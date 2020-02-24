[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

February 24
1956 - Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray born in Los Angeles; later SCV resident & car dealer [story]
Eddie Murray
Henry Mayo to Spotlight National Nutrition Month in March
| Monday, Feb 24, 2020
national nutrition month at henry mayo newhall hospital

March is National Nutrition Month, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital encourages all Santa Clarita Valley residents to make healthy food choices.

National Nutrition Month is a nutrition education and information campaign conducted every March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The campaign focuses attention on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

In celebration of National Nutrition Month, Henry Mayo is offering activities focused on the importance of nutrition and healthy eating. Events will include:

· Saturday, March 7: Westfield Valencia Town Center – Near the food court

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Community Education and Fitness Center staff will be on hand at the Westfield Valencia Mall from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. to Celebrate National Nutrition month. Visitors can test their nutrition knowledge and win prizes by playing spin the wheel. Attendees will learn easy steps to help them improve their health and the health of their families.

· Wednesday, March 18: Facebook Live

Henry Mayo Dietitians will host a Facebook Live event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.. They will focus on the theme of Eating Together, and will discuss how healthy food choices can influence those around you. Viewers are encouraged to post questions on Facebook for the Dietitians. The Live event can be found at facebook.com/HenryMayoHospital.

· Tuesday, March 24: Community Education at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health

A special pop-up class will held in Henry Mayo Fitness and Health’s Community Education classroom from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Topics will include meal planning, quick meal ideas, and tips to help families eat healthily together.

Henry Mayo’s  offers nutrition classes that support healthy, whole-food eating, including “Plant-Based Eating for Optimal Health” and “Nutrition and Inflammation.”

More information can be found at henrymayo.com/classes, or by calling 661-200-2300.

About Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call 661-200-2000.
%d bloggers like this: