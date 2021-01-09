header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 8
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Henry Mayo Nurses Speak Out About Increased Nurse-to-Patient Ratios
| Friday, Jan 8, 2021
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital ICU nurse Channan Wedemyer tapes a "Save Lives - Safer Staffing Now" placard to her car as participants prepare for a drive-by caravan in front of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Friday, 010820. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

About a dozen vehicles with nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital caravanned through Valencia Friday morning to protest increased nurse-to-patients staffing ratios due to the COVID-19 surge, which they say puts patients at risk.

The hospital is among several in California that was granted last month a temporary expedited waiver from the state Department of Public Health to bump up the number of patients nurses in intensive care units can oversee at one time.

Hospital officials said Friday they are hiring staff and are offering competitive salaries and benefits, as well as incentives to current clinical employees to work extra shifts. In response to the demonstration, officials said the issue is not unique to Henry Mayo.

A car caravan bearing “Save Lives – Safer Staffing Now” placards wait for the traffic light in front of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Friday, 010820. Dan Watson/The Signal

Henry Mayo ICU nurse Channan Wedemeyer said she typically cares for two patients at a time — but she’s now caring for three under the waiver.

“As ICU nurses we’re taking care of three patients. Two was hard enough as it was, but three is even worse, especially in the COVID unit,” she said. “It’s causing the nurses to be extremely burnt out and stressed out. They’re not just worried for themselves, they’re worried about being so overwhelmed and so fatigued that they’re going to make a mistake and it puts these patients at risk.”

Staff outside of the ICU unit said they’re also feeling the effects of the overload, such as nurse Nerissa Soriano Black, a mother of two children who works in the cardiac telemetry unit. She went from caring for three patients to six, she said.

“Before the staffing waiver was implemented, we were able to spend 15 minutes every hour on each patient but now we’re only given 10 minutes,” she said. “Those 10 minutes includes putting on our personal protective equipment and taking them off so that we don’t contaminate the next patient, it includes reviewing lab results, imaging results (and) calling the physician for any abnormal findings.”

Labor Rep. Debbi Pacheco hands out placards that read “Save Lives – Safer Staffing Now” as participants prepare for a drive-by caravan in front of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Friday, 010820. Dan Watson/The Signal

For ICU nurse Clarissa Simpson, patient care is her top priority but she fears it is being jeopardized with more patient load.

“I absolutely love working in Henry Mayo and we want to give the very best care to our patients, but when we’re being stretched between multiple patients and trying to take care of just their basic medical needs, we’re not available to provide them the emotional support that they need. They don’t have their family there with them,” she said.

Some Henry Mayo nurses said they had warned hospital officials about the winter COVID-19 surge when the hospital laid off a number of staff in the summer of 2020. Offering incentives continuously and bringing in more nurses could bring relief to the hospital, they added.

Hospital officials expressed gratitude for their health care staff, adding the situation is in compliance with the law and part of the hospital’s efforts to deal with the significant surge in COVID-19 diagnoses the community has seen.

“As is widely reported, every hospital in California is dealing with unprecedented patient volumes,” said hospital spokesman Patrick Moody. “We are deeply grateful to the hundreds of dedicated Henry Mayo employees and medical staff members who are working long, demanding hours, extra shifts and performing heroically day after day after day to take care of every Henry Mayo patient under extremely challenging circumstances. As always Henry Mayo is complying with all state and federal health regulations. The state of California has allowed hospitals to waive staffing ratios as needed during this time.”

Friday’s demonstration in Valencia is among others that have taken place across the state with nurses rallying with their union, the California Nurses Association.

In response, officials with the California Hospital Association have said the increase in patients per nurses is to cope with the recent coronavirus surge that has left many hospitals at 0% ICU bed capacity and some, including Henry Mayo, to issue a “code triage” due to staffing shortages and a large number of COVID-19 patient admissions.

“With COVID, the reality is there are not enough staff, not enough nurses in this state at the moment to care for all of the patients who need our care,” said Jan Emerson-Shea,

vice president of external affairs with the Hospital Association. “We still have not seen the impact of Christmas, let alone New Years. We have not yet hit the peak of this. So, the waivers that the state Department of Public Health issues is for 60 days. That’s it. We’re not turning back the clock on ratios forever.”

Emerson-Shea was critical of the Nurses Association, calling the demonstrations a “publicity stunt.”

“It’s really not a time that people should be standing on the sidelines and protesting,” she said. “We should all be working together: hospitals, doctors, nurses, state officials, public health to address the crisis we are facing in the state.”

