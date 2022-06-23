Henry Mayo Opens Interfaith Chapel After Renovation

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 23
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS
NONPROFIT HEADLINES
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
|
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.