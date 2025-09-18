header image

1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue
Golden State Hospital
Henry Mayo Physicians Co-Author Paper in Leading Oncology Journal
| Thursday, Sep 18, 2025
Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center

Amanda M. Woodworth, MD, Director of Breast Health at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California and Anjali Date, MD, Medical Director at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, were two of six co-authors of a paper recently published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology, the leading journal in the field of surgical oncology.

The paper describes an innovative genetic testing program that, since 2020, has been offered to women who have mammograms at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, located on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital campus. Such an early detection cancer program is uncommon in community hospitals and is rarely offered in large academic medical centers.

“The paper describes how, over a 33-month period, we identified 123 women who have a genetic mutation that puts them at increased risk of developing future cancers,” said Woodworth. “Those women, when armed with this knowledge, qualified for additional screening or care that could either catch their future cancers at an earlier stage or prevent them altogether. The impact for these women is huge as it can improve their quality of life and even possibly prolong it.”

The findings suggest that community-based genetic screening programs play an essential role in identifying individuals at elevated risk who might otherwise remain undetected.

“This research highlights the value of bringing advanced genetic testing into community settings,” said Dr. Date. “By expanding access, we are not only helping patients better understand their personal risks but also supporting their families with vital information that could save lives.”

One beneficiary of the Genetic Testing program is Danielle Tumbleson, whose grandmother died of ovarian cancer at the age of 58. For that reason, and with the encouragement of the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center staff, Tumbleson underwent genetic testing. When the results came back she learned she carries a BRCA2 gene mutation.

Tumbleson decided to have a prophylactic bilateral mastectomy, followed by breast reconstruction surgery. Woodworth did the bilateral mastectomy in December of 2022.

“I feel amazing, I don’t have to worry about breast cancer anymore,” Tumbleson said. “I encourage every woman who has risk factors to do genetic testing.”

“The Genetic Testing program underscores our deep commitment to early detection and treatment for patients in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Woodworth

The paper is titled “Identification of Patients at Elevated Cancer Risk through a Community-Based Genetic Testing Program.”

It was published online in the Annals of Surgical Oncology on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

More information about services offered at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, can be found at sheilaveloz.com.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms.

Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center.

Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083.

For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661)200-2000.

Woodworth,-Amanda_01 (2)

Amanda M. Woodworth, MD, Director of Breast Health at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California.

Anjali_Date_Headshot

Anjali Date, MD, Medical Director at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center.
