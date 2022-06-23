Henry Mayo Opens Interfaith Chapel After Renovation

The Interfaith Chapel at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia has reopened after undergoing a three-month renovation. The Chapel now includes prayer rugs, prayer kneelers and several spiritual writings to choose from. The Henry Mayo Interfaith Chapel is always open for hospital clients and visitors.

Several members of the Santa Clarita Valley clergy recently visited the Chapel after the renovation was complete including Father Craig Cox, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish; Brother Ahmad Farhad, The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley; Reverend Chaplain Supervisor Sandra Weinberg; Rabbi Jay Siegel, Congregation Beth Shalom and Pastor Jen Lord, Restoration Church.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed, not-for-profit community hospital and trauma center located in Valencia and serves the Santa Clarita Valley. The hospital was established in 1975. It has a medical staff of more than 600 professionals and employees a staff of more than 1,800. More than 200 volunteers assist the hospital in its health care mission.

