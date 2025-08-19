header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 19
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Henry Mayo Recognized with ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation
| Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025

The American College of Cardiology has recognized Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.

Henry Mayo was awarded Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI in July based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come to the cardiac cath lab.

Henry Mayo is the first hospital in Los Angeles County to receive ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI.

Percutaneous coronary intervention is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

Hospitals that have proven exceptional competency in treating patients who require cardiac catheterization have standardized their assessment process for patients before undergoing catheterization to ensure quality and patient safety. They ensure that care in the procedure room for sedation, infection control, radiation safety, universal protocol and time out procedures is fully coordinated; and have mastered the appropriate transfer to a cath recovery unit to better monitor and track complications, enhance physician-to-patient communication, patient family communication, discharge instructions and follow-up information.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to providing Santa Clarita Valley residents with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Henry Mayowith Cardiovascular Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI.”

“Having the ACC stamp of approval on our program shows just how committed our team is to providing the very best cardiac care,” said Erin Bell, RN, Process Improvement Coordinator for Robert G. Veloz Cardiac Services at Henry Mayo. “We love what we do and we care deeply about your heart health.”

James Lee, MD, Medical Director of Cardiovascular Services at Henry Mayo, said, “Earning this accreditation reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of cardiac care to the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including the cath lab.

 

Henry Mayo is a 357-bed, not-for-profit community hospital and trauma center. Families can count on it for critical life-saving services and primary and specialized care. Henry Mayo’s emergency department is open 24/7, and a panel of physicians, both specialists and sub-specialists, are available around the clock to take care of patient’s critical needs.

Henry Mayo also provides a wide range of care through a number of services: a popular maternity department, lactation support, and childbirth education program, highly respected cancer program jointly operated with Keck Medicine of USC, advanced primary stroke center, an acute rehab unit that helps individuals regain their independence, top-notch cardiovascular services, outpatient primary care, urgent care and wound care services, highly attentive physical and occupational therapies and a number of inpatient and outpatient surgical services.

The patient care teams who come to work at Henry Mayo every day are dedicated to providing the best possible care to patients and their families.

 

The American College of Cardiology is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the college is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at acc.org or follow @ACCinTouch.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Henry Mayo Recognized with ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation

Henry Mayo Recognized with ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation
Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.
FULL STORY...

Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events

Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
Monday, Aug 18, 2025
From bird-filled wetlands to golden hillsides, starlit skies and color-changing black oaks, the coming months are packed with ways to explore Tejon Ranch. Tejon Ranch Conservatory has planned a variety of hikes and outings for all ages and skill levels, there's something for everyone, perfect for discovering wildlife, taking in the scenery, recharging your batteries and learning more about this unique landscape.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic

Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
Monday, Aug 18, 2025
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a movie night and family picnic under the stars on Saturday, Aug. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 5: Wanted: Wild West Gala Will Benefit the Titania K9 Fund

Oct. 5: Wanted: Wild West Gala Will Benefit the Titania K9 Fund
Friday, Aug 15, 2025
The ninth annual fundraiser for the Titania K9 Fund to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will be held Sunday, Oct. 5, 1-4 p.m. at Sand Canyon Country Club.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 8: Fifth Annual SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament

Sept. 8: Fifth Annual SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament
Friday, Aug 15, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Monday, Sept. 8.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Recognized with ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.
Henry Mayo Recognized with ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation
Through Aug. 22: Lane Reductions on I-5 in Castaic
Caltrans has announced lane reductions, through Aug. 22, at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
Through Aug. 22: Lane Reductions on I-5 in Castaic
Aug. 21: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Aug. 21 from 1–3:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
Dominguez Signs with TMU Men’s Soccer
Jaime Dominguez, a center back from Prairie State College, has signed to play soccer at The Master's University.
Dominguez Signs with TMU Men’s Soccer
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
From bird-filled wetlands to golden hillsides, starlit skies and color-changing black oaks, the coming months are packed with ways to explore Tejon Ranch. Tejon Ranch Conservatory has planned a variety of hikes and outings for all ages and skill levels, there's something for everyone, perfect for discovering wildlife, taking in the scenery, recharging your batteries and learning more about this unique landscape.
Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
HelloFresh to Pay $7.5 Million in Consumer Protection Lawsuit
HelloFresh, the world’s largest meal kit delivery company, has been ordered by the court to pay $7.5 million to settle a civil lawsuit alleging the company violated California’s Automatic Renewal Law by deceptively enrolling consumers into auto-renewing subscription plans without proper disclosure or consent.
HelloFresh to Pay $7.5 Million in Consumer Protection Lawsuit
Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a movie night and family picnic under the stars on Saturday, Aug. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Aug. 20 beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 23.
Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures
As the school year begins, fall in Santa Clarita brings the perfect opportunity to explore something new, reconnect with your community and try new activities.
Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures
Child & Family Center, Elks Lodge Donate 300 Backpacks
Back-to-school season was brighter for 300 local students this year as Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and the Child & Family Center donated backpacks filled with essential school supplies.
Child & Family Center, Elks Lodge Donate 300 Backpacks
County Receives $5.1 Million to Advance Living Shoreline Projects
Projects to restore and protect Dockweiler, Zuma and Redondo beaches for future generations are moving ahead, thanks to $5.1 million in Measure A funds.
County Receives $5.1 Million to Advance Living Shoreline Projects
TMU Men’s Soccer Adds Akasaka for 2025 Season
Hidenori Akasaka has signed with The Master's University men's soccer team for the 2025 season.
TMU Men’s Soccer Adds Akasaka for 2025 Season
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Oct. 5: Wanted: Wild West Gala Will Benefit the Titania K9 Fund
The ninth annual fundraiser for the Titania K9 Fund to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will be held Sunday, Oct. 5, 1-4 p.m. at Sand Canyon Country Club.
Oct. 5: Wanted: Wild West Gala Will Benefit the Titania K9 Fund
Sept. 8: Fifth Annual SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Monday, Sept. 8.
Sept. 8: Fifth Annual SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament
Val Verde Park Will Host Movie, Concert
One of the favorite summer traditions of Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation returns to Val Verde Park this August, a free family-friendly movie and free concert.
Val Verde Park Will Host Movie, Concert
Aug. 18: Closure of David March Park for Upgrades, New Amenities
David March Park will close starting Monday, Aug. 18, to complete planned upgrades and the addition of new amenities for the community.
Aug. 18: Closure of David March Park for Upgrades, New Amenities
SCVNews.com