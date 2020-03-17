Henry Mayo to Hold Blood Drive Wednesday to Combat Blood Shortage

On Wednesday, March 18, from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will partner with the American Red Cross and host a blood drive at the Henry Mayo Education Center, located on the hospital campus at 23803 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, 91355.

Last week, the American Red Cross posted the following message via social media, “We urge healthy, eligible individuals to schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and avoid potential shortages during this coronavirus outbreak. Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood.”

For more information, and to sign up for an appointment, please visit www.redcrossblood.org.

About Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200.2000.