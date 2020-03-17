[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 17
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones
Henry Mayo to Hold Blood Drive Wednesday to Combat Blood Shortage
Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020
Henry Mayo

On Wednesday, March 18, from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will partner with the American Red Cross and host a blood drive at the Henry Mayo Education Center, located on the hospital campus at 23803 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, 91355.

Last week, the American Red Cross posted the following message via social media, “We urge healthy, eligible individuals to schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and avoid potential shortages during this coronavirus outbreak. Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood.”

For more information, and to sign up for an appointment, please visit www.redcrossblood.org.

About Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200.2000.

L.A. County Tuesday: 50 New Coronavirus Cases
Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020
L.A. County Tuesday: 50 New Coronavirus Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 50 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) to date. The public should not think one location is safer than the other.
Newsom Directs Resources to Most Vulnerable
Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020
Newsom Directs Resources to Most Vulnerable
SACRAMENTO — Following Sunday's announcement that older adults and those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should isolate, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to protect the health and safety of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 residing at health care, residential and non-residential facilities licensed by the state.
Governor: No Renter Evictions Through May 31
Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020
Governor: No Renter Evictions Through May 31
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday that authorizes local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures, and protects against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
