Henry Mayo Union Workers Begin One-Day Strike

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 20, 2023

By Press Release

Unionized employees at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital began an Unfair Labor Practice strike at 6 a.m. Monday. Hospital workers, including patient care attendants, techs and support staff, are calling on hospital management to end illegal bargaining tactics and engage in good faith negotiations to address high staff turnover.

“In 19 years as an ultrasound tech at Henry Mayo, I have never even called out sick”, said veteran employee Irma Ibarra. “(Today) I’m out here on the picket line because the hospital administration has refused to treat us fairly, forcing hundreds of dedicated employees to strike for the respect our community deserves”.

The Henry Mayo administration has threatened reprisals against employees for exercising their legally protected union rights, even going so far as to interfere with members of the union bargaining committee as they attempted to participate in negotiations. Management has prohibited hospital employees from wearing union stickers or discussing negotiations, which is a violation of their rights under the National Labor Relations Act. The administration has also failed to provide relevant and legally mandated information to the union in a timely fashion.

Last week, officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released this statement in response to the strike and alleged unfair labor practices:

“We are disappointed that the UE union has called a one-day strike. We remain fully committed to bargaining in good faith until we reach a new agreement. Strikes benefit no one, especially our employees.

“While the union has characterized this as an ‘unfair labor practice strike,’ the reality is that Henry Mayo has not in any way committed any unfair labor practices and this strike has nothing to do with any alleged treatment of our employees. Rather, we have followed the law and bargained in good faith at all times. Sadly, despite our best efforts, since the beginning of our negotiations four months ago a small group of union leaders has seemed intent on attempting to disrupt patient care and holding a strike. This was confirmed when this small group rejected the offer of the largest wage increase in the over 20 years of UE representation, rejected continued negotiations, and called this misguided strike.

“In light of the impending strike, we want to restate our unwavering commitment to patient care: We will take necessary steps to ensure every one of our patients always receives safe, high-quality care, regardless of our labor situation.”

Local 1004 members have reached a breaking point, frustrated with the hospital administration’s refusal to engage in fair negotiations or meaningfully address high staff turnover.

“We are on strike (today) to stand up for our patients and our community and to speak out against management’s illegal intimidation tactics,” said Stacy Suarez, a 13 year surgical tech and member of the union negotiating committee. “We have the legal right to act together to let management know what workers need. Instead of listening and negotiating they have tried to silence our voices.”

UE Local 1004 will be picketing Monday until 6 p.m., with a rally scheduled for 12 p.m. Local 1004 is currently negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement covering 700 employees, including patient care attendants, techs and support staff. Local 1004 has represented Henry Mayo workers since 2004. This is the first strike in the union’s 19 year history.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...