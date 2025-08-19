Henry Mayo Recognized with ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation

The American College of Cardiology has recognized Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.

Henry Mayo was awarded Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI in July based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come to the cardiac cath lab.

Henry Mayo is the first hospital in Los Angeles County to receive ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI.

Percutaneous coronary intervention is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

Hospitals that have proven exceptional competency in treating patients who require cardiac catheterization have standardized their assessment process for patients before undergoing catheterization to ensure quality and patient safety. They ensure that care in the procedure room for sedation, infection control, radiation safety, universal protocol and time out procedures is fully coordinated; and have mastered the appropriate transfer to a cath recovery unit to better monitor and track complications, enhance physician-to-patient communication, patient family communication, discharge instructions and follow-up information.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to providing Santa Clarita Valley residents with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Henry Mayowith Cardiovascular Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI.”

“Having the ACC stamp of approval on our program shows just how committed our team is to providing the very best cardiac care,” said Erin Bell, RN, Process Improvement Coordinator for Robert G. Veloz Cardiac Services at Henry Mayo. “We love what we do and we care deeply about your heart health.”

James Lee, MD, Medical Director of Cardiovascular Services at Henry Mayo, said, “Earning this accreditation reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of cardiac care to the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including the cath lab.

Henry Mayo is a 357-bed, not-for-profit community hospital and trauma center. Families can count on it for critical life-saving services and primary and specialized care. Henry Mayo’s emergency department is open 24/7, and a panel of physicians, both specialists and sub-specialists, are available around the clock to take care of patient’s critical needs.

Henry Mayo also provides a wide range of care through a number of services: a popular maternity department, lactation support, and childbirth education program, highly respected cancer program jointly operated with Keck Medicine of USC, advanced primary stroke center, an acute rehab unit that helps individuals regain their independence, top-notch cardiovascular services, outpatient primary care, urgent care and wound care services, highly attentive physical and occupational therapies and a number of inpatient and outpatient surgical services.

The patient care teams who come to work at Henry Mayo every day are dedicated to providing the best possible care to patients and their families.

The American College of Cardiology is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the college is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at acc.org or follow @ACCinTouch.

Like this: Like Loading...