The California Office of Emergency Services recently asked the federal government for 500 medical personnel to aid overloaded hospitals, following an initial request from L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn to secure the USNS Mercy hospital ship, but the ship is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Henry Mayo Nurses Speak Out About Increased Nurse-to-Patient Ratios
Friday, Jan 8, 2021
Henry Mayo Nurses Speak Out About Increased Nurse-to-Patient Ratios
About a dozen vehicles with nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital caravanned through Valencia Friday morning to protest increased nurse-to-patients staffing ratios due to the COVID-19 surge, which they say puts patients at risk.
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 18,868
Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 18,868
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 218 new deaths, including 2 more deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 19,719 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,868 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
During the Winter break from school, three employees at Saugus High School tested positive for COVID-19 and were found to be epidemiologically linked.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Nurses Speak Out About Increased Nurse-to-Patient Ratios
About a dozen vehicles with nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital caravanned through Valencia Friday morning to protest increased nurse-to-patients staffing ratios due to the COVID-19 surge, which they say puts patients at risk.
Henry Mayo Nurses Speak Out About Increased Nurse-to-Patient Ratios
VIA to Offer Special Presentation for Employee Mental Health and Engagement
Valley Industry Association is offering a virtual presentation on Jan. 19 that will focus on mental health, COVID-19 and other recent traumas in the SCV and their impact on the workforce, with keynote Speaker Larry Schallert of College of the Canyons.
VIA to Offer Special Presentation for Employee Mental Health and Engagement
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2021
The SCV Water Board of Directors has re-elected Gary Martin to serve as SCV Water’s president, with Jerry Gladbach and Dan Mortensen appointed to serve as vice presidents.
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2021
Thurmond Issues Statement in Response to Newsom’s Proposed 2021 Education Budget
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a statement on Jan. 8 in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed education budget for the fiscal year 2020-22.
Thurmond Issues Statement in Response to Newsom’s Proposed 2021 Education Budget
Registration for L.A. County Parks and Rec Virtual Winter Classes Now Open
Registration for the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation's virtual winter classes is now open to help L.A. County residents get active and stay healthy, with classes starting on Jan. 11.
Registration for L.A. County Parks and Rec Virtual Winter Classes Now Open
SCV Residents Reminded to Follow Public Health Protocols at City Parks
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita reminds its residents that the public health orders put in place by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the California Department of Public Health must be followed, including when at city parks and facilities.
SCV Residents Reminded to Follow Public Health Protocols at City Parks
Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 18,868
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 218 new deaths, including 2 more deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 19,719 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,868 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 18,868
County Encouraging 3rd-5th Graders to Submit Artwork for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Time is running out for 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students to submit their artwork for the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest. All entries are due Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
County Encouraging 3rd-5th Graders to Submit Artwork for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Jasmine Ruys Named COC’s VP of Student Services
Jasmine Ruys has been named as Vice President of Student Services at College of the Canyons, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Jasmine Ruys Named COC’s VP of Student Services
Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
During the Winter break from school, three employees at Saugus High School tested positive for COVID-19 and were found to be epidemiologically linked.
Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s ‘Wild Things’ Virtual Gallery Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a virtual "Wild Things" gallery reception Friday, Jan. 8, at 5:00 p.m., via Zoom.
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s ‘Wild Things’ Virtual Gallery Reception
County Launches BizHelp to Assist Businesses Navigate Through Economic Uncertainty
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has launched a new online resource to help businesses large and small navigate through economic uncertainty and prepare them for a post-COVID-19 economy.
County Launches BizHelp to Assist Businesses Navigate Through Economic Uncertainty
Report Finds Drug Overdose Leading Cause of Death Among County’s Homeless
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday deaths amongst people experiencing homelessness (PEH) increased to a record 1,267 in 2019 and drug overdose was the leading cause with the greatest increase.
Report Finds Drug Overdose Leading Cause of Death Among County’s Homeless
Supes Unanimously Appoint Emilio Salas to Head County’s Development Authority
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Emilio Salas as the Executive Director of the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
Supes Unanimously Appoint Emilio Salas to Head County’s Development Authority
Rafael Carbajal Named L.A. County’s New Consumer, Business Affairs Director
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to appoint Rafael Carbajal as the Director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.
Rafael Carbajal Named L.A. County’s New Consumer, Business Affairs Director
Trammell Crow Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Addition to Needham Ranch
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate developers and investors, and Clarion Partners has announced that construction on the next building at The Center at Needham Ranch has commenced.
Trammell Crow Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Addition to Needham Ranch
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Although College of the Canyons was limited to remote instruction during the fall 2020 semester, it was clear that not everything could be properly taught over Zoom.
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Supes to Address SoCal Edison’s Power Shutoffs
Los Angeles County is set to reach out to the state and the California Public Utilities Commission to address Southern California Edison’s power shutoffs in an effort to lessen the impacts on ratepayers, after a series of blackouts that left thousands in the dark over the holidays.
Supes to Address SoCal Edison’s Power Shutoffs
Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy and a hit-and-run suspect suffered minor injuries following a deputy-involved fight in Newhall Thursday morning.
Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries
Princess Cruises Extending Freeze of Guest Vacations Through May 14, 2021
As Princess Cruises continues to prepare and develop its plans to meet the “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to the uncertainty around travel restrictions, the company is extending its pause of guest cruise vacations on ships sailing through Friday, May 14, 2021.
Princess Cruises Extending Freeze of Guest Vacations Through May 14, 2021
DMV Announces Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests Suspended Through January
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least Monday, Feb. 1.
DMV Announces Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests Suspended Through January
Forest Service Extends Campground Closures
USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region has decided to extend the developed campground closure on 12 National Forests in California to provide consistent COVID-19 mitigation response in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Stay-at-Home Orders.
Forest Service Extends Campground Closures
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
%d bloggers like this: