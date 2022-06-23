header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 23
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Henry Mayo Opens Interfaith Chapel After Renovation
| Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
interfaith chapel
Pictured from left to right: Father Craig Cox, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish; Brother Ahmad Farhad, The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley; Reverend Chaplain Supervisor Sandra Weinberg; Rabbi Jay Siegel, Congregation Beth Shalom; Pastor Jen Lord, Restoration Church.


The Interfaith Chapel at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia has reopened after undergoing a three-month renovation. The Chapel now includes prayer rugs, prayer kneelers and several spiritual writings to choose from. The Henry Mayo Interfaith Chapel is always open for hospital clients and visitors.

Several members of the Santa Clarita Valley clergy recently visited the Chapel after the renovation was complete including Father Craig Cox, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish; Brother Ahmad Farhad, The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley; Reverend Chaplain Supervisor Sandra Weinberg; Rabbi Jay Siegel, Congregation Beth Shalom and Pastor Jen Lord, Restoration Church.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed, not-for-profit community hospital and trauma center located in Valencia and serves the Santa Clarita Valley. The hospital was established in 1975. It has a medical staff of more than 600 professionals and employees a staff of more than 1,800. More than 200 volunteers assist the hospital in its health care mission.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Henry Mayo Opens Interfaith Chapel After Renovation

Henry Mayo Opens Interfaith Chapel After Renovation
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
FULL STORY...

July 23: WiSH Foundation Seeks Volunteers for Cars Under the Stars

July 23: WiSH Foundation Seeks Volunteers for Cars Under the Stars
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...

July 21: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting

July 21: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...

Holy Cross, Providence Hospitals Recognized for Stroke Care

Holy Cross, Providence Hospitals Recognized for Stroke Care
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...

July 10: Sierra Hillbillies Patriotic T-Shirt Dance

July 10: Sierra Hillbillies Patriotic T-Shirt Dance
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: