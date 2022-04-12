Henry Mayo Promotes Robert Pretzlaff, MD to Senior Vice President

Robert Pretzlaff, M.D., M.B.A, has been promoted to Senior Vice President at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and has taken on the role of Chief Clinical Officer in addition to his current role as Chief Medical officer.

Pretzlaff joined Henry Mayo in April of 2021 as Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

“Dr. Pretzlaff has demonstrated his capacity and his desire to make a positive difference in quality, safety and the patient experience at Henry Mayo,” said Roger E. Seaver, Henry Mayo’s president and chief executive officer. “Many staff members who have met and worked with Dr. Pretzlaff enjoy his collaborative work and leadership style.”

Before joining Henry Mayo, Pretzlaff held leadership roles in the University of California Davis Health System as well as with Dignity St. Rose Dominican Hospitals in Henderson, Nevada. At Dignity, he was Regional Chief Medical Officer from 2014 to 2016 and then promoted to Chief Physician Officer of the Nevada Service Area and President of the Dignity Health Medical Group in Nevada. More recently, Pretzlaff served as Chief Medical Officer for Lumeris, a St. Louis-based healthcare consulting firm.

Born and raised in Michigan, Dr. Pretzlaff received a BA in Philosophy from the Michigan State University with a minor in Chemistry and an MS degree in Biology from Wayne State University, where he also received his medical degree. His interest in genetics led him to do a residency in Pediatrics at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He then went on to complete a fellowship in Pediatric Critical Care medicine at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington D.C.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355. For more information, visit Henry Mayo Hospital or call (661)200-2000.

