20
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Henry Mayo Nurses Protest Recent Staff Layoffs, Unsafe Conditions
Saturday, Jun 20, 2020
Henry Mayo Nurses
Registered nurses from Henry Mayo Hospital hold a rally at the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway Saturday morning to protest layoffs and what they describe as a lack of personal protective equipment at the hospital. June 20, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital nurses and fellow staff members held a rally Saturday in Valencia to protest recent staff layoffs and the orders they’re being given for personal protective equipment.

Lisa Duarte, a Henry Mayo emergency room nurse and one of the protesters standing at the corner of McBean Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road, said she and her colleagues were taking time out of their Saturday morning to protest — holding signs and cheering at those who drive by and honk to show their support — to highlight what they see as unsafe conditions for both them and the community. The hospital challenged the protesters’ claims in an emailed statement.

The emergency room nurses are being asked to sign out and in their PPE equipment during their shifts, use the same mask throughout a shift and are also being asked to use PPE that has been sanitized for reuse, according to Duarte.

“How would you feel if you were expected to go into a room with a COVID patient and wear the same mask, and then go into the next room with a COVID patient and wear the same mask?” said Duarte. “It doesn’t make you feel like you’re a very safe provider of care.”

Thirty-five nurses from the hospital were laid off recently due to the decreased intake in the emergency rooms and optional procedures, two departments where a bulk of hospital revenue stems from, Duarte said.

Hospital representatives said their inventory of protective gear is carefully managed.

“We have carefully managed our PPE inventory levels throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure we always have adequate supplies of PPE for our staff,” according to Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital, in a statement emailed to The Signal, “and our PPE protocols meet all state and federal safety requirements.”

Duarte contended that management wasn’t putting patient or staff care first.

“Their main concern is the volume of patients, which equates to the monetary profit for them, then you’re gonna have layoffs of people that are part of the community and working in the hospital for 20-plus years,” said Duarte. “And then you’re gonna have all the staff around them that’s gonna say, ‘Wait a minute, you know you don’t care about your nurses, you don’t care about your ancillary staff.’”

Hospital officials referred to Friday’s statement in response to the nurses’ union claims.

In addition to the nearly three dozen nurses, 22 medical/surgical staff members, eight in the emergency room, one in cardiac rehabilitation, two in case management and one in nursing education have also been laid off, according to Bernita Jenkins, a labor representative for the California Nurses Association.

The nurses said the point of their rally on Saturday was to shed light on the need to bring back their laid-off colleagues and to ask for changes to the sanitation procedures.

On Friday, the hospital issued a statement disputing the notion that the hospital’s practices were unsafe and that the floors in the hospital were being properly staffed.

“As for staffing levels, we staff all our units to ensure we safely meet the needs of our patients, and we adjust staffing levels when necessary,” Moody added.

