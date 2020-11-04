Henry Mayo to Host Diabetes Month Classes, Roundtable in November

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia has scheduled a number of virtual events during National Diabetes Month in November, including online classes and a Zoom roundtable discussion with diabetes experts.
There’s no better time to learn about how this growing epidemic affects the nation.
Visit the Henry Mayo website at henrymayo.com/online to view our full list of class offerings or click on the links below to register for the highlighted classes this month.
“Finding a community has tremendous potential for easing the burden and promoting resilience for each member’s Type 1 journey. We want you to know, you are not alone,” reads the roundtable page on the Henry Mayo website. “Connecting with other people dealing with diabetes can be relieving, encouraging, and empowering. Support can offer a sense of feeling understood. It can instill hope. It is our goal to encourage you and bring you together.”
“This year we have a great line-up of keynote speakers joining us to share their knowledge and support about all things T1D.”
Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away and this year it may look a bit different. However, food safety is always an important issue to be aware of. Join us for our Food Safety class on Friday, November 13, at 4 p.m. to learn how to keep your family safe from any food-borne illnesses.
For the three College of the Canyons swimmers who competed in the 2020 Alcatraz Swim with the Centurions race on Oct. 4, the feelings of personal accomplishment, athletic confidence, and self-empowerment — along with a newfound love for open water swimming — continue to endure in the weeks since the trio successfully made it off "the Rock."
The presidential election continued to hang in the balance Wednesday morning, with Democrat Joe Biden holding narrow leads over President Donald Trump in enough states that — if margins hold — will deliver him the White House.
Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith has held onto an early lead over incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican, in the battle to represent the 25th Congressional District - but the next few weeks will tell the story when unknown numbers of mail-in ballots are tabulated.
Business and education leaders are going to have to work together to ensure that Southern California has the skilled workforce it needs to maintain its global reputation as the home of innovative business and technology leaders, according to a report recently released by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) and California State University, Northridge.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) invites residents of the unincorporated Los Angeles County communities and participating agency recipients to join a virtual Community Meeting to seek input for the County’s 2021-2022 Action Plan on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The holiday shopping rush is upon us! As with everything this year, checking loved ones off your shopping list will look a little different in 2020. There will be no braving the crowds and tussling for the first crack at the doorbuster deals on Black Friday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed two new deaths and 1,406 new positive cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-related deaths over the weekend.
The Newhall School District board of trustees is set to discuss a new contract with a security company Tuesday after multiple vandalism incidents have occurred on school grounds since the beginning of the year.
Buoyed by a 2.6 million-person increase in registered voters compared to a similar point in the 2016 election, California officials announced Friday a record 22 million people have signed up to vote in the general election.
