Henry Mayo to Offer Free Flu Shots to the Community

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021

By Press Release

On Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a free drive-thru flu shot clinic.

Seasonal flu vaccines will be distributed free to the public outside of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Outpatient Surgery Building located at 25751 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

No appointments are necessary, and flu shots will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against flu and its potentially serious complications. These vaccines offer protection against the four influenza viruses that research indicates will be the most common during the upcoming season.

For more information on the free drive-thru flu shot clinic, call 661.200.1300, or visit https://www.henrymayo.com/classes-events/classes-events-details/?Event=18283.

