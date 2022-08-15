Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will open its first primary care practice on the hospital campus Monday.

Patients can now have a simple streamlined journey of care starting with a primary care physician as the first contact for continued care in the hospital system. Patients will no longer have to leave the campus for scheduled surgeries, diagnostic testing, or laboratory work.

The practice will be offered for patients age 16 years and older.

The primary care office has been outfitted with state-of-the-art technology and an easy-to-use patient portal.

The practice will be open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To request an appointment, visit Henry Mayo Primary Care.

The primary care office will be staffed by Dr. Anirudh Rai.

Rai recently completed a residency in Family Medicine at Saint Joseph Providence Hospital in Eureka, Calif. He has done extensive medical research in the treatment of kidney disease and other medical conditions.

He grew up in the San Fernando Valley and is pleased to be back in the Los Angeles area.

Rai pursues a wide range of hobbies and interests. He plays the viola in symphonies and orchestras and also plays the piano, violin and cello. He also enjoys hiking and and bird watching and for vigorous workouts he likes to box.

Meet Henry Mayo Primary Care Physician Anirudh Rai [here].

The Primary Care Patient Portal will offer:

– Request, reschedule, or cancel appointments without needing to call.

– Access medical records and lab results.

– Read doctor’s notes and leave messages for your doctor.

– Up-to-date medication lists

– Health Library

– Access a wide range of information on general health and specific conditions.

Henry Mayo Primary Care is located at 25751 McBean Parkway Suite #220, Valencia, CA 91355.

