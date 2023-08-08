header image

1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
Henry Mayo Recognized by American Heart Association
Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023
henry mayo Stroke-Team-Award

For the 11th consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines – Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

“Henry Mayo is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Melody Halio, RN, Manager of the Stroke and Diabetes Programs at Henry Mayo. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The goal is to ensure more people in the Santa Clarita Valley can experience longer, healthier lives.”

Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.

“We are pleased to recognize Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group and professor of neurology and director of fellowships at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates, a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

Henry Mayo also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357- bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo also has a primary care practice and an urgent care practice on the hospital campus. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

For more information, visit henrymayo.com.
