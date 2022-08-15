header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 15
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus
| Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Henry mayo first primary care office

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will open its first primary care practice on the hospital campus Monday.

Patients can now have a simple streamlined journey of care starting with a primary care physician as the first contact for continued care in the hospital system. Patients will no longer have to leave the campus for scheduled surgeries, diagnostic testing, or laboratory work.

The practice will be offered for patients age 16 years and older.

The primary care office has been outfitted with state-of-the-art technology and an easy-to-use patient portal.

The practice will be open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To request an appointment, visit Henry Mayo Primary Care.

Anirudh Rai, MD

Anirudh Rai, MD.

The primary care office will be staffed by Dr. Anirudh Rai.

Rai recently completed a residency in Family Medicine at Saint Joseph Providence Hospital in Eureka, Calif. He has done extensive medical research in the treatment of kidney disease and other medical conditions.

He grew up in the San Fernando Valley and is pleased to be back in the Los Angeles area.

Rai pursues a wide range of hobbies and interests. He plays the viola in symphonies and orchestras and also plays the piano, violin and cello. He also enjoys hiking and and bird watching and for vigorous workouts he likes to box.

Meet Henry Mayo Primary Care Physician Anirudh Rai [here].

The Primary Care Patient Portal will offer:

– Request, reschedule, or cancel appointments without needing to call.

– Access medical records and lab results.

– Read doctor’s notes and leave messages for your doctor.

– Up-to-date medication lists

– Health Library

– Access a wide range of information on general health and specific conditions.

Henry Mayo Primary Care is located at 25751 McBean Parkway Suite #220, Valencia, CA 91355.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
08-15-2022 Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus
08-12-2022 Princess Cruises Removes Vaccine Requirement for Most Sailings
08-10-2022 Nov 4: VIA Midnight In Morocco Celebrates Local Businesses
08-09-2022 Deadline Extended by SCV Water to Fill Board Vacancy, Applicants Sought
08-04-2022 Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will open its first primary care practice on the hospital campus on Monday, Aug. 15.
Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus
Parents Urged to Practice Back-to-School Safety
Heads Up! The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station urge parents to practice "safe pedestrian skills."
Parents Urged to Practice Back-to-School Safety
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Heritage Junction [story]
Mitchell adobe
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Aug. 16: Henry Mayo Hosts Diabetes Prevention Program
Are you worried about getting diabetes? Have you been told that you have pre-diabetes? One out of three American adults has prediabetes.
Aug. 16: Henry Mayo Hosts Diabetes Prevention Program
L.A. County Public Health Urges Public to Protect Pet Birds from Bird Flu
Avian influenza refers to a family of influenza or flu viruses that commonly infect birds.
L.A. County Public Health Urges Public to Protect Pet Birds from Bird Flu
Friday COVID Roundup: County Moves to Medium Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,995 new cases countywide and 112 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Moves to Medium Community Level
CalArts Alum Kirsten Lepore Brings ‘I am Groot’ to Disney+
Marvel Comics’ best-known, tree-like sentient being, Groot, a character that became widely popular through the action comedy "Guardians of the Galaxy," gets his own animated show on Disney+ this week.
CalArts Alum Kirsten Lepore Brings ‘I am Groot’ to Disney+
I-5 Corridor Improvements Include Nighttime Lane Reductions
Work along the I-5 corridor in Burbank continues and will include nighttime lane reductions and the closing of the Verdugo Avenue off-ramp during the week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 18.
I-5 Corridor Improvements Include Nighttime Lane Reductions
Wilk’s Measure Increasing Transparency Passes Assembly Committee
As part of his legislative package calling on accountability, transparency, and integrity in the state government's procurement process, Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Senate Bill 1271 (SB 1271) passed out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Aug. 11.
Wilk’s Measure Increasing Transparency Passes Assembly Committee
TMU Women’s Soccer To Play Top Teams on Florida, Indiana Trips
The early portion of The Master's University women's soccer team's schedule in 2022 will have a national tournament-type feel.
TMU Women’s Soccer To Play Top Teams on Florida, Indiana Trips
Princess Cruises Removes Vaccine Requirement for Most Sailings
Princess Cruises today announced updated COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, removing the vaccine requirement for most voyages of less than 16 days so that anyone can cruise and adjusting pre-travel testing requirements to make it less complicated.
Princess Cruises Removes Vaccine Requirement for Most Sailings
Aug. 17-Sept. 5: LASD Will Increase End-of-Summer DUI Patrols, Checkpoints
As the summer travel season wraps up, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Aug. 17-Sept. 5: LASD Will Increase End-of-Summer DUI Patrols, Checkpoints
Ken Striplin | Keep Your Family, Home and Property Safe from Wildfires
Historically, California has been the most wildfire prone state in the United States. In 2021, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, reported over 4,000 fires that burned 60,507 acres across the state.
Ken Striplin | Keep Your Family, Home and Property Safe from Wildfires
Aug: 19 Special Hearing on L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Gangs
The county of Los Angeles Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Aug: 19 Special Hearing on L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Gangs
Today in SCV History (Aug. 12)
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Hosting Back-to-School Drive
As local students get ready to head back to class for the new school year, your Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps wants to ensure they have the supplies and resources necessary for success.
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Hosting Back-to-School Drive
Aug. 28: Author Dave Berg Presents ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Presents: "Sundays at the Landmark" on Sunday, Aug. 28, with Dave Berg. He will present "Stories to Share.
Aug. 28: Author Dave Berg Presents ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos
Nov. 19: Cocktails on the Roof Returns with ‘Share the Love’ Event
The WiSH Education Foundation's much-anticipated Cocktails on the Roof event is back for the community to enjoy on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Subaru of Valencia campus.
Nov. 19: Cocktails on the Roof Returns with ‘Share the Love’ Event
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warning Residents of Scam Calls
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is reminding residents that no one will ever call your home demanding payment for "outstanding warrants."
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warning Residents of Scam Calls
Logix Foundation Donates $5K to Carousel Ranch
Carousel Ranch, in Agua Dulce, was presented with a $5,000 donation from the Logix Federal Credit Union Community Stars Foundation.
Logix Foundation Donates $5K to Carousel Ranch
Thursday COVID Roundup: 107 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 107 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 15 new deaths and 4,345 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 107 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Caltrans Announces Full I-210 Closures
The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.
Caltrans Announces Full I-210 Closures
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: