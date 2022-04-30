Henry Mayo Nurses Ratify New Three-year Agreement

California Nurses Association/National Nurses United have announced registered nurses at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia ratified a new three-year collective bargaining agreement on April 26.

“This was not an easy contract to negotiate,” said Su-Gin Ethington, RN, a cardiac rehab nurse and bargaining team member. “We fought hard over the past six months with actions that ultimately took our message to the public. We hope this historic agreement will not only keep our experienced nurses at Henry Mayo, but also recruit new nurses to our team.”

Highlights of the contract include:

–Improved patient care, staffing and nurse advocacy provisions, empowering nurses to take the best care of their patients.

–Improvements addressing workplace violence, infectious disease protocols, training, transfer and promotion, keeping the hospital safe and staffed with nurses who know the Santa Clarita Valley community.

–Economic gains include across-the-board increases ranging from 11.1 percent to 25 percent over the term of the contract. Nurses will also see increases to their uniform allowance, shift differentials and on-call pay.

Voting on the new agreement took place on April 25 and 26. The three-year contract is retroactive.

California Nurses Association represents nearly 600 registered nurses at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The California Nurses Association/National Nurses United is the largest and fastest growing union and professional association of registered nurses in the nation with 100,000 members in more than 200 facilities throughout California and more than 175,000 RNs nationwide.

