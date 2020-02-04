Henry Mayo to Offer Free Heart Health Events in February

February is American Heart Month, and Henry Mayo will host a heart health fair, a nutrition seminar, and other events in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Every year, one in four deaths is caused by heart disease.

The good news is that heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage their health conditions.

Henry Mayo’s events are designed to help people make healthier choices.

The hospital is sponsoring the following Hearth Health events in February:

· Friday, Feb. 7: GO RED Wear Red Day – Wear the color red to take part in raising awareness of women’s heart health, a leading cause of death in women.

· Friday, Feb. 14: Heart Health Fair – In partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, Henry Mayo will host its quarterly Heart Health Fair at the Newhall Community Center where community members can get free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol/glucose, and stroke. There will also be resources and information on diabetes management and an “Ask a Pharmacist” session. The event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Newhall Community Center is located at 22421 Market Street, Newhall 91321.

· Feb 19: Heart Healthy Nutrition – What’s On Your Plate? – Presented by Kim Brown, RDN, CDE, this seminar encourages healthy eating and active living in a fun and informative way. The seminar will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Room 2 of the Henry Mayo Center (located on the Henry Mayo campus at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia 91355).

For more information, contact Henry Mayo Newhall’s Community Benefit Department at 661-200-1306, or visit henrymayo.com/community/heart-health-month.