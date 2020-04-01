[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 1
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Henry Mayo Says it Has Adequate Supply of Ventilators
| Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020
ventilators - coronavirus covid-19

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that they remain “in pretty good shape” as it pertains to their supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators, but that they are also preparing for the COVID-19 peak.

Over the weekend, national news outlets throughout the country heavily discussed the need for more personal protective equipment, or PPE, and ventilators in the nation’s largest urban-center hospitals.

Specifically speaking, SARS-COV-2 can trigger a potentially deadly respiratory disease called COVID-19, an illness that attacks the lungs and causes shortness of breath, a fever and a deep dry cough, and can quickly become life-threatening.

“The patients (infected with COVID-19) become so short of breath, they have a hard time oxygenating their lungs,” said Larry Kidd, Henry Mayo’s chief clinical officer. “So what the ventilator is doing is acting as the support to their lungs to get an appropriate amount of oxygen exchange into the lung, which we could control.”

“And then the other is dependent on the patient’s status, we can control the rate of respiration so you might breathe a certain amount of times a minute, these patients we might need to have them breathe more than that, faster than that,” said Kidd. “So we’re essentially breathing for them, and providing the right amount of oxygen to support the lungs.”

Both Kidd and Patrick Moody, a spokesman for Henry Mayo, said on Tuesday the numbers are currently hard to predict for how many people will need ventilators whenever the pandemic decides to peak.

But Kidd said that, unlike places like New York where the need for respirators jumped by 40-50% of the standard level in only a short time, Henry Mayo has enough ventilators to treat up to double their current patient load.

“We’d still be in good shape,” said Kidd, in reference to a scenario in which the Henry Mayo COVID-19 hospitalized patient population doubled. “And then of course we’re always trying to wean patients off a ventilator.”

Despite having adequate levels, however, Kidd said the hospital will be looking at national efforts, such as the ones being taken by the automotive industry, to produce more ventilators in a timely manner.

“If that takes off as it’s anticipated, the country as a whole should start to look a lot better,” said Kidd.

In terms of masks and PPE gear, Kidd had a similarly optimistic yet cautious tone, saying that donations from the local community have helped them boost their rainy day supplies should the hospital need backups during the eventual peak.

“We’re looking pretty good right now, but I say that with caution,” said Kidd. “We look every day to see how things look for the next few days ahead of us, the next few weeks.”
Santa Clarita Blocks Evictions of Residential, Commercial Tenants
Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020
Santa Clarita Blocks Evictions of Residential, Commercial Tenants
The Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to establish an ordinance that protects residential and commercial tenants citywide from evictions through the end of May.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route
Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route
The city of Santa Clarita released a statement regarding the death of a Santa Clarita Transit driver from COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
State Schools Chief: Campuses Should Stay Closed Through School Year
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recommends that school campuses remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
State Schools Chief: Campuses Should Stay Closed Through School Year
Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisors Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl ratifying an Executive Order which called for the County Health Officer to conduct an immediate assessment of the county’s jails to identify and implement measures to protect individuals and staff inside.
Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19
Santa Clarita Blocks Evictions of Residential, Commercial Tenants
The Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to establish an ordinance that protects residential and commercial tenants citywide from evictions through the end of May.
Santa Clarita Blocks Evictions of Residential, Commercial Tenants
Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route
The city of Santa Clarita released a statement regarding the death of a Santa Clarita Transit driver from COVID-19.
Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route
April 1: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
The Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board of  William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. for a closed session, followed by open session beginning at 7:00 p.m.
April 1: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo
In light of the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals handling coronavirus cases, the College of the Canyons nursing program has donated this essential equipment to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo
Help Coming to Families with Newborns
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and the County Department of Health Services (DHS), the second largest municipal health care system in the country, announced Monday that the nonprofit Baby2Baby has donated over 150,000 diapers and more than 3,500 cans of formula for patients with newborns.
Help Coming to Families with Newborns
County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas to strengthen consumer protections against price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections
Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn directed the LA County Department of Public Health to issue new guidelines that will allow restaurants to sell unprepared food and operate safely during the COVID-19 crisis.
Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines
L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 10 new deaths and 548 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV
Mother Earth | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
I don’t know how factory closures, lessened airplane contrails and diminished trucks on freeways around the world will affect our climate, but I suspect statistics might improve for awhile.
Mother Earth | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Burrtec Waste to Continue Uninterrupted Service
Burrtec Waste is committed to continue serving customers throughout Southern California during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burrtec Waste to Continue Uninterrupted Service
California Small Businesses Can Get Tax Extension
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday that will provide tax, regulatory and licensing extensions for businesses.
California Small Businesses Can Get Tax Extension
Public Urged to Continue Social Distancing During Warm Weather
With warm weather forecasted for Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles reminds residents that the Safer At Home directives are still in effect, and cautions against “behavioral fatigue” that may set in, especially when it is tempting to go outside.
Public Urged to Continue Social Distancing During Warm Weather
Supes Replace Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response
Following an extensive review after the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire, Los Angeles County has adopted new protocols for managing emergency response to ensure better coordination, planning and messaging to the public.
Supes Replace Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response
Paso Robles Distillery Delivers Hand Sanitizer to SCV’s First Responders
A team from Azeo Distillery and Wine Cowboys in Paso Robles had a special delivery for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and local first responders.
Paso Robles Distillery Delivers Hand Sanitizer to SCV’s First Responders
Santa Clarita Courthouse to Temporarily Close Wednesday
The Santa Clarita Courthouse is set to close temporarily Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Santa Clarita Courthouse to Temporarily Close Wednesday
Island Pacific to Distribute Food Essentials to Elderly, Recently Unemployed
The Filipino-American supermarket chain, Island Pacific Supermarket, currently with 16 locations serving the communities in California, including Santa Clarita, is making every effort to help out at risk communities in dire need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Island Pacific to Distribute Food Essentials to Elderly, Recently Unemployed
VA Sends Mobile Vet Center to L.A.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) began deploying Mobile Vet Center units, the week of March 16, to expand direct counseling, outreach and care coordination to Veterans in communities affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
VA Sends Mobile Vet Center to L.A.
Whole Foods Workers Plan Sick Out; Instacart, Amazon Workers Stage Walk Out
(CN) – Workers across America walked off the job Monday demanding better health benefits and worker safety precautions as the simple act of showing up for work has become more dangerous during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Whole Foods Workers Plan Sick Out; Instacart, Amazon Workers Stage Walk Out
Boys & Girls Club Adjusts Programming to Meet Needs of SCV Youth
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has adjusted its programming to meet the needs of at-risk youth during the coronavirus crisis. Here are some ways you can help.
Boys & Girls Club Adjusts Programming to Meet Needs of SCV Youth
Today in SCV History (March 31)
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
