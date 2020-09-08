[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Henry Mayo Recipient of Logix ‘Paying with a Purpose’ Campaign
| Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020

LogixLogix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday the conclusion of its Paying with a Purpose campaign, having raised $50,000 to benefit five local hospitals serving its branch communities.

During the month of August, each time a member used their Logix Mastercard credit or debit card, the credit union made a donation of two cents to support five local hospitals: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital (HMNH) in Santa Clarita, Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, Dignity Health – Northridge Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

“Earlier this summer, our members embraced our Paying with a Purpose campaign to give back to local food banks. Now more than ever, our health care workers need us, so we brought back this opportunity to raise even more money – this time for hospitals,” President and CEO Ana Fonseca said. “Two cents really adds up, and these dollars will be used for services related to patient support. During this difficult time, Henry Mayo (Newhall Hospital) continues to serve local residents and strives to provide the best possible care. We have been a hospital partner for more than a decade and it is a privilege to continue to help them, especially with the assistance of our membership.”

Renee Leon, donor relations officer for the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the hospital staff, who appreciate this support.

“When the Logix team contacted us to be included as a recipient of this donation, we felt fortunate that they thought of us,” Leon said. “We are truly grateful to the credit union. It’s their dedication to the community that helps us provide the much-needed care to Santa Clarita residents. These dollars will support the new patient tower. This facility delivers clinical excellence with thoughtful consideration to provide the best level of care to the community we are privileged to serve. This support will enable the staff members to continue their commitment to the community and continue this planned long-term project to include state-of-the art surgical suites, a permanent rooftop helipad and advanced patient care.”

During the last 45 years, HMNH has been serving the Santa Clarita Valley. As the region experienced a tremendous population growth, Henry Mayo expanded to serve the community. The hospital opened its patient tower in 2019 to offer all private patient rooms, a new Center for Women and Newborns, the expanded Robert M. and Andi Parker Laboratory and Blood Bank, a café with outdoor seating and more.

To support the hospital, visit www.henrymayo.com/support-henry-mayo.

About Logix
Chartered in 1937, Logix Federal Credit Union offers a full menu of financial services, and surcharge free access to 35,000 ATMs nationwide. Logix Federal Credit Union is rated “superior” for financial strength, and is the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County, with more than 200,000 members and $7 billion in assets. Logix operates 18 branches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Logix locations in the Santa Clarita Valley include Golden Valley, Bouquet Canyon, Bridgeport, Valencia Promenade and Stevenson Ranch. Logix Federal Credit Union has been named one of the best credit unions in California by Forbes for the past three consecutive years. The credit union has been voted best in a financial services category by readers of The Santa Clarita Valley Signal for 14 consecutive years. In 2015, the credit union was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal’s best places to work. Savings are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration, a U.S. Government Agency. Logix is an equal housing lender. For more information, visit www.lfcu.com.
%d bloggers like this: