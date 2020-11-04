header image

1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Henry Mayo to Host Diabetes Month Classes, Roundtable in November
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia has scheduled a number of virtual events during National Diabetes Month in November, including online classes and a Zoom roundtable discussion with diabetes experts.

There’s no better time to learn about how this growing epidemic affects the nation.

Visit the Henry Mayo website at henrymayo.com/online to view our full list of class offerings or click on the links below to register for the highlighted classes this month.

November 4, 10 a.m. – Mindful Eating

November 5, 12 p.m. – Managing Diabetes as a College Student

November 5, 12, & 19 (three-part series) 2 p.m. – Diabetes Self-management, Part 1, Part 2, Part 3

November 5, 4 p.m. – Diabetes and Your Heart

November 9 & 16 (two-part series) 2 p.m. – Healthy Weight Workshop, Part 1, Part 2

November 10, 4 p.m. – Diabetes and NASH: A Deadly Duo

November 11, 6 p.m. – Type One Diabetes Virtual Roundtable (via Zoom)

“Finding a community has tremendous potential for easing the burden and promoting resilience for each member’s Type 1 journey. We want you to know, you are not alone,” reads the roundtable page on the Henry Mayo website. “Connecting with other people dealing with diabetes can be relieving, encouraging, and empowering. Support can offer a sense of feeling understood. It can instill hope. It is our goal to encourage you and bring you together.”

“This year we have a great line-up of keynote speakers joining us to share their knowledge and support about all things T1D.”

Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away and this year it may look a bit different. However, food safety is always an important issue to be aware of. Join us for our Food Safety class on Friday, November 13, at 4 p.m. to learn how to keep your family safe from any food-borne illnesses.

diabetes month
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyons Swimmers Feeling Empowered After ‘Escape from Alcatraz’
For the three College of the Canyons swimmers who competed in the 2020 Alcatraz Swim with the Centurions race on Oct. 4, the feelings of personal accomplishment, athletic confidence, and self-empowerment — along with a newfound love for open water swimming — continue to endure in the weeks since the trio successfully made it off "the Rock."
Canyons Swimmers Feeling Empowered After ‘Escape from Alcatraz’
GOP Keeps Senate, Dems Hold House, Presidential Race on Knife’s Edge
The presidential election continued to hang in the balance Wednesday morning, with Democrat Joe Biden holding narrow leads over President Donald Trump in enough states that — if margins hold — will deliver him the White House.
GOP Keeps Senate, Dems Hold House, Presidential Race on Knife’s Edge
CHP Mounts Year-Long Car Seat Safety Campaign
The California Highway Patrol is mounting a year-long car seat safety campaign to ensure children are properly restrained while traveling the state’s roadways.
CHP Mounts Year-Long Car Seat Safety Campaign
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Garcia Trails Smith for Congress; Smyth, Gibbs in Lead for City Council
Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith has held onto an early lead over incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican, in the battle to represent the 25th Congressional District - but the next few weeks will tell the story when unknown numbers of mail-in ballots are tabulated.
Garcia Trails Smith for Congress; Smyth, Gibbs in Lead for City Council
Bella Vida Announces November Events Lineup
Bella Vida is providing a variety of fun-filled entertainment in an effort to bring joy to seniors during the pandemic.
Bella Vida Announces November Events Lineup
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 311,745 Cases Countywide, 23 New Deaths; 7,494 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 23 new deaths and 1,224 new cases of COVID-19, with 7,494 total cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 311,745 Cases Countywide, 23 New Deaths; 7,494 Total SCV Cases
Report: Education, Business Leaders Working Together Key to Ensuring SoCal’s Economic Future
Business and education leaders are going to have to work together to ensure that Southern California has the skilled workforce it needs to maintain its global reputation as the home of innovative business and technology leaders, according to a report recently released by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) and California State University, Northridge.
Report: Education, Business Leaders Working Together Key to Ensuring SoCal’s Economic Future
Santa Clarita City Planners Reviewing Placerita Canyon Studio Project
Santa Clarita city planners recently received an application for a “one-stop review” for a movie studio complex in Placerita Canyon, city officials confirmed Monday.
Santa Clarita City Planners Reviewing Placerita Canyon Studio Project
County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) invites residents of the unincorporated Los Angeles County communities and participating agency recipients to join a virtual Community Meeting to seek input for the County’s 2021-2022 Action Plan on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan
Nov. 5: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission regular meeting will take place virtually on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:00 p.m.
Nov. 5: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Virtual Meeting
Nov. 7: Zonta Club Hosts Free Lifeforward Virtual Workshop
A virtual workshop titled “How to Create Success - Not Stress During This 2020 Holiday Season” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Nov. 7: Zonta Club Hosts Free Lifeforward Virtual Workshop
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
As restrictions remain in place for gatherings and events in Los Angeles County, one of Santa Clarita’s most important traditions will take place on an online format in 2020.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – November 2020
The holiday shopping rush is upon us! As with everything this year, checking loved ones off your shopping list will look a little different in 2020. There will be no braving the crowds and tussling for the first crack at the doorbuster deals on Black Friday.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – November 2020
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First council
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Dead at Henry Mayo; Gatherings Blamed for County Case Rise
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed two new deaths and 1,406 new positive cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-related deaths over the weekend.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Dead at Henry Mayo; Gatherings Blamed for County Case Rise
Multiple Vandalism Incidents Prompt NSD to Weigh Added Security
The Newhall School District board of trustees is set to discuss a new contract with a security company Tuesday after multiple vandalism incidents have occurred on school grounds since the beginning of the year.
Multiple Vandalism Incidents Prompt NSD to Weigh Added Security
Community Schools Grant Funding Available to Support At-Risk Students
All California-based school districts, county offices of education, and classroom-based charter schools can apply for grant funding through the California Community Schools Partnership Program,
Community Schools Grant Funding Available to Support At-Risk Students
Nov. 7: Free Tour of Rancho Camulos, Nachito del Valle Adobe
Free tours of the 1920 Nachito del Valle adobe at Rancho Camulos near Piru just west of the Santa Clarita Valley will start Saturday, November 7.
Nov. 7: Free Tour of Rancho Camulos, Nachito del Valle Adobe
Record 22 Million People Registered to Vote in California
Buoyed by a 2.6 million-person increase in registered voters compared to a similar point in the 2016 election, California officials announced Friday a record 22 million people have signed up to vote in the general election.
Record 22 Million People Registered to Vote in California
Flu Season: How to Spot Flu During COVID-19 Pandemic
As flu season approaches in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, now there’s an extra concern for the public and health officials — the possibility of a “twindemic.”
Flu Season: How to Spot Flu During COVID-19 Pandemic
Nov. 1-8: Drowsy Driving Prevention Week Nationwide
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department joins the Office of Traffic Safety and other agencies across the country in recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week from Nov. 1-8.
Nov. 1-8: Drowsy Driving Prevention Week Nationwide
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
