Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Reports COVID-19 Death in Last 24 Hours

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 9, 2020

By Pearl Obispo

Officials at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirmed its first death of a COVID-19 patient.

Due to privacy laws, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody could not release any details regarding the patient.

The SCV’s first COVID-19 death was reported March 31 when a Santa Clarita Transit bus driver succumbed to the virus. Since then, at least 4 more local bus drivers have tested positive, according to a statement from MV Transportation.

As of noon Thursday, Moody confirmed of the 382 persons tested to date, 60 were positive, 323 negative, 7 are pending and 17 are currently hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care, two more than Wednesday.

Los Angeles County numbers are expected later this afternoon.