Photos by Bobby Block | The Signal

Henry Mayo Nurses / Protest

Henry Mayo Nurses
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 81,000 Cases, 2,841 Cases in SCV
Saturday, Jun 20, 2020
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 81,000 Cases, 2,841 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 2,056 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,841 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Friday.
FULL STORY...
Henry Mayo Nurses Protest Recent Staff Layoffs, Unsafe Conditions
Saturday, Jun 20, 2020
Henry Mayo Nurses Protest Recent Staff Layoffs, Unsafe Conditions
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital nurses and fellow staff members held a rally Saturday in Valencia to protest recent staff layoffs and the orders they’re being given for personal protective equipment.
FULL STORY...
June 20: Henry Mayo Nurses to Rally for Patient Safety, PPE, Rehiring Nurses, Staff
Friday, Jun 19, 2020
June 20: Henry Mayo Nurses to Rally for Patient Safety, PPE, Rehiring Nurses, Staff
Registered nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will hold a rally at Heritage Park in Valencia on Saturday, June 20, starting at 10 a.m., to address patient safety issues at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Hart Museum Administrator Margi Bertram Retires
Longtime William S. Hart Museum administrator Margi Bertram retired Friday.
Hart Museum Administrator Margi Bertram Retires
Rough Diamond | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Playing Little League baseball was out. My family could not afford it. A few in our neighborhood could, so they got that opportunity.
Rough Diamond | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
June 22: Smith to Host Tele-Town Hall on CalEITC Program, Free Tax Prep
Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, will host a tele-town hall on the CalEITC outreach program and free tax preparation for businesses on Monday, June 22, starting at 2 p.m.
June 22: Smith to Host Tele-Town Hall on CalEITC Program, Free Tax Prep
June 22: ‘Sweets’ Art Display to Open at City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
Local residents are in for a treat when the Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division presents its upcoming “Sweets” art exhibit in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall from June 22 through September 11.
June 22: ‘Sweets’ Art Display to Open at City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 2,823; L.A. County Cases Nearly 80K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,414 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 5 more local cases than reported Thursday.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 2,823; L.A. County Cases Nearly 80K
Sheriff’s Captain: Violent Crime Down, Property Crime Up in SCV
The violent crime rate within the Santa Clarita Valley dropped by 12% between 2019 and 2020, but the property crime rate increased by 6.39%.
Sheriff’s Captain: Violent Crime Down, Property Crime Up in SCV
Soften the Isolation | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
With the recent lifting of some restrictions, and seeing many on TV ignore using masks, the older generation will not return to public life and will be forced to avoid group interaction.
Soften the Isolation | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Newsom Declares June 20 ‘Juneteenth Day of Observance’
Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Friday declaring June 20, 2020, as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day: A Day of Observance” in the State of California.
Newsom Declares June 20 ‘Juneteenth Day of Observance’
L.A. County OK’s Reopening of Bars, Nail Salons, Tattoo Shops, Casinos
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has modified its current Health Officer Order to allow re-opening of nail salons, cosmetology services, tattoo parlors, bars and more as of Friday.
L.A. County OK’s Reopening of Bars, Nail Salons, Tattoo Shops, Casinos
Los Angeles City, County to Expand Homeless Bed Space
Los Angeles will increase homeless bed space by 6,000 in the next 10 months as part of an agreement between city and county governments who are being sued in federal court over a lack of progress on the growing population of people living on the streets.
Los Angeles City, County to Expand Homeless Bed Space
Newsom Signs Bill to Mail Ballots to All California Voters
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday requiring counties to mail ballots to every registered voter for the November election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Signs Bill to Mail Ballots to All California Voters
The Birth of Juneteenth; Voices of the Enslaved
On June 19, 1865, Logan Stroud, one of the largest slave-owners in east Texas, walked to the front porch of his plantation home, which he called Pleasant Retreat. More than 150 of his enslaved workers gathered around to listen.
The Birth of Juneteenth; Voices of the Enslaved
More Than Half of Pitchess Maximum Security Inmates Have Contracted COVID-19
More than half of the inmates in a single, 2,000-person facility on the Pitchess Detention Center campus have contracted coronavirus, according to documents obtained by The Signal on Tuesday from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
More Than Half of Pitchess Maximum Security Inmates Have Contracted COVID-19
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
COC Guard Zach Phipps Joining UC Merced Men’s Basketball Program
College of the Canyons guard Zach Phipps has signed with the University of California, Merced and will join their men's basketball program after taking home All-Western State Conference (WSC) and Academic All-State team awards for the Cougars.
COC Guard Zach Phipps Joining UC Merced Men’s Basketball Program
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 161,099 Cases Statewide, 2,818 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Wednesday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 161,099 Cases Statewide, 2,818 SCV Cases
Annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series Cancelled
The annual and always entertaining Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series, which was set to begin Friday, June 19 and run through August 7, has been cancelled.
Annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series Cancelled
L.A. City, County Reach Agreement to Shelter Homeless
Almost 7,000 homeless people living in encampments near freeways, as well as homeless seniors over 65 and others vulnerable to COVID-19, will be brought indoors over the span of 18 months under a joint legal agreement signed by the county and city of Los Angeles and approved Thursday by Judge David O. Carter.
L.A. City, County Reach Agreement to Shelter Homeless
Plum Canyon Park Officially Open
The city of Santa Clarita officially opened Plum Canyon Park to the public on Thursday, June 18. The 7.4 acres of beautiful greenery and amenities marks the 35th park for our community.
Plum Canyon Park Officially Open
June 19: Chancellor’s Circle Briefing Strategy Virtual Roundtable Discussion
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a culminating COVID-19 virtual briefing as it features a roundtable discussion with past presenters of the Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing Series.
June 19: Chancellor’s Circle Briefing Strategy Virtual Roundtable Discussion
