Henry Mayo to Host Diabetes Month Classes, Roundtable in November

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia has scheduled a number of virtual events during National Diabetes Month in November, including online classes and a Zoom roundtable discussion with diabetes experts.

There’s no better time to learn about how this growing epidemic affects the nation.

Visit the Henry Mayo website at henrymayo.com/online to view our full list of class offerings or click on the links below to register for the highlighted classes this month.

November 4, 10 a.m. – Mindful Eating

November 5, 12 p.m. – Managing Diabetes as a College Student

November 5, 12, & 19 (three-part series) 2 p.m. – Diabetes Self-management, Part 1, Part 2, Part 3

November 5, 4 p.m. – Diabetes and Your Heart

November 9 & 16 (two-part series) 2 p.m. – Healthy Weight Workshop, Part 1, Part 2

November 10, 4 p.m. – Diabetes and NASH: A Deadly Duo

November 11, 6 p.m. – Type One Diabetes Virtual Roundtable (via Zoom)

“Finding a community has tremendous potential for easing the burden and promoting resilience for each member’s Type 1 journey. We want you to know, you are not alone,” reads the roundtable page on the Henry Mayo website. “Connecting with other people dealing with diabetes can be relieving, encouraging, and empowering. Support can offer a sense of feeling understood. It can instill hope. It is our goal to encourage you and bring you together.”

“This year we have a great line-up of keynote speakers joining us to share their knowledge and support about all things T1D.”

Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away and this year it may look a bit different. However, food safety is always an important issue to be aware of. Join us for our Food Safety class on Friday, November 13, at 4 p.m. to learn how to keep your family safe from any food-borne illnesses